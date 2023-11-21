Get your hands on the best Cyber Monday toy deals of 2023

The festive season can get expensive with kids to buy for. That’s why you should take advantage of Cyber Monday toy deals. You’ll save money, and the children in your lives will end up with big piles of gifts under the tree.

You’ll have to wait until Nov. 27 for Cyber Monday to officially roll around, but it’s never too early to start looking for deals. You’ll find some great discounts on toys all throughout November. Some of our current favorites are the Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Electronics Exploration Kit and the Mega Pokemon Charizard Building Set. At BestReviews, we’re obsessed with finding the top products at the best prices, so you can leave the research to us.

Top toy deals for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is a great time to buy toys for kids of all ages. From teething toys and tummy-time toys for babies to craft kits and electronic toys for big kids and tweens, there’s something for everyone.

27% OFF

If your kid’s always picking up interesting rocks, they might like this rock tumbler kit. It comes with nine types of rough gemstones to polish and everything needed to do it. We tested this with an 8-year-old and found the results impressive, with the rocks coming out shiny and smooth like real polished gems.

51% OFF

Pokemon trainers in the making and fans of Mega blocks and other brick-based building toys are sure to love this building kit. It has 222 pieces and is suitable for ages 8 and up. This is the Charizard version, but there are other options, including Pikachu and Squirtle, though prices vary.

55% OFF

The perfect STEM toy, Snap Circuits are educational and genuinely fun. This set contains all the pieces needed to make over 300 electronics projects. It’s extremely user-friendly and simple to work with but challenging enough to keep kids interested.

30% OFF

The latest version of the iconic Dreamhouse is perfect for Barbie fans. Measuring 5 feet wide and 3 and a half feet tall, the three-story home has floorspace to rival some New York City apartments. Kids can play with it from all angles, and there’s a slide leading to a pool. It’s truly a dream house.

42% OFF

Great for toddlers and little kids — aged around 2 to 5 years — this toy drum set is tons of fun and good for development, too. It helps kids develop coordination and rhythm, and it keeps them from banging on your pots and pans. It also has learning modes for teaching numbers and letters.

46% OFF

While Lego sets can be fun, many kids simply want to use Lego bricks to make their own creations. If this sounds like your child, consider picking up this brick box. It contains 790 bricks of assorted colors and shapes that kids can use to make anything they dream up.

32% OFF

Part marble run, part logic game, this toy provides challenging fun for ages 8 and over. It’s a single-player game with the goal of building a maze that takes your marble from the start of the maze to the target location. The challenge cards show the start and target positions, and the rest is down to the player.

60% OFF

Perfect for creative kids, this craft kit contains everything needed to make gorgeous marble paintings. It’s easy to use and creates great results even for kids who aren’t adept painters or drawers. It’s suitable for kids 6 and up.

53% OFF

Little “Star Wars” fans will love running around in this Boba Fett mask. Wearers can press the button on the side of the mask for phrases and sound effects, which adds to the fun. It’s suited to kids aged 5 and up and features an elasticated back to fit a wide range of heads.

48% OFF

If a child in your life is into Squishmallows, here’s a chance to pick up Palmer the Mint Green Goat at a bargain price. Palmer measures 12 inches long and has a flat body shape that makes him stackable with other similar Squishmallows to create an adorable display.

46% OFF + $3 OFF COUPON

This popular toy brand has some excellent Cyber Monday discounts — including on this ice cream counter play set. It contains a range of cones, cups and ice cream balls so kids can play at running an ice cream shop. It even comes with fake money for realistic transactions.

33% OFF

A great learning toy for little kids, this play piggy bank can play more than 40 sounds, songs and phrases. It helps with learning numbers, colors and Spanish words. It’s aimed at kids of 6 to 36 months.

43% OFF

Tamagotchis might be a blast from the past, but this one has a fun upgrade. Rather than a standard digital pet, owners of this Tamagotchi get to look after the adorable Grogu from “The Mandalorian.”

34% OFF

These Hatchimals fairies can really fly. When they emerge from their pod, their dresses spin and they take flight. Kids can guide them with their hands to keep them away from obstacles. They’re rechargeable and come with a USB cable.

30% OFF

This hit toy is great fun for kids. The idea behind it is that they make a potion that creates their plush pet. Really, the toy is waiting in the included cauldron all along — don’t tell anyone.

42% OFF

Kids aged 8 and up can enjoy this fun electronic game. Players have to slide the blocks around to match the changing lights in the center. There are four game modes to choose from, including a multiplayer mode so kids can play it with friends, not just solo.

40% OFF

If you’re interested in buying more wooden toys for your child, this one is a great choice for toddlers. It’s beautiful, inspired by gorgeous handcrafted Swedish Dala horses. It has a range of built-in activities — such as bead sliders and peg mazes — that are both engaging for toddlers and can help them learn and develop.

36% OFF

This 480-piece set contains everything needed to create 35 moving models, plus instructions for making each. Since the finished models move, they’re great fun to play with once assembled. This kit is for ages 7 and up.

More Cyber Monday toy deals

Who has the best Cyber Monday toy deals?

You’ll usually find the best Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon and Walmart. Best Buy also has some great toy deals on Cyber Monday that are worth checking out. Its selection tends to be slightly more limited, but it’s a good place to look for Legos and collectibles.

Why trust our recommendations?

When deciding on the best toys, we use a combination of extensive research and firsthand experience. The BestReviews Testing Lab tries out toys throughout the year, often getting their kids in on the fun. We also look at customer reviews and ratings, as well as using our in-depth product experience. As for finding the best deals, we have a team of devoted deals editors who scour the internet for gems. These deals are then verified by writers and yet more editors and regularly updated to reflect the latest information and best prices.

