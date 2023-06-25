The hive mind of the internet has deemed many things dad-like, from appearances to actions. Putting on a movie or a TV show and instantly falling asleep on the couch only to wake up the second it’s turned off or changed is a dad move. Having a paunchy belly without being too overweight is to have a dad bod. Cracking an awful pun is to make a dad joke. Unfashionable but impossibly comfortable and low-cost shoes are “dad shoes.”

It’s important to note that while calling out these aspects is undeniably humorous in intent, it’s never meant to be cruel, only playful.

What are ‘dad shoes?’

“Dad shoes” are a combination of type, appearance and intent.

Type: “Dad shoes” must be sneakers. They can be various types of sneakers and any brand, though a common trait is having a thick and extra-cushy sole.

"Dad shoes" must be sneakers. They can be various types of sneakers and any brand, though a common trait is having a thick and extra-cushy sole. Appearance: The classical "dad shoe" is mostly white with some black highlights on the side that are usually in the form of the brand's icon or logo. Other colors are possible with gray being a common alternative. No matter the general appearance, a "dad shoe" is the polar opposite of fashionable. Anyone who is even slightly concerned about their appearance would never wear them unless they're worn ironically or as part of a costume.

How to complete the ‘dad look’

“Dad shoes” are only a small part of the “dad look.” To complete your Halloween costume transformation, you need four things.

Socks: Just as pancakes aren’t complete without syrup, “dad shoes” aren’t complete without white crew-length athletic socks. The brighter the whiteness and the higher up the calf they go, the better.

Just as pancakes aren't complete without syrup, "dad shoes" aren't complete without white crew-length athletic socks. The brighter the whiteness and the higher up the calf they go, the better. Shorts: It doesn't matter if it's in the dead of winter, the "dad look" requires shorts. Technically, you can use any kind of shorts, but khaki shorts are preferred. The best "dad shorts" are khaki cargos, but these are too strong for beginner dads to pull off.

The final piece of the puzzle is a good short-sleeved polo shirt of any color. Like shorts, it should still be short-sleeved in the winter. Younger dads can wear a t-shirt instead, so long as that shirt features a graphic or joke only the youthful dad finds funny. Bonuses: The "dad look" can be accessorized too but only with specific accessories. If you're mowing the yard, get some bright white sweatbands that look like they're straight out of the '80s. Sunglasses are optional as long as they're as cheap as possible and the opposite of fashionable. Finally, a cheap watch with light-up and/or stopwatch features is a must.

Best ‘dad shoes’

Nike Men’s Air Monarch IV Cross Trainers

These Nikes are the holy grail of “dad shoes” from every possible viewpoint. They come in a huge range of sizes and in 14 designs, each more dad-like than the last.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Avia Avi-Verge Men’s Sneakers

These shoes are designed to be as comfortable as possible in any activity, and they even have removable memory foam sock liners. They come in sizes 7 to 15 and in several extra-wide variants. There are four dad-friendly designs.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s 481 V3 Trail Running Shoes

These New Balance running shoes are meant to protect your feet while running on rough terrain, so they’re more than enough for mowing the front yard. The trail running shoes come in sizes 7 to 16, several extra-wide variants and nine unfashionable designs.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Kid’s 888 V2 Running Shoes

These shoes are perfect for kids that want to look just like their dad. It comes in a staggering range of sizes for infants to 8-year-old kids. Two of the designs are perfect for the “dad look.”

Sold by Amazon

Reebok Women’s Club C Sneakers

“Dad shoes” are about the vibe, not to whom the manufacturer markets its product. These women’s Reebok shoes come in essentially every size and in dozens of designs, though some are more dad-like than others.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sketchers Women’s D’Lites Fresh Start Fashion Sneakers

These sneakers ooze dad vibes stylistically. The flexible and cushy sole plus air-cooled memory foam inserts make them comfortable for all-day wear. They come in four styles.

Sold by Amazon

Best ‘dad gear’

Gildan Active Cotton Crew Socks

These are the perfect “dad socks” because they’re comfortable, brilliantly white and available for a cheap price for a pack of 10 pairs. They come in two sizes and in black and gray if you want to break from tradition.

Sold by Amazon

Unionbay Men’s Cargo Shorts

Comfort reigns supreme with these shorts, thanks to the stretchy waist. Most of the pockets seal with hook-and-loop straps. They come in six sizes and seven colors, including traditional khaki and a darker brown.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Reversible Belt

This belt is half leather for durability and to not look as inexpensive as it is. It comes in 18 reversible colors and sizes for waists measuring 28 to 56 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Polo Shirt

This is as basic a polo shirt as it gets, which makes it the best possible “dad shirt.” You can get it made of polyester or recycled polyester. It comes in 15 sizes and 39 colors.

Sold by Amazon

CakCity Digital Sports Watch

This sports watch costs only $15, and it can light up at will, can switch between 12- and 24-hour modes and is waterproof up to 164 feet. It also comes in five designs.

Sold by Amazon

