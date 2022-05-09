Which small watering can is best?

Growing plants for food or ornamentation is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Digging into the warm soil and watching your plants thrive is a rewarding experience open to almost anyone in even the smallest spaces. When your gardening plot consists of indoor plants or small containers on a patio or balcony, you’ll need a small watering can to help them flourish.

The Kp Kool Products Plant Watering Can is sturdy and available in different colors to match your decor. It’s a great choice for both larger houseplants and balcony container gardens.

What to know before you buy a small watering can

Materials

Small watering cans come in a variety of materials.

Plastic: Plastic is durable and available in various fun and funky colors. These cans are also lightweight.

A resin can may be molded into interesting shapes and come in different colors. These tend to be stiffer than plastic but still lightweight. Metal: Galvanized steel watering cans are heavier than plastic but often last longer. They provide a more rustic, traditional look than plastic, so if you are using the watering can as a decorative touch, that’s something to consider.

Most watering cans are made out of either plastic or galvanized steel. Naturally, steel will last longer than plastic, but it’s also heavier. It will help to consider whether weight or longevity means more to you when choosing between a plastic and a metal can. Steel watering cans also serve a dual purpose as a decoration, so if that’s important to you, consider a vintage-style steel watering can that looks great inside or outdoors.

Capacity

What is small to one plant lover might be too big to another. Anything below a gallon is considered small, but your delicate plants might prefer something of 1 liter or less.

Type of spout

Typically, small watering can spouts have either a single hole for a continuous stream of water or a showerhead that lightly sprinkles your plants. Larger house plants or containers need more water and may prefer single spouts, while more delicate plants may be best served by a gentle shower. For the best of both worlds, look for a spout that can be adapted to the type of plant you’re watering.

What to look for in a quality small watering can

Sturdy, ergonomic handles

Even in smaller quantities, water is heavy. Sturdy, ergonomic handles on the top, the side or both make the can easier to hold. This also lets you direct the water more precisely.

Long spout

A long spout makes it possible to reach every part of the plant you are watering. This type of spout is especially good for plants with dense stems or larger plants.

Accessories

Included accessories like a detachable mister or pair of clippers make plant maintenance easy and enjoyable. Extra points for those accessories stored onboard the watering can, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a small watering can

It won’t cost much to give your plants a drink. Expect to spend $10-$20 on a can, depending on the material and capacity.

Small watering can FAQ

How do you know when your plants need water?

A. Each plant has different watering needs. These also change depending on how much sunlight you have and what season of growth your plant is in. In general:

Research each plant to determine its overall water needs.

to determine its overall water needs. Check the dryness of the surface soil.

of the surface soil. Insert a finger about an inch into the soil. If it is dry, your plant may need water.

about an inch into the soil. If it is dry, your plant may need water. If possible, pick up the plant to feel its weight. Plants that are lightweight for their size may be thirsty.

to feel its weight. Plants that are lightweight for their size may be thirsty. When all else fails, use a moisture sensor to help you determine when a plant needs water.

Do you have to buy a watering can?

A. No. You can certainly use another vessel like a drinking glass or cup. However, watering cans are designed for their specific purpose to minimize spills and make watering more than one plant at once easier.

What’s the best small watering can to buy?

Top small watering can

Kp Kool Products Plant Watering Can

What you need to know: The unusual shape of this half-gallon watering can is suited for indoor houseplants.

What you’ll love: The long spout reaches deep into larger houseplants. It comes in eight colors. It is made of recycled plastic and is BPA-free.

What you should consider: The water comes out fast in a single stream.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small watering can for the money

WhaleLife Indoor Watering Can For Houseplants

What you need to know: The long, narrow spout lets you reach into all of the nooks and crannies of even the most delicate houseplants.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek Nordic design. It’s made of transparent resin and comes in three colors. The level of water is visible in the can. It holds just under 1.5 liters of water and comes in three colors.

What you should consider: Do not store water in this can. Some users report leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bluluce Watering Can

What you need to know: Water your plants in two ways with this 1-gallon can.

What you’ll love: The body of the can is made from recycled, BPA-free plastic, while the showerhead is sturdy stainless steel. You can remove the showerhead for a single, generous stream of water suited for larger houseplants. There is a handle on the top and the side for two carrying options. It comes with a small pair of clippers.

What you should consider: The area where the showerhead meets the spout is prone to leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

