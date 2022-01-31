Which modern hampers are best?

Many of the best modern hampers offer a useful combination of practicality and design, setting a standard for style in a given space while also taking care of a need. Still, depending on what you’re looking for, the number of laundry hamper options on the market is vast, so it can be helpful to start by identifying what features you want.

For something simple and attractive, this Goodpick Modern Curve Bucket Laundry Hamper can fit in with a wide range of decor styles, and its lightweight design and comfortable handles make it perfect for carrying laundry.

What to know before you buy a modern hamper

Use

Most of all, how you plan to use your modern hamper may influence which model you end up buying. The best laundry hampers will vary from person to person, so choosing one that fits in the space you want to put it in, and considering what kind of laundry hamper you need will help you get the most out of your purchase.

Volume

Depending on your space and laundry needs, you may find a variety of different-sized hampers to suit your needs. The volume of a laundry hamper can vary, with those that are smaller taking up less space and those that are larger holding more laundry. A laundry hamper’s volume is typically measured in either liters or gallons, ranging from around 50 liters to as much as 120 liters.

Lids vs. lidless

One of the more common considerations for most modern hamper buyers is whether or not they want their laundry baskets to include a lid. Laundry hampers with lids can be useful, especially for those that have exercise or work clothes with an odor. Still, others prefer the simplicity of a lidless laundry hamper to one with a lid.

What to look for in a quality modern hamper

Lightweight

Many people use their hampers to transport their laundry in addition to holding it before washes, so it can be particularly helpful to get a hamper that’s lightweight and easy to carry. Unless you plan to keep your hamper stationary, a lightweight model is a must for carrying laundry, and you can gain added benefit by finding a model with a handle.

Space-efficient

A well-designed hamper can also offer space-efficiency, especially if it maximizes the volume of laundry it can hold while minimizing the amount of room it takes up. If your space is cramped, finding a small modern hamper may be your best bet, though others may get away with larger, more efficiently-shaped models.

Modern style

One of the main selling points of laundry hampers for most buyers is a given model’s overall style. Those looking for a modern hamper may appreciate a variety of contemporary styles, ranging from minimal and simplistic to complex and ornate. No matter what your preferred style is, you can find laundry hampers in a wide variety of designs, shapes and overall looks to help suit your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a modern hamper

Most laundry hampers are reasonably priced, though finding one that suits your tastes could be more expensive, depending on what you’re looking for. You can expect to spend at least $15 on a modern hamper, with some higher-quality models ranging from $30 to over $100.

Modern hamper FAQ

Are there modern hampers with lids?

A. You can find a wide variety of modern hampers with lids. Different hampers may also include different types of lids, with some including extra-lightweight or heavy-duty lids for those who prefer them.

Can you find modern hampers that look like furniture?

A. If you want to help your hamper blend in with your furniture, you may like a variety of models with low-profile looks. Some modern hampers may appear to be end tables with a little extra storage, easily concealing the laundry inside.

What’s the best modern hamper to buy?

Top modern hamper

Goodpick Modern Curve Bucket Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This modern-style curved bucket rope hamper is a great lightweight and stylish option for those who need something fabric, and it features soft handles for easy transport.

What you’ll love: Along with being on the more affordable side, this simple woven laundry hamper is a well-designed and elegant pick. This laundry hamper is also available in six different styles, including colors like gray, black mix jute and navy white, among others.

What you should consider: A few users had trouble making this hamper hold the shape it came in when empty.

Top modern hamper for the money

DYD Laundry Basket with Handles and Brackets

What you need to know: This laundry hamper is a great pick for any house with modern decor, featuring a simple two-tone cotton and linen design, and including reinforced brackets.

What you’ll love: Coming at a low price, this is a great hamper or storage bin for anyone needing something collapsible. This modern hamper also features a comfortable set of rope handles, and can be purchased in various colors like gray, beige, black and silver.

What you should consider: This hamper was a little smaller than some buyers had hoped.

Worth checking out

Household Essentials Double Hamper Laundry Sorter with Lid

What you need to know: This modern hamper features an easy-to-lift lid, with a minimal look that’s easy to match with other bedroom or closet decor.

What you’ll love: Made from a lightweight polyester linen, this modern hamper also features reinforced metal handles to make it easy to move around. This hamper is also available in brown, black, gray or chevron, in either double or single configurations.

What you should consider: Despite being a double hamper, a few buyers found this hamper too expensive for what they were looking for.

