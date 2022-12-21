The gift-basket industry continues to grow. Trends show that its popularity grows up to 5% every year.

Create your own holiday gift basket

What better way to make a gift unique than to put it together yourself? A holiday gift basket can be an amazing way to show someone how much they mean to you, or an all-encompassing gift for somebody that you don’t know as well. Even if you don’t hit the nail on the head with one item, they are bound to enjoy something else you’ve included in the basket.

The idea of putting together an elaborate basket yourself may seem a little daunting. But with some preparation, you’ll find that a fun holiday gift basket is more than doable.

Basket or box?

While arranging your items in a basket may be more traditional, a nice holiday gift box also works well. Things to consider when making this decision include the size of the items you’re including, the cost of baskets if you are preparing multiple gifts, and your recipient’s personal style and preference. Baskets are often more sturdy for reuse in home decor, organization or even picnics if large enough. However, boxes are great if you have several pre-packaged or rectangular items. If you think the recipient will appreciate and use a box more often for decor or organization, that may be the way to go.

Items to include

Homemade cookies

Everyone loves a thoughtful homemade gift, especially when it’s delicious! A large batch of cookies is sure to be a favorite, and you can separate them across multiple gift baskets. If you’re unsure about food allergies, a standard chocolate chip or oatmeal cookie recipe without nuts is usually a safe and crowd-pleasing option.

Chocolate and candy

Chocolate and candy tend to be a relatively safe choice across the board, and are a wonderful way to fill out a basket. Keep it simple with a classic truffle or hard candy. Treats like licorice or fruit-flavored chocolate tend to have a more acquired taste. And similar to homemade cookies, stay away from nuts unless you know the recipient can eat them.

Cheese

A variety of cheeses can be a lovely addition to your holiday gift basket. If you want to lean into a meats and cheeses theme with your gift, purchase accessories to go with your cheese selection, including knives, slicers or a small cheese board.

Holiday-themed ornament

It’s always nice to make note of the holiday you’re celebrating. Adding a small holiday ornament is a lovely way to ensure they have a keepsake from your gift for many years to come.

Arranging your items

How you arrange your holiday gift basket depends on what items you include. But as a general rule, you want to have various items visible at first glance. Place larger items at the bottom or back of your basket so they don’t hide smaller trinkets. Create different levels of large and medium items throughout to ensure your recipient can see and appreciate everything right away.

What to buy for a DIY holiday gift basket

Stonebriar 2pc Rectangle Basket Set with Decorative Fabric Lining

Looking for a basket that someone can reuse around their house? These rustic rectangular baskets have a sturdy fabric lining that looks amazing holding your gifts. It comes in a two-pack and allows the recipient to use them as decor in their home.

Crafts From Russia Wooden Ornaments

These small Christmas ornaments come in packs of seven, so you can distribute them across multiple gift baskets. Each handcrafted ornament is finished with lacquer to ensure durability.

Sustainable Greetings 48-Pack Rustic Holiday Cards

Include a season’s greetings message on a card and tuck it into your basket. These rustic holiday cards come in a 48-pack, so one pack will have you set for the season.

Freehawk 4-Piece Cheese Knife Set

This simple cheese knife set is reasonably priced and will be a great addition to a cheese-themed basket. The set is made of stainless steel with sturdy bamboo wood handles. It comes in a variety of sizes to suit your basket.

Lindt Lindor Holiday Deluxe Assorted Chocolate Truffles

If you’re creating a few gift baskets and want to add in some nice chocolate, this box of 36 individually wrapped Lindt Lindor truffles is a great choice. Add a few different flavors into each basket to create variety in the gift.

Tyler Diva Scented Candle

Include this soy-based wax candle in your basket to ensure your recipient can enjoy your gift all through the holidays. The burn time for this candle is 110-130 hours.

