The best air fryer deals you can shop right now

For many home cooks, an air fryer has become an essential kitchen appliance — especially if you want to enjoy crispy “fried” foods like french fries, chicken nuggets and mozzarella sticks without all the oil and fat. Whether you’re considering investing in your first air fryer or upgrading your existing model, Black Friday is the perfect time to snag a discount on some of the best air fryers on the market.

And if you want to score the best savings, it’s never too early to start looking for Black Friday air fryer deals.

Most deals won’t start until the second week of November when we get closer to Black Friday on Nov. 24, but we’ve collected some of the best air fryer deals we’re already seeing, including discounted prices on the Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven and Ninja Max XL Air Fryer — which we tested in the BestReviews Testing Lab and loved for small homes.

Amazon air fryer deals

Offering a wide range of countertop kitchen appliances, Amazon is one of the best places to find Black Friday deals on air fryers. You can find models from Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Philips, Cosori and more.

36% OFF

This air fryer stood out during our testing for its versatility, boasting six cooking functions, including air-frying, baking and dehydrating. It also has a straightforward interface, so we only had to tap our desired cooking program and use the knob to adjust the time and temperature. We also loved the sleek, compact design that didn’t take up too much counter space.

24% OFF

This oven can do everything from grilling to air-frying, offering eight cooking functions. It can hold 3 pounds of french fries, six slices of toast or a 4-pound chicken, but it still doesn’t take up much countertop space. It’s also easy to use with simple knob controls and has a nonstick interior for faster cleaning.

11% OFF

With 13 cooking functions and presets for maximum versatility, this top-of-the-line air fryer oven was one of our favorites during testing. It’s large enough to hold a 14-pound turkey, so we could easily fit 2 pounds of french fries in its air fryer basket with room to spare. We also loved how simple it was to use, thanks to its intuitive knob controls and LCD display.

Other Amazon air fryer deals worth checking out

The Philips 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer offers 13 cooking functions and a 13-inch footprint, so it won’t take up too much space. 17% OFF

The Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven comes with a special rotisserie feature and can fit a 13-inch pizza. 13% OFF

The Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology removes excess fat from foods for healthier meals. 56% OFF

Walmart air fryer deals

Walmart offers affordable prices on air fryers year-round, but you can score even bigger savings on Black Friday. You can find discounts on brands like Chefman, TaoTronics and Kalorik.

25% OFF

With French doors and a 26-quart capacity, you can fit an entire rotisserie chicken in this air fryer oven. It offers a wide temperature range that supports five cooking functions, including air-frying, baking, broiling, toasting and rotisserie. It’s easy to use, too, with cool-touch handles and intuitive dial controls.

40% OFF

With five modes that allow for air-frying, baking, toasting and more, this air fryer oven features both top and bottom heating elements that ensure even heating. It also has a nonstick interior and dishwasher-safe accessories to make cleanup easier. It features simple dial controls that let you choose your settings quickly and easily, too.

Other Amazon air fryer deals worth checking out

The Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries in its nonstick basket and can dehydrate foods, too. 22% OFF

You can do a lot with the Kalorik MAXX 16-Quart Air Fryer Oven, thanks to its nine functions and 21 smart presets. 24% OFF

Cook two foods at the same time in the Chefman Turbofry Digital Touch Dural Basket Air Fryer. 14% OFF

Ninja Foodi air fryer deals

Ninja makes some of the most popular air fryers on the market. Whether you want a compact standalone model or a large-capacity air fryer oven, you can find excellent deals this Black Friday.

48% OFF

This dual-basket air fryer lets you cook two different foods at the same time. Both baskets are extra large, so you can cook a main dish and a side together — even if they use different cooking functions. It also offers six customizable functions, including air-frying, baking, air-broiling, roasting and dehydrating.

12% OFF

With seven versatile cooking programs, this air fryer can make everything from chicken wings to cookies. We loved that it was large enough to hold 3 pounds of french fries or chicken wings but still didn’t take up too much counter space in our testing kitchen. It’s also very easy to clean with its nonstick, dishwasher-safe ceramic basket.

44% OFF

During testing, we were highly impressed with this air fryer’s versatility and generous capacity, which allow it to cook tasty meals for a small family. Its button control panel was straightforward to operate, and we appreciated how easy it was to clean. The dehydration feature also gives you full control over the process of making jerky or drying fruit and spices.

Other Ninja Foodi air fryer deals worth checking out

This well-designed Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven can be flipped upright when not in use, so it takes up less room on your counter. 32% OFF

The 5.5-quart Ninja Air Fryer XL comes with a chef-inspired recipe guide. 25% OFF

Make an entire meal in less than 30 minutes with the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer. 50% OFF

Gourmia Air Fryer deals

Gourmia makes some of the most popular air fryers available, offering both standalone models and air fryer ovens. With Black Friday deals offering significant discounts, it’s the perfect time to try one of Gourmia’s top-performing air fryers.

20% OFF

This compact air fryer is small enough to fit in most kitchens but large enough to cook for two. It offers 10 one-touch cooking presets for air-frying, baking, dehydrating and more, so you can prepare your favorite meals without guessing at the best temperature and time. The large, intuitive touch screen makes operation a breeze, while the nonstick, dishwasher basket and crisper tray make cleanup easier.

21% OFF

With enough space for six slices of toast or a 12-inch pizza, this air fryer oven can cook for three to four people quickly and easily. It has five cooking functions besides air-frying, including baking, broiling and toasting, and has a viewing window that lets you keep an eye on your food while it cooks. Its air-frying function reduces cooking time by up to 30% compared to a standard oven, too.

Other Gourmia air fryer deals worth checking out

The Gourmia 9-Slice Air Fryer Oven is an extra-large model that can hold two racks of food. 13% OFF

Pick up the Gourmia 14-Quart All-in-One Digital Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie and Dehydrator for a nice discount. 10% OFF

Last year’s best air fryer Black Friday deals

During Black Friday 2022, we saw plenty of top-of-the-line air fryers available for steep discounts. Sales on models from Instant Pot, Bella and Ninja were some of our favorites last year, and we’re expecting similar deals for Black Friday 2023.

10% OFF

If you’ve been wanting to finally invest in an Instant Pot and get an air fryer, too, this 11-in-1 model with an air-frying function is the perfect choice. In addition to air-frying, it can pressure cook, dehydrate, slow cook, steam and more. The stainless steel cooking pot is also dishwasher-safe for fuss-free cleanup, and the one-touch cooking programs make it easy for even beginners to use.

55% OFF

This air fryer is large enough to cook for up to eight people, making it ideal for families and entertaining. However, its unique divided basket design allows you to cook two foods at once, so you can prepare your main dish and side at the same time. The cooking pan, basket divider and crisping tray all have a nonstick coating that’s PFOA-free, too.

17% OFF

Anyone looking for a compact air fryer that’s still large enough to cook for up to four will love this popular Ninja model. In addition to its air-frying function, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate, making it versatile enough for countless recipes. Its dishwasher-safe basket is large enough to hold up to 2 pounds of french fries, too.

Other Black Friday air fryers deals we liked from last year

Who has the best air fryer deals on Black Friday?

For popular products like air fryers, you’ll typically find the best deals at big-name retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy. Amazon is often the best place to start because they usually carry the largest selection of air fryer brands, increasing your chances of scoring a can’t-miss deal.

But you shouldn’t overlook possible deals on manufacturers’ sites. Brands like Ninja, Breville, Instant Pot, Cuisinart and Cosori often offer discounts on their air fryers for Black Friday, so if you see a sale at a well-known retailer, it’s a good idea to check the manufacturer’s site to compare prices and ensure you get the best deal.

Which brands sell the cheapest air fryers on Black Friday?

You can find Black Friday air fryer deals on nearly every brand, but the savings differ from manufacturer to manufacturer. Most years, we see the lowest prices from brands like Ninja, Gourmia, Bella and Power XL.

Are air fryers worth the money?

Air fryers are essentially mini convection ovens, which means they have a fan to circulate hot air around your food to cook it faster and get it crispier. If you prepare a lot of foods that are traditionally fried, like french fries, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets and onion rings, you’ll love how crispy an air fryer can get them without all the oil that traditional frying uses.

But most standalone air fryers are fairly small, so their capacity may not be large enough to cook for a family. Fortunately, air fryer ovens usually hold more food, with some models large enough to accommodate a 14-pound turkey. An air fryer oven typically offers more cooking functions, too, so in addition to air-frying, baking and toasting, you can often broil, dehydrate, slow cook and more.

