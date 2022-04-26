Which freestanding bathtub is best?

Once upon a time, freestanding bathtubs were the only form of bathtub you could own. Over the years, built-in tubs became more common due to their affordability and easier installation. Today, freestanding bathtubs symbolize luxury or, in some cases, an expensive necessity.

The best freestanding bathtub is the Ove Decors Seemless Acrylic Freestanding Soaking Tub. It comes in a mix of six sizes and 10 designs, so there’s always one option that fits your home perfectly.

What to know before you buy a freestanding bathtub

Design

You can split freestanding bathtub designs between elements and shapes.

Elements: Some of the most popular elements include feet, raised or rounded ends and doors. Colored tubs are rare and are determined by the material used.

Shapes: The most common shapes are ovals and rectangles, though you can find round and square options. There are also specialty shapes, such as a heart.

Size

Size is difficult to generalize, considering the various shapes and design elements available. Instead, it’s best to measure yourself in a seated position and find a freestanding bathtub that comfortably fits those dimensions.

Specifically, measure the distance from your toe tips to your back to find the length, the distance from shoulder to shoulder to find the width and the distance from the floor to just below your shoulders to find the depth. It’s perfectly fine, and even encouraged, to pick a tub that’s a bit longer and wider than necessary, but the depth should be as close as possible.

What to look for in a quality freestanding bathtub

Material

The most commonly used material is acrylic, but cast iron, stone and copper are also popular.

Acrylic is lightweight, affordable and durable. Some acrylic tubs are reinforced with resin, fiberglass or both. Others use insulation to help the tub retain its heat.

is lightweight, affordable and durable. Some acrylic tubs are reinforced with resin, fiberglass or both. Others use insulation to help the tub retain its heat. Cast iron is durable and has the best heat retention. However, it’s expensive and too heavy to put anywhere safely except the ground floor.

is durable and has the best heat retention. However, it’s expensive and too heavy to put anywhere safely except the ground floor. Stone is similar to cast iron in most aspects other than its looks.

is similar to cast iron in most aspects other than its looks. Copper tubs have the durability and heat retention of cast iron and a special property all their own: developing a patina over time. This patina greatly increases the value of the tub if properly overseen, not to mention that every patina is unique.

Overflow protection

Overflow protection is vital in bathtubs, making it a surprising fact that not all freestanding models include it. Make sure your prospective tub has overflow protection and that you enjoy the design of said protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a freestanding bathtub

Freestanding bathtubs typically start around $600 and can easily reach costs exceeding $2,000. For less than $1,000, you can find acrylic tubs large enough for two people and possibly a feature or two. Anything more rapidly increases the price.

Freestanding bathtub FAQ

How do I care for a freestanding bathtub?

A. Cleaning a freestanding bathtub is no different from cleaning most bathroom-related surfaces. Simply give the interior and exterior a good scrub with your chosen cleaner — that’s suitable for your bathtub’s material — roughly once a month.

If you prefer not to use chemicals you can also clean your bathtub with a half-and-half mixture of vinegar and warm water.

Mix and spray the solution on your tub’s surface and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wipe down or scrub the tub with a cloth or sponge, respectively. Rinse everything and give it another wipe with a clean cloth.

Can I install a freestanding bathtub on my own?

A. It’s possible, though depending on what kind of freestanding bathtub you buy, it may not be feasible. There are many steps and complicating factors to consider when trying to install one on your own, such as getting the tub into your bathroom, hooking it up to your plumbing or installing new plumbing for the tub and connecting your faucet. If you plan on doing it without professional help, make sure your prospective tub includes detailed installation instructions and all the hardware you need.

What’s the best freestanding bathtub to buy?

Top freestanding bathtub

Ove Decors Seemless Acrylic Freestanding Soaking Tub

What you need to know: Ove Decors offers a high-quality and appropriately sized and styled option for everyone.

What you’ll love: Each design is made using fade-resistant acrylic to prevent yellowing over time. Each design also includes pre-installed pop-up drains and overflow protection. The acrylic is only 100 pounds and relatively easy to get into your bathroom. Each tub also has a 25-year warranty.

What you should consider: Some designs may wobble on their feet when trying to get in or out, a potential hazard considering the slick nature of bathtubs and bathrooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top freestanding bathtub for the money

Woodbridge Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub

What you need to know: It’s a simple, lower-cost tub that’s no less comfortable.

What you’ll love: It’s made of acrylic and is reinforced by resin and fiberglass for looks that won’t fade or yellow over time. It features a nonslip design and includes a pre-installed drain and overflow protector that comes in five colors. It can hold up to 55 gallons.

What you should consider: Some taller customers reported this tub not being big enough for comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Empava Acrylic Freestanding Walk-In Bathtub

What you need to know: It’s perfect for those with mobility troubles.

What you’ll love: Everything necessary for installation is included, such as the faucets and drains. There are three handholds to provide balance, and the back of the tub has a neck/head cushion for comfort. The drain is opened via a lever on the top.

What you should consider: It’s among the most expensive bathtubs. Empava doesn’t offer alternatively sized options. You have to be in the tub before you start to fill it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

