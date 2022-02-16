Which JBL subwoofers are best?

Everyone knows that speakers are an integral part of an audio setup, but subwoofers are equally as important. They output low bass frequencies between 20-200 Hz. Musical instruments like bass guitar, kick drums and tubas are brought to life with a subwoofer, giving your audio a more rounded, richer sound. Subwoofers also turn your living room into a home theater by boosting a lot of the sound effects you hear in movies and TV shows.

JBL has been a leader in audio equipment since they were founded in 1946. They make many of the best subwoofers for home vehicle use. The JBL EON618S Portable Self-Powered Subwoofer is a clear winner that won’t break the bank. It’s not only portable, but it peaks at 1,000W and outputs an impressive 134 dB.

What to know before you buy a JBL subwoofer

Powered vs passive subwoofers

Powered subwoofers have an internal power source, meaning they have an amplifier built inside of them. This frees up space in your living room or studio, and it’s great for people who want a simpler setup. Another huge advantage is that they don’t need as powerful a receiver to run them.

Passive subwoofers need an external amplifier to generate power. Generally, the amp is placed between the subwoofer and the receiver, so you will need more space in your home. However, passive subwoofers are cheaper to build and often cost less money.

Wireless and smart device friendly

Despite most subwoofers still having traditional buttons and remote controls, some modern subwoofers such as the JBL PRX818XLFW Portable Subwoofer System with Wi-Fi can be used wirelessly. They work with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and some of them are compatible with apps you can use to change settings like the volume, crossover or EQ.

One vs two subwoofers

One subwoofer should be ample for a smaller home setup, so buying something well-made with a great sound quality is always better than two cheaper subwoofers.

Having two subwoofers can make a more even sound with less peaks and nulls (bass notes that are exaggerated or canceled out). People sitting in different areas of the room will have the same audio experience since two subwoofers are optimized to distribute the sound more evenly.

What to look for in a quality JBL subwoofer

Size and material

In general, larger subwoofers are able to output a bigger sound. Some people will need to choose the size of their subwoofer based on the available space they have in their home, but a larger speaker isn’t the only factor for getting great sound.

The material and quality of the build also matter. Different types of wood produce different tones. One example is plywood, which is frequently used to make subwoofers. It is light, and when laminated, it sounds just as good as MDF wood — another popular choice for subwoofers — while remaining lighter.

Big brands like JBL only use high-quality wood, so when buying a subwoofer, go with one made by a trusted manufacturer. Try to get a larger speaker when possible, but remember that you can always add another subwoofer later.

Frequency range

Your desired frequency range for a subwoofer will depend on your other speakers. People cannot hear frequencies below 12-20 decibels (dB) well, so it isn’t necessary for subwoofers to transmit these ultra-low frequencies.

On the higher end of the spectrum, subwoofers tend to max out around 120-200 dB (without modification). However, if you have another speaker that handles frequencies over 150 dB well, it could be better to get a subwoofer with a narrower frequency range. The higher the frequency the subwoofer outputs, the more the lower frequencies it is truly designed to output suffer.

Power rating and efficiency

The power rating will revolve around the peak and continuous wattage. The peak is the maximum power level the subwoofer can output for short bursts while the continuous wattage is what wattage the subwoofer will run comfortably at for long periods of time.

For people with simple radios and smaller setups, you only need between 50-300 watts. People with speakers with 50 watts will want to go a little bigger and get a subwoofer between 300-500 watts. Finally, people with large systems outputting 100 watts will want to consider larger subwoofers between 500-1,000 watts.

How much you can expect to spend on a JBL subwoofer

Subwoofers range in price and can run anywhere from $75-$2,000.

JBL subwoofer FAQ

Can subwoofers output frequencies below 20 dB?

A. Yes, some subwoofers, especially when paired, can capture frequencies as low as 6 dB. However, people cannot hear sounds beneath 12 dB; these frequencies are typically felt, not heard.

How can I limit the higher frequencies in my subwoofer?

A. You can adjust a crossover knob (or setting) on your subwoofer and use a low-pass filter. This filter cuts off higher frequencies when you move the knob. Adjust it until you hear your subwoofer boom. This should be the point where you speaker takes over the higher frequencies your subwoofer was previously outputting.

What’s the best JBL subwoofer to buy?

Top JBL subwoofer

JBL EON618S Portable Self-Powered Subwoofer

What you need to know: This is a professional-grade subwoofer made for home use that is self-powered and outputs a balanced yet massive sound.

What you’ll love: The 18-inch speaker is big enough for almost any living room or studio. It has a wide range of frequencies that range between 42.5-150 hertz. It’s very easy to set up, and it peaks at 134 dB.

What you should consider: It weighs 78 pounds, which might be too big for smaller homes and apartments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top JBL subwoofer for the money

JBL Stage 120 12-Inch Powered Subwoofer

What you need to know: This is a single 12-inch subwoofer requiring no external power that turns your living room into a home theater.

What you’ll love: This is a compact subwoofer that can fit in any home. It outputs between 35-120 hertz with a peak power of 500 watts. The wood has a two-tone design with a sound quality that competes with subwoofers that are twice the cost.

What you should consider: The RCA cables required to connect this subwoofer do not come with the subwoofer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JBL PRX818XLFW Portable Subwoofer System with Wi-Fi

What you need to know: This is a feature-rich, self-powered subwoofer with an 18-inch speaker and wireless technology.

What you’ll love: Great for live performances or home theaters. This captures very low frequencies and peaks at 134 dB. It has 1500 watts of power, and you can control the device via Wi-Fi.

What you should consider: These are premium subwoofers and run over $1,000.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

