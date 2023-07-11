Act fast if you want to score these deals at amazing prices

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is in full swing, and if you decided to sleep in on this discount day, you might have missed a few spectacular opportunities. That item on your wishlist might be long gone, but there are tons of other products that are equally exciting.

The typical discount on any given gadget or item is usually 10% to 25%, which is still a good deal. However, if you know where to look (and get your timing right), you can bag yourself some electronics or beauty products for up to 55% off.

Last updated on July 11, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

10 of the steepest deals of Prime Day

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub 49% OFF

There is no better time to find a bargain for the fall or winter than in the summer. While you can technically use this inflatable hot tub in the summer, too, the adjustable water temperature goes up to 104 degrees. It comfortably fits four adults, and it’s easy to control the pressure of the water jets.

iRobot Roomba i4 Plus EVO 42% OFF

With this robot vacuum cleaner, you’ll never have to own a broom or sweep the floor yourself. With three-stage cleaning and extended battery life, the i4 Plus docks itself when the battery needs recharging or when the receptacle is full of dust. It has smart mapping so that it knows where to go, and it’s compatible with virtual assistants.

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF

Promising no flaking, smudging or clumping, this mascara is waterproof (which is perfect for pool days) and gives you voluptuous volume and intense length in your eyelashes. You can wear it for up to 24 hours, and it’s infused with floral oil to condition your lashes.

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker 28% OFF

Although you probably don’t need an excuse to mix a drink, the hot summer days make getting this concoction maker even more urgent. The extra-large ice reservoir and the 36-ounce blending jar let you make up to 2.5 pitchers of your favorite tropical indulgence.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones 40% OFF

If you enjoy listening to music on the go, these earphones are perfect for forgetting about the world and immersing yourself in the music. The comfortable plastic hooks go over your earlobes, securing them in place. There are voice and volume controls on each earphone, and they’re compatible with hands-free calling.

Other steep Prime Day deals

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

