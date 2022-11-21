Which Advent calendars are best?

If you’re eagerly anticipating Christmas day and you’re looking for a fun way to count down to it, consider one of these exciting and cool Advent calendars that will make every day in the lead-up to Christmas a special one.

From luxury chocolates to premium liquors, popular toys to socks, hot sauce to skincare kits, there’s really an Advent calendar for everyone. Whether you’re buying one for your family or for someone else, these are sure to excite.

Take a look at all the best Advent calendars this year, like this Palais des ThÃ©s Christmas Advent Calendar, 24 Days of Tea. It includes 24 different flavors of tea to make every day till Christmas that much more special. You’ll have a hard time refraining from opening all of it at once.

What are the best Advent calendars to buy?

Top Advent calendar with treats

Godiva Chocolatier Holiday Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar 2021

Chocolate lovers will enjoy daily sweet treats as Christmas approaches with Godiva’s decadent Advent calendar. The anticipation is similar to opening up a box of chocolates and biting into each delicious piece to see what’s inside, except the 24 pieces of this chocolate collection have wrapped milk and dark chocolate squares as well as fun holiday pieces – jolly Santa, festive snowman and wintry penguin.

Sold by: Amazon

Lindt Advent Calendar

Not only is the Lindt Advent calendar packed with chocolate delicacies, but each little treat is decked out for the holidays as Lindt mini bear and friends as well as mini chocolate balls and chocolate neapolitans with colorful wrappers that are sure to delight everyone in the family. Double milk, milk, and hazelnut Swiss chocolates included.

Sold by: Amazon

24 Days of Hot Sauce – Chilli Lovers Advent Calendar

You can heat up the countdown to Christmas extreme heat style with 24 hot sauces (12 flavors) that include Thai-riffic, Hawaiian Lava Flow, Egyptian Fire Scarab Death Valley, My Outback is Burning and other deliciously heated flavors.

Sold by: Amazon

English Tea Shop Organic Book Style Red Advent Calendar

Imagine sipping a new tea around the Christmas tree on each day of the holiday season. English Tea Shop’s book-style Advent calendar contains 25 organic English teas so you can indulge as you celebrate. Each pyramid-style tea bag is individually packaged in a Christmas-themed box.

Sold by: Amazon

Holiday Spirits Calendars Advent Calendar for Alcohol & Adults

This is a unique twist on an Advent calendar â€” one that’s stashed with a selection of â€œholiday spirits.â€ This Advent calendar is a DIY project. You will get the box that you will need to assemble and then you can fill the calendar days with the spirits of your choice (spirits not included). You can give someone a variety of liquors, including bourbon, whiskey, tequila, gin, and vodka, to sample throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas. We think it’s sure to bring some holiday cheer.

Sold by: Amazon

Palais des Thes Holiday 24-Piece Tea Advent Calendar

Celebrate 24 days of holiday cheer with artisan teas from Palais des Thes. This popular advent calendar includes one of Palais des Thes’s best-selling tea bags for each day of the Christmas countdown. It’s an excellent buy for tea lovers who enjoy indulging in international varieties.

Sold by: Amazon

DreamBone Furry Christmas Advent Calendar

Dogs may not understand Christmas, but they’ll love it when Advent brings daily tasty treats. DreamBone’s Advent calendar offers a trio of rawhide-free canine goodies, including sweet potato bones, chicken-wrapped sticks, and festive candy cane shaped treats.

Sold by: Amazon

Top beauty and fashion Advent calendar

Men’s Harry Potter Hogwarts Alumni Novelty 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Any Harry Potter fanatic will love marking off the 12 days of Christmas with a pair of limited-edition socks for each day. They’ll love the themes from the magical novels as well as the variety of low-cut and crew socks that come in the set.

Sold by: Amazon

RITUALS The Ritual of Advent Calendar Gift Set

You can make the weeks prior to Christmas beautiful with Ritual’s Advent calendar that features holiday-themed creams and lotions. It comes nicely packaged and opens up into the shape of a Christmas tree. The gift set also includes four Advent candles that make lovely additions to any Christmas decor.

Sold by: Amazon

The Body Shop Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar

Luxurious lotions, fabulously scented bath items, and beauty-boosting accessories â€” if these are a few of your favorite things, check out The Body Shop’s Advent calendar that’s well-stocked with self-care items and includes special edition seasonal ranges.

Sold by: Amazon

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Gift Set, Diamonds & Ice 12 Day Lipstick Countdown Advent Calendar

Trying out different lip looks is always fun, which is why we were excited to find the Diamonds & Ice Lipstick Countdown Advent calendar that provides lip products for each day of the Christmas countdown. Lip glosses and lipsticks are included, all in popular shades.

Sold by: Amazon

Clarins 12-Pc. Winter Wonders Advent Calendar Set

Clarins has created an advent calendar this season for celebrating the 12 days of Christmas with some of the skincare brand’s top beauty picks. Everything from concealer to mascara and masks to moisturizers will make your holiday looks brighter.

Sold by: Macy’s

L’Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar

Everything you need to give your skin a fresh holiday glow is included in this Advent calendar by L’Occitane. Not only will you love the 24-piece collection of cleansers, lotions, gels, and more, but we think you’ll also appreciate the custom packaging that looks like a mythology book.

Sold by: Sephora

12 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, Created for Macy’s

Improve your skin’s appearance before the big day by unleashing 12 beauty treasures. With masks, perfumes, toners, balms, and more, you’ll look forward each day to discovering the next product as you count down the 12 days of Christmas.

Sold by: Macy’s

RITUALS Advent Calendar 2021 Gift Set

With this Advent calendar you can create a festive village to decorate your home or put under your Christmas tree. This calendar hold luxurious gifts that will nourish mind, body and soul of yourself and your loved ones. It includes scented candles, shower gels, hand lotions and more.

Sold by: Amazon

Top toys and collectibles Advent calendar

Hatchimals Colleggtibles Advent Calendar

Young Hatchimals fans will love marking off the days until Christmas by discovering 24 exciting finds. To pique their excitement, let them know they’ll find new, exclusive characters along with lots of fun accessories during the countdown.

Sold by: Amazon

Mattel Hot Wheels Advent Calendar Vehicles

Kids have loved Hot Wheels for generations; it’s no surprise that there’s an Advent calendar that’s all about the iconic toys. Kids will look forward to revealing 24 new toys that consist of eight Hot Wheels and 16 accessories to go with them.

Sold by: Amazon

Tsum Tsum Disney Countdown Christmas Calendar

With Tsum Tsum characters of different sizes and a collection of accessories to go with them, this Disney calendar will give kids extra reasons to be excited as Christmas grows near. The adorable characters come in three different sizes and can be stacked on top of each other.

Sold by: Amazon

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar

In addition to 17 beloved Super Mario characters and seven accessories to go with them, this Nintendo Advent Calendar comes with the added bonus of a pop-up scene where kids can display each day’s surprise.

Sold by: Amazon

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar

You may not think of comic book characters when you think of Christmas, but you can celebrate both with the Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent calendar. Each little box contains pocket pop’s of all of your favorite Marvel characters.

Sold by: Amazon

Top festive decor Advent calendar

BRUBAKER Reusable Wooden Advent Calendar

Trains go with Christmas like snowflakes go with wintertime. That’s why we love the locomotive theme of this Reusable Wooden Advent calendar that’s constructed of wood and has a festive design. It’s ready for you to stuff with your favorite Advent treats.

Sold by: Amazon

T.S. Shure Wooden Gingerbread House Advent Calendar

One of the sweetest symbols of Christmas is the gingerbread house, and this one is made to serve as a decorative piece as well as an Advent calendar. It’s crafted in durable wood with gingerbread house graphics and doors and windows where you can stash treats of your choice.

Sold by: Amazon

JOYIN Christmas 24 Days Countdown Advent Calendar with a Tabletop Wooden Christmas Tree

Not only will you get a box with 24 hidden miniature ornaments to count down the days until Christmas, but this unique calendar also comes with a tabletop wooden Christmas tree with a star tree topper so you can add another decoration when each new decoration is revealed.

Sold by: Amazon

Fisher-Price Little Nativity Advent Calendar

The Little Nativity Advent calendar features a Nativity theme with Little People figures, so it’s perfect for small children. It also has a fold-out design so kids can set up their very own nativity scene as Christmas nears.

Sold by: Amazon

HYGGEHAUS Wooden Advent Calendar

The design of the HYGGEHAUS Advent calendar features red and white holiday patterns with 24 drawers in which to place toys, treats, and more. It’s made of wood and looks great under the tree so it can easily become part of your annual Christmas decor.

Sold by: Amazon

Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar

Beautiful decorative Advent calendar with an amazing shooting star. It is high quality wooden scene with Christmas village and elves inside. It also has pine trees and battery-powered LED lights that keep the village lit up. The scene also feature Santa riding his sleigh. It features small drawers with numbers for you to keep the magical count till Christmas arrives.

Sold by: Amazon

Top words and pictures Advent calendar

Eric Carle’s Dream Snow Pop-Up Advent Calendar

This adorable and inexpensive Advent calendar has a unique pop-up design with a decoration for each of the 24 days before Christmas. It’s based on the popular story Dream Snow by author Eric Carle, who wrote The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Sold by: Amazon

Benjamin Chaud’s Merry Christmas Tree Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Count down days till Christmas with this magical and beautiful pop-up Advent calendar full with art of Benjamin Chaud. It includes white Christmas tree that is waiting to be decorated by 25 amazing stickers. The final sticker is a star made for the very top of the Christmas tree.

Sold by: Amazon

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Official Advent Calendar

This countdown to Christmas will be a bit different and most definitely fun. If you are a fan of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas this is made for you. This Advent calendar includes mini books, note cards, ornaments and other surprises.

Sold by: Amazon

