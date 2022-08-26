Some Dr. Dennis Gross formulas have use-by dates listed on their packaging. Use them before that date to reap their full benefits.

Which Dr. Dennis Gross product is best?

Dr. Dennis Gross products are typically pretty pricey. However, the brand has developed an enormous following from consumers willing to invest in their skin care routines because it is also renowned for its quality and efficacy.

The product line can help you address common issues such as dullness and fine lines as well as more clinical concerns such as deep wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. The Dr. Dennis Gross Skin Care Alpha Beta Extra-Strength Daily Peel is the best because it boosts radiance, reduces acne and smooths fine lines.

What to know before you buy Dr. Dennis Gross products

About Dr. Dennis Gross products

Some might be surprised to learn that Dr. Dennis Gross is a real doctor who launched his skin care brand in 2002. Not only is he a practicing dermatologist, but he is an active researcher and clinician as well.

He uses his expertise to vet his formulas, avoiding toxic, harmful and irritating chemicals and ensuring that all Dr. Dennis Gross products are safe for consumers. They are also cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free and vegan.

The Dr. Dennis Gross skin care quiz

The Dr. Dennis Gross website has a skin care quiz that helps you learn which of the brand’s products best fit your needs. You should know five things about your skin before taking the test.

Your skin type: Do you have oily, combination, balanced or dry skin? If you have sensitive skin: Your skin is sensitive if it is easily irritated. Your level of experience with skin care: If you regularly do facial peels and use alpha and beta hydroxy acids, you have experience. If you are unsure, look for those ingredients in the products you currently use. The skin issues you want to address: Common issues are dark spots, also known as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and acne. The eye issues you want to address: Common eye issues are dark circles, puffiness and fine lines.

Know where you need to invest

While Dr. Dennis Gross’ skin care quiz might suggest more solutions than you are comfortable purchasing, you can use it to determine which products are worth considering.

For example, if you are on a budget, you might want to skip the doctor’s pricey cleanser and choose a more affordable option from another brand. That move might leave room in your skin care budget for other Dr. Dennis Gross products, such as a wrinkle cream, a daily peel or sunscreen.

What to look for in quality Dr. Dennis Gross products

Easy to use

The benefits of Dr. Dennis Gross products are alluring, but if the ones you choose do not easily fit into your daily skin care routine, you might want to reconsider purchasing them.

That is especially true since you must use most products exactly as instructed for them to work. For example, if you cannot see yourself regularly using a nightly eye cream, your money is better invested elsewhere.

Recommended for your skin type

While you might be tempted to purchase the Dr. Dennis Gross products recommended by friends and family members because they work for them, that does not mean they are a good fit for you. Before you invest in a new skin care product, note the skin types it is best suited for, which should be listed on the box. That way, you know it is well-suited for you.

Addresses several issues

If you want to keep your skin care routine affordable, address your skin care needs in as few products as possible. For example, if you wish to manage blemishes, fine lines and boost your radiance, try to find something that helps two or more of those issues.

How much you can expect to spend on Dr. Dennis Gross products

Products range from $10-$435, depending on the type and size you are considering. For example, you can buy five peel treatments for $17, a pack of 60 peel treatments for $150 or a high-tech light therapy mask for $435.

Dr. Dennis Gross products FAQ

Can you use alpha and beta hydroxy acids every day?

A. Yes. Dr. Dennis Gross recommends doing just that to get the best results.

What’s the best way to start using alpha and beta hydroxy acids?

A. Start slowly by adding them to your skin care routine every other day for a couple of weeks and work your way up to daily use.

What are the best Dr. Dennis Gross products to buy?

Top Dr. Dennis Gross product

Dr. Dennis Gross Skin Care Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

What you need to know: This peel is easy to use and addresses several skin concerns.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent two-step solution for those with oily or combination skin. It is formulated to balance, refine and smooth your complexion to leave it radiant and even. It also treats fine lines, breakouts, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and enlarged pores.

What you should consider: It might not be a good fit for those with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Kohl’s and Sephora

Top Dr. Dennis Gross product for the money

Dr. Dennis Gross Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen

What you need to know: The best skin care routines begin with an excellent sunscreen, and this one protects your skin as it improves your complexion.

What you’ll love: This hydrating sunscreen uses minerals to protect against ultraviolet A light associated with aging, and ultraviolet B light, which causes your skin to burn. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

What you should consider: You might be able to find a similar product from another brand for less.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel

What you need to know: It gives you the benefits of a peel without the added irritation for those with dry or sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This solution calms, hydrates and smooths dry skin. Its gentle exfoliants address fine lines and wrinkles. It also treats redness, leaving your face with an even tone and texture.

What you should consider: It can get expensive to use this every day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Sephora

