Which shirataki noodles are best?

Whether you follow a strict diet for medical concerns, are looking to improve your overall health or moving toward weight loss, it’s important to have many options to replace the foods you love. Finding substitutes for foods like pasta can be challenging, but there are solid choices available. Shirataki noodles are a low-carb, low-calorie, low-fat and high fiber food that works well in various cuisines.

Yuho Shirataki Angel Hair Pasta is the best option for people who have never had shirataki noodles before.

What to know before you buy shirataki noodles

The konjac plant, also known as konjaku, konnyaku potato, devil’s tongue, voodoo lily, snake palm or elephant yam, is a highly versatile plant. Health and beauty manufacturers have used it in konjac sponges, and adventurous foodies in the U.S. are beginning to explore this unique plant in shirataki noodles. Before you dive in, here are some things to consider.

Texture

When cooked, shirataki noodles have a slippery texture that some people may not be familiar with. Shirataki noodles can also be very chewy when not cooked properly. In many Asian cultures, this gelatinous texture is popular and serves as a perfect base for many delicious sauces. Those who are unfamiliar with the texture may want to start with a thinner noodle.

Ingredients

Traditional shirataki noodles use just water, glucomannan and a calcium additive like pickling lime or calcium hydroxide. The glucomannan is the source of fiber, and the calcium additive helps the noodles hold their shape.

Some shirataki noodles are made with oat flour, tofu or other ingredients. These can alter the nutritional value and may not work for a strict diet like grain-free or paleo diets.

Odor

Shirataki noodles have a distinctive smell when they are unpackaged. This smell varies in intensity from brand to brand, but most people describe it as smelling fishy or of the ocean. Your noodles are not bad if they have this smell, and proper preparation will neutralize it.

What to look for in quality shirataki noodles

Healthy prebiotics

Prebiotics are essential to feed healthy gut bacteria. Our 100 trillion gut bacteria require the proper nutrition to promote good bacteria (instead of bad). The glucomannan in shirataki noodles is an insoluble fiber that is a healthy prebiotic.

Varied shapes

Looking for something more than the standard spaghetti noodle? Shirataki noodles are available in other varieties, including:

Fettuccini

Ziti

Angel hair

Capellini

Ramen

Riced shirataki noodles

High fiber

Shirataki noodles have tons of fiber, double the amount in wheat pasta. This fiber is what helps you feel full, but it also helps to regulate digestion better.

Easy and convenient

Most shirataki noodles are ready to eat in less than five minutes (not including the time needed to bring a pot of water to boil). This makes them a great, healthy solution for a quick weekday meal.

How much you can expect to spend on shirataki noodles

Shirataki noodles are available at many price points, depending on how many packs you buy. Since most shirataki noodles are available in bulk packs, expect to spend $20-$25 for a box of three to six packs.

Shirataki noodles FAQ

How do you prepare shirataki noodles?

A. For the best taste and texture, it’s important to prepare shirataki noodles properly.

Start a large pot of water to boil, adding a little salt to the water. Remove shirataki noodles from the package and rinse with cold water until the smell is neutral. For shirataki noodles with a stronger smell, place cold water in a bowl with a couple of splashes of white vinegar, swirl them around, then rinse again. This will help remove the smell.

Once the water is boiling, drop the noodles into the pot and cook according to the manufacturer’s instructions (usually between two and four minutes). Drain, rinse with cold water and add to your dish.

Do shirataki noodles have any health benefits?

A. The glucomannan in shirataki has been studied by researchers. They have found that glucomannan can:

Keep in mind that some people may struggle with the additional amount of insoluble fiber. If you notice bloating, gas, constipation or diarrhea after eating shirataki noodles, try smaller servings until your belly adjusts.

What are the best shirataki noodles to buy?

Top shirataki noodles

YUHO Shirataki Angel Hair Pasta

What you need to know: This mild angel hair pasta is the perfect introduction to shirataki noodles.

What you’ll love: People new to shirataki will enjoy the thinner texture of this noodle. They are less chewy than thicker noodles. They are a filling, healthy base for many cuisines with just three ingredients and the same amount of carbs.

What you should consider: These shirataki have a strong odor out of the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shirataki noodles for money

Well Lean Organic Premium Shirataki Pasta

What you need to know: This is a great shirataki pasta on a budget.

What you’ll love: If the texture of shirataki is hard for you, these noodles have a small amount of oat flour added to decrease the gelatinous feel. These are also available in a variety of different shapes and thicknesses.

What you should consider: The oat flour makes them not great for grain-free or keto diets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Miracle Noodle Fettuccine Shirataki Noodles

What you need to know: This thicker pasta is perfect for experienced shirataki consumers.

What you’ll love: With less than one gram of carbs and no added ingredients, these noodles are good for those avoiding gluten or following a keto or paleo diet. They work best for heavy sauces.

What you should consider: Cook these properly, or it’s like gnawing on a rubber band.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

