A Secret Santa gift exchange means that not only is the gift a surprise to the recipient, the giver is as well. Whether it’s for your office, your friend group or your family, shopping for a Secret Santa gift is a fun way to treat your assigned recipient to something special. Make this yea’â€™s Secret Santa shopping fun, stress-free and affordable with this gift guide, which has something for everyone.

Gifts for coworkers

MaxGear Mesh Desk Organizer

This black mesh desk caddy can help them start the new year feeling more organized at work or at home. It has six compartments, plus a drawer that’s the perfect size for sticky notes. Nonslip feet keep it from migrating around the desk.

Sold by Amazon

Animal Swimsuit Calendar

This monthly calendar riffs on swimsuit calendars by depicting squirrels, turtles, and other critters rocking swimwear. It’s handmade in California with watercolor illustrations.

Sold by Etsy

Post-It Cat Pop-Up Cat Note Dispenser

Pair this cute dispenser with another pack of accordion-style Post-It Notes for a cheerful upgrade to their reminders. It’s heavy enough to stay put and easily releases notes.

Sold by Amazon

Poppin Silicone Grip Grass

Perfect for a coworker who breaks the mold, this flexible desk organizer features thick silicone “grass” to hold up papers, pens, and other items. It’s available in teal, dark blue, and gray.

Sold by Staples

Big Boyz Merch Excel Super Shortcuts Mug

Help your coworker avoid spreadsheet stress with this mug, which is printed with more than 60 Excel shortcuts. It’s available in 11-ounce and 15-ounce capacities.

Sold by Etsy

The Work Wellness Deck

Help a coworker with their work-life balance and resiliency with this deck of prompts. It features 60 suggestions for physical health, mental health, and work relationships to combat burnout.

Sold by Amazon

U Brands Mod Orb 1-Compartment Paper Clip Planter with USB Charging

If they love plants but have a black thumb, they’ll appreciate this cute and space-saving gadget, which features a faux succulent, a small hidden storage compartment, and USB charging for their devices.

Sold by Staples

YETI Rambler 10-Ounce Tumbler

These popular tumblers keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. The sliding lid seals magnetically to help protect the temperature. Pick their favorite color from the 10 available choices.

Sold by Amazon

Gifts for self-care

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser

This petite diffuser can mist essential oils into their room for up to eight hours. It also serves as a night light. Choose from four wood-finish color choices or a white model that lights up in eight different adjustable colors.

Sold by Amazon

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket

Made with soft, velvety microfleece, this blanket is perfect to wrap up in on the couch. It comes in more than 25 color choices, so you’re sure to find their favorite.

Sold by Amazon

Lovery Coconut Scented Whipped Body Butter

This rich lotion is made with shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut essential oils. It’s lightly scented and absorbs easily to soothe dry winter skin.

Sold by Macy’s

TonyMoly Head to Toe Superstars Mask Set

Pamper them with a set of five Korean sheet masks: three for face, one for feet, and one for hands. The masks are infused with skin care superstars, including honey for hydration and vitamin-rich avocado.

Sold by Ulta

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

Silky smooth satin helps protect skin from drying and stretching during sleep. A satin pillowcase can also prevent frizzy hair. Plus, these just feel luxurious. This pillowcase comes in three solid colors and two prints.

Sold by Ulta

The Republic of Tea Get Wellness Stackable Tea Tins

This set of three wellness teas can help boost their immunity and deliver other health benefits. They’re made with organic rooibos, matcha, echinacea, elderberry, and other beneficial herbs.

Sold by Sur La Table

Stems Women’s Heart Cozy Socks

These fuzzy socks feature a charming embroidered gold heart. Theyâ€™re warm yet sweat-wicking so they’re comfortable to wear.

Sold by Macy’s

Essential Burt’s Bees Gift Set

This travel-friendly gift set comes with five skin-soothing products: a classic lip balm, hand salve, lotions for hands and feet, and a body lotion.

Sold by Amazon

Freeman Love to Mask Kit

This set comes with everything they need for twelve sessions of sheet-masking self-care. The masks are formulated to address everything from dullness and tiredness to clearing and cleansing skin. The set includes a headband and a silicone buffer to massage in mask essence.

Sold by Ulta

Gifts for the home

Zulay Original Milk Frother

They can transform their daily coffee into a coffee shop-style treat with this easy-to-use milk frother. It also helps mix up hot chocolate, protein shakes and other beverages. It’s available in dozens of colors.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Urban Map Glass

Commemorate a favorite vacation or sports team or highlight their hometown pride with these etched glass double old-fashioned tumblers. Simply enter city and state to order.

Sold by Etsy

Noritake Colortex Stone Mug

The pebbled texture on this generously sized porcelain mug sets it apart from their usual coffee mug. It comes in five different colors, all of which have a white glazed interior. Plus, it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Sold by Macy’s

Guajolote Prints Sarcastic Cats 4-Pack Notepads

Make their to-do lists and reminders a little more fun with these notepads, which feature a cartoon cat offering the kind of encouragement we expect from our feline friends.

Sold by Etsy

W&P Peak Ice Prism Mold

Their drinks will be anything but ordinary with this prismatic ice mold, which produces a faceted two-inch cube. The BPA-free silicone mold has a funneled opening for easy filling.

Sold by Sur La Table

100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

Perfect for a budding movie buff, this poster lets them work through a list of 100 acclaimed movies, from Star Wars to Casablanca. Each square scratches off to reveal movie art underneath.

Sold by Amazon

Schott Zwiesel Whiskey Nosing Glasses

These delicate tasting glasses will be a hit with the whiskey fan in your life. They’re made from an exclusive type of crystal that resists chipping and scratching, and they’re shaped to highlight the aroma of their favorite whiskey.

Sold by Sur La Table

iLive Wireless Speaker

This portable speaker measures about three-and-a-half inches and comes with a carrying handle. With a 65-foot wireless Bluetooth range plus a micro SD slot, they can listen to any kind of music, anywhere.

Sold by Kohl’s

Ototo Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

Standing more than five inches tall, this Loch Ness Monster-inspired tea infuser will put a smile on any tea drinker’s face. It’s made from food-grade silicone that’s dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Retro Paper Popcorn Boxes

Pair these sturdy, old-school popcorn boxes with popcorn kernels to treat them to a movie night in. They’re sold in a pack of six.

Sold by Sur La Table

Backyard Safari Company Grow Gardens: Cocktails

Even if their home bar is fully stocked, they’ll find something new for their cocktails in this herb-growing kit. It includes everything they need to start growing tasty herbs such as Thai basil, lavender, and mint.

Sold by Amazon

