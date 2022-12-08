Though it may have gained recent popularity, yoga has been around for over 5,000 years and originated in India.

Top yoga gifts for every budget

The number of people who regularly practice yoga has grown significantly and continues to grow as more people are introduced to the physical and mental benefits that yoga provides. Whether or not you consider yourself a yogi, chances are you have a friend or family member who enjoys attending yoga classes or even following along with an at-home video.

There are plenty of gift options for both beginners and experts that are suitable for all budgets. From high-quality mats to stretchable clothing to beneficial accessories, these thoughtful yoga gifts are sure to please a wide variety of yoga lovers.

Gift guide for yoga lovers

Yoga mat

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat

The supportive cushioning of this yoga mat will help you perfect any pose, keeping you comfortable throughout your flow. This is also an environmentally conscious gift, as the mat is made using a sustainable zero-waste process.

Available at Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Gaiam Yoga Mat

These affordable Gaiam yoga mats have a non-slip surface and slightly sticky texture, so you can achieve maximum traction. With a number of unique designs to choose from, there is a style to suit every preference.

Available at Amazon

Yoga towel

Manduka Yoga Towel

Yoga towels are a great addition to anyone’s yoga setup, as they help improve grip and stability while also absorbing sweat. This quick-drying model can be used on top of a mat or directly on the ground.

Available at Amazon

Heathyoga Hot Yoga Towel

A great gift for those who love hot yoga, this towel features corner pockets so it can remain firmly on your mat throughout your exercise. The microfiber material is extra absorbent, gaining grip as it gets wet.

Available at Amazon

Yoga clothing

90 Degree Power Flex Yoga Pants

Whether the person you’re giving a gift to prefers vinyasa, Bikram, restorative or another style of yoga, having the proper attire can make a difference. These high-waisted yoga pants feature a four-way stretch and even have two smartphone pockets for convenient storage.

Available at Amazon

Adidas Women’s Formotion Sculpt Tights

The use of zoned compression in these Formotion tights means the wearer will have the necessary support in crucial areas, but plenty of stretch for increased flexibility and unrestricted movement. You can choose from classic black or more vibrant color options.

Available at Adidas and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour Women’s Seamless Low-Impact Long Bra

A perfect gift for those who love a range of activities from yoga to pilates to hiking, this bra has built-in ventilation so your body can breathe even during hard workouts. It also features a convenient adjustable triangle back design.

Available at Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Dri-FIT Yoga Pants

This quality pair of men’s yoga pants have a relaxed fit but feature a tapered leg for a more stylish look. The Dri-FIT material is moisture-wicking, which prevents sweat from building up, allowing the pants to stay dry and comfortable.

Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Maven Thread No-Slip Headband

These headbands are ideal for both casual wear and for use during high-intensity exercise. The snug fit and functional design will keep hair out of your face and sweat from dripping down. The best part is, these stylish headbands are affordable and compatible with all types of hair.

Available at Amazon

Mat holder

Kindfolk Yoga Mat Duffle Bag

Do you know someone who is constantly lugging their yoga mat to class but has no convenient way to carry it? Available in several fun patterns and colors, this yoga mat duffle bag is great for storing both standard and thick mats, along with other yoga accessories and personal belongings.

Available at Amazon

Manduka Journey On Commuter Yoga Mat Carrier

If a duffle bag seems like it might be overkill, a pair of yoga mat carrying straps is a smart minimalist solution. These cotton straps are made from renewable materials and are fully adjustable, so they can easily fit mats of all sizes.

Available at Amazon

Yoga accessories

UpCircleSeven Yoga Wheel

If they already have all the basic yoga essentials, then choosing a useful yoga accessory, like this yoga wheel, is a safe bet. Designed to relieve back pain and strengthen muscles, this unique tool can be added into a daily yoga routine or used whenever experiencing any tightness or soreness.

Available at Amazon

Gaiam Cork Yoga Block

Yoga blocks are a useful and considerate gift option, as they are used to extend reach, increase stability and improve overall body alignment. This cork model from Gaiam has an easy-to-grip texture and uses natural and recycled materials in its construction.

Available at Amazon

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller

Similar to a yoga wheel, a foam roller can be used to help massage tired or overworked muscles, while also assisting with different exercises or yoga flows. The durable build of the TriggerPoint GRID won’t warp or lose its shape even after consistent use, making it a long-lasting gift idea.

Available at Amazon

Reehut Yoga Strap

A simple yoga strap can have a significant impact when working on more advanced flows. Available in 6-, 8- and 10-foot lengths, this Reehut yoga strap can assist with difficult or hard-to-learn poses while simultaneously increasing flexibility.

Available at Amazon

Aromatherapy diffusers

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

For many, yoga creates a relaxing and meditative state that can often be enhanced with the use of essential oils. The high-end Vitruvi stone diffuser has a beautiful matte ceramic cover that will blend well with any home or yoga studio decor.

Available at Amazon

ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser

If you’re in the market for a more budget-friendly gift option, this wood grain diffuser features a color-changing LED light to help set a relaxing mood and can operate with continuous or intermittent mist. You can be confident when using it indoors, considering the non-toxic BPA-free construction.

Available at Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.