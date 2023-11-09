Save on TVs from Samsung, LG and Philips

Cyber Monday 2023 isn’t here yet, but it’s never too early to look for great Cyber Monday TV deals for this shopping season. BestReviews has been tracking all the price drops and discounts we can find from across the Internet to get you ready for the big online-only discount day.

Already we’re seeing price drops on the Samsung S95C 4K OLED Smart TV that wowed us when we tested it recently, as well as a fantastic discount on the 65-Inch Hisense U8 series LED TV we also recommend based on our test results.

This year, Cyber Monday is Nov. 27, and all the major retailers and many major brands will boast discounts on their online stores. As always, keep coming back to this article as we update it with more Cyber Monday TV deals.

Best TV deals, 60 to 85 inches

Who doesn’t want a big TV? These screens envelop you with 4K sharpness, vivid color and theatrical impact, as long as you’ve got the space for them.

27% OFF

When we tested the 55-inch model of the Samsung S95C recently, we thought it was one of the best TVs we’d ever seen, suited for everyone including gamers and cinephiles. The S95C boasts OLED screen technology, the best display technology currently available, with true blacks and infinite contrast.

38% OFF

Nearly everything looks great on the Samsung S90C 4K TV, a conclusion that was obvious when we tested this model. Its gorgeous 4K OLED screen looks and feels high-end, and gaming and new 4K content like movies and TV shows were fantastic in our testing.

36% OFF

Another winner from our TV tests is the Hisense U8K Mini-LED smart TV with Google TV OS. We found its mini-LED display offered near-OLED-level brightness and contrast performance at a more affordable price point. And with this deal, this 65-inch model can be had for under $1,000.

18% OFF

Amazon’s own Fire TV product line has always offered great values. This big 77-inch model from their higher-end Omni Series Fire TVs boasts a vividly colorful QLED screen with Dolby Vision enhancement, plus Amazon’s own Fire OS for accessing not just Prime Video content but many other top streaming providers.

30% OFF

This huge 85-inch Samsung LED TV is discounted below $1,000 right now, a great value on a home-theater centerpiece. Its “Crystal UHD” branding offers 4K resolution and direct lighting for solid contrast and brightness performance, plus it has access to your favorite streaming channels.

Other best 65- to 85-inch TV deals worth checking out

Best TV deals, 40 to 59 inches

This is the ideal size for apartments and smaller homes, where you want an immersive TV experience without absolutely dominating your living space.

31% OFF

Amazon’s 4-Series Fire TVs offer sharp 4K quality on an affordable midsize 50-inch LED panel, now with a fantastic markdown. Like other Amazon products, Alexa is deeply integrated, allowing you to control the Fire TV and search for shows with just your voice.

24% OFF

Is there a place in 2023 for a 1080p TV? There sure is, especially when it’s this affordable. This Amazon Fire TV combines 1080p resolution with a 40-inch size class that makes for a sharp picture in smaller or secondary spaces like bedrooms, guestrooms or kitchens.

18% OFF

This TCL TV offers a vivid 4K QLED screen with an ultra-wide color gamut, letting it display more colors than many other sets, and its full-array backlight gives it lifelike brightness and contrast. We’re in the process of testing this model right now, but we wanted to make sure you knew about this active deal.

23% OFF

Another top OLED set, this LG B3 series model brings a 4K OLED display with its infinite contrast and true black performance to the midsize 55-inch class ideal for smaller living rooms or larger apartments. LG boasts this model has AI-powered upscaling of your non-4K content, and it’s below $1,000 right now.

Other 40- to 59-inch TV deals worth checking out

Best TV deals, 20 to 39 inches

Bedrooms, dorm rooms, kitchens and RVs are some spaces where a smaller TV fits in perfectly, especially if they’ve got HD quality and have built-in streaming too.

41% OFF

You can stick this 24-inch Insignia F20 model under a kitchen cabinet, on top of a dorm dresser or the corner of a bookshelf and still enjoy Amazon Fire OS streaming including Prime and other popular channels. And its 720p HD screen will look great in its compact screen.

11% OFF

This Philips TV runs on the ever-popular and dependable Roku OS streaming platform, allowing you to watch all the major streaming channels plus hundreds more. At 32 inches, this TV’s 720p HD resolution looks just fine in a bedroom or guest room.

Who has the best Cyber Monday TV deals?

Cyber Monday started as a day specifically for online retailers to post deep sales, and it’s the online stores of the big retailers that have the most consistent discounts, such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. At the same time, some specific brands, such as Samsung, are also offering great discounts on their products in the leadup to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews scours websites for the latest and best deals during every big shopping day, from Amazon Prime Day to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We do our own testing on as many products as we can, and research what the best and most useful features are to cut through marketing gloss. We strive to keep our shopping articles like this one updated frequently, so you can trust that our deals coverage is as fresh as we can make it.

