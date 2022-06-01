Which Philips air fryer is best?

Fried foods are delicious, but they’re not the healthiest. Until recently, eating fried foods meant ingesting a lot of excess fat and oil, but you can enjoy your favorite foods without any of that with an air fryer. Air fryers use convection heat for cooking food in a healthier way that doesn’t require any additional oil.

Philips is a top appliance manufacturer and makes some of the best air fryers. For example, the Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL has a large capacity and several preset functions for quickly cooking popular foods.

What to know before you buy a Philips air fryer

How air fryers work

An air fryer uses a heated coil and a rapidly operating fan to produce an effect similar to deep-frying. Using the natural oils in the food, or additional oil if you’ve added any, the air fir fryer’s hot air creates a mist that coats the food and leaves it well-cooked and crispy on the outside and soft in the middle.

Power output

Air fryers require 800-1200 watts of electricity to operate, but some larger units can use up to 2000. Smaller air fryers usually require less, but in any case, it’s advisable to find out if your kitchen can support the power output. It’s worth noting that the more power an air fryer uses, the more heat it can produce and usually in less time.

Basket vs. tray air fryer

Basket air fryers are the original air fryer design, but some manufacturers have started making tray air fryers that resemble toaster ovens. All Philips air fryers currently use baskets. While there’s no real difference in cooking efficiency or functionality, tray air fryers can let you monitor food as it cooks. However, it’s worth noting that basket air fryers generally have a more compact design.

What to look for in a quality Philips air fryer

Capacity

An air fryer with a 4-quart capacity is considered standard size as it’s sufficient for average-sized households. However, if you have a family consisting of over four people, you should consider going with an air fryer with a basket capacity of 5-7 quarts. A larger air fryer means you can cook more servings of food simultaneously.

Cooking functions

The primary function of an air fryer is to cook food in a deep-fried style, but Philips air fryers offer more diversity for preparing your dishes. You can bake, roast, grill, toast and even dehydrate your food.

Many air fryers also have preset functions for cooking popular foods such as french fries, chicken wings and roast beef. Preset functions are programmed with cooking time, so you don’t have to worry about monitoring them to get optimal results.

Analog vs. digital controls

Air fryers with analog controls have a timer dial, which some people find easier to use. However, their design isn’t as sleek, and they don’t offer as many features as those with digital control panels and buttons. Digital air fryers also have LED indicators that make them more convenient for low-light situations.

How much you can expect to spend on a Philips air fryer

Air fryers with smaller capacities are the cheapest and usually cost $90-$150. However, larger air fryers can cost up to $300.

Philips air fryer FAQ

Is it necessary to add oil when using an air fryer?

A. No, but adding a small amount of oil can give foods a crispier texture that’s often desirable for deep-fried foods.

Can you cook frozen vegetables or meat in an air fryer?

A. You can cook frozen food in an air fryer without worrying about it getting mushy from excess moisture. However, it’s important to note that some frozen foods take considerably longer to cook, even in an air fryer.

What’s the best Philips air fryer to buy?

Top Philips air fryer

Philips Digital Twin TurboStar Air Fryer XXL

What you need to know: This multifunctional air fryer offers several cooking methods and has a large capacity, making it ideal for large households.

What you’ll love: With a 7-quart capacity, it boasts sophisticated fat removal technology, and food requires little to no oil for fantastic results. It doesn’t require any preheating and works four times faster than traditional ovens to cook enough food for up to six people at once.

What you should consider: It takes up a fair bit of counter space, so it isn’t ideal for smaller kitchens. Some customers reported that it can emit excess smoke when cooking certain foods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Philips air fryer for the money

Philips Digital Air Fryer

What you need to know: This air fryer works fast and has a compact design that’s ideal for four-person households and small-to-medium-sized kitchens.

What you’ll love: This air fryer removes up to 90% of excess fat and has preset cooking modes for popular dishes such as french fries and chicken breasts. It has a 3-quart capacity, and as with other Philips air fryers, it offers several cooking methods, including bake, roast, grill and dehydrate.

What you should consider: Some customers found it noisier than other models and reported that it doesn’t always get thoroughly cleaned in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL

What you need to know: This air fryer cooks food in no time and has a traditional design with analog controls.

What you’ll love: It has a 7-quart capacity, so it’s great for large households or cooking large servings. The timer can be set for up to 60 minutes, and there are several preset functions for cooking a variety of popular foods.

What you should consider: Many customers report less smoking and better results when cooking food without additional oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

