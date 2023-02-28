Sweater season extends beyond winter, but which sweaters are right for you? While high-priced sweaters from high-fashion brands sell for hundreds, even thousands of dollars, many brands, big and small, sell well-made, stylish sweaters for a fraction of the cost.

In this article: Amazon Essentials Women’s Turtleneck Sweater, Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Military Sweater, and Baby Girls Simple Joys by Carter’s Knit Cardigan Sweaters.

What should I look at?

When you’re looking for an inexpensive sweater, you’ll want to consider your expectations.

You’re probably not talking about cashmere. You’re likely looking at cotton, polyester and acrylic in this price range.

They're often machine-made, meaning lower-quality stitching and material and a shorter lifespan the more it's worn.

Affordable sweaters can still last long with proper care, so check the materials and see what you can do to prolong their life.

Just because it's affordable doesn't mean it's also machine-washable.

Always check reviews for concerns with sizing, quality and unexpected issues.

Best women’s sweaters under $50

Amazon Essentials Women’s Turtleneck Sweater

People will never guess that this simple and stylish turtleneck sweater comes from Amazon’s house brand. The cotton sweater, available in 22 colors, fits snugly without limiting your movement.

Anrabess Women’s Crewneck Knit Pullover Sweater

The batwing sleeves on this viscose/nylon/polyester blend sweater help make it comfortable enough to lounge around in but stylish enough to wear during a night out, with more than two dozen colors and designs to choose from.

Goodthreads Women’s Cotton Shaker V-Neck Sweater

This elegant women’s sweater comes in 15 designs, each adding its own aesthetic touch. From simple, muted colors to warm, comfy stripes, this V-neck cotton sweater stretches every penny you spend on it due to buyer-approved style, comfort and quality. Colors like dusty pink and sage green heather can take you into the cooler months of spring as well.

Best men’s sweaters under $50

Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Military Sweater

Another affordable piece of nostalgia, this cotton military sweater with shoulder and elbow patches throws a touch of elegance to a standard work sweater. This outdoor-friendly sweater, while not ideal for constant wear and tear, is wonderful to have on special occasions.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Soft Touch V-Neck Sweater

This classic soft V-neck sweater has faint ribbing throughout that adds some texture to your wardrobe. It’s a timeless, tight-fitting addition to anyone looking for a nostalgic look at an equally nostalgic price.

Coofandy Men’s Shawl Collar Pullover Sweater

You’d never guess how affordable this shawl-collar sweater is by looking at it. The cable-knit design comes in nine colors, made from a cotton blend. Its shawl-like design adds a nice spin.

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Quarter-Zip Sweater

Looking for a simple long-sleeve fleece quarter-zip? You can bring everything back to basics with this classic pullover available in 10 fashionable colors.

Best kids and baby sweaters under $50

Tommy Hilfiger Boys V-Neck Sweater

Just because it’s affordable doesn’t mean that it didn’t come from a name brand. Tommy Hilfiger’s school uniform pullover has a classic charm that fits the dress code in most formal settings.

French Toast Boys V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

Another classic style made for kids, this cardigan sweater comes in standard and husky sizes for every child’s needs. Its button-up design and low-hanging V-neck are great for winter photo shoots and holiday services. This would be a nice addition to an Easter outfit.

Izod Boys Solid Crewneck Sweater

Izod’s basic crewneck sweater comes in five winter colors that match up well for family pictures or matching outfits at the get-together. The machine-washable cotton threads keep your child warm and comfy throughout winter.

Curipeer Girls Lace-Up Sweater

This stylish sweater has lace-up sleeves and is available in many colors, such as basic caramel, red, apricot and pink. It’s equally fitting for school or special occasions and comes in a wide variety of sizes. Use the included size chart to get the exact match.

Feidoog Baby Boys Cardigan V-Neck Sweater

Who says newborns can’t love frugal fashion? This textured pullover, available in nine colors and designs, has oversized buttons that keep little ones warm, comfortable and adorable in family pictures.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Girls Knit Cardigan Sweaters, Pack of 2

Whether you’re dressing twins or want different options for different winter parties, this two-pack of button-closed cardigan sweaters for baby girls is as good a bargain as you can find with two quality sweaters, to boot.

Carter’s Baby Hooded Cardigan Sweater

The adorable ears on the hood of this knit button-up hoodie will entertain children while keeping them warm and dry throughout the day. It’s made from machine-washable fabric that’s gentle on your child’s skin.

Simplee Kids Cable- Knit Sweater

Just want the classic cardigan? This sweater, available in four classic colors, lets the child emulates the style their parents wear and is available in sizes from 3 to 6 months all the way up to 5T.

