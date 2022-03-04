Which ‘Harry Potter’ hoodie is best?

The wizarding world of Harry Potter has dominated pop culture since its first book release in the late 1990s. Merchandise styled after the books and movies is available at most major retailers, with the demand for clothing, home decor and toys never waning. A “Harry Potter” hoodie, such as the Harry Potter Gryffindor Quidditch Team Seeker Pullover Hoodie, shows your love for the magical universe while being snug and fashionable. With an adjustable hood and large front pockets, this classic-style hoodie is as comfy as it is functional.

What to know before you buy a ‘Harry Potter’ hoodie

What defines a hoodie?

A hoodie is a zipped jacket or pullover sweater with a hood, which is standalone or adjustable with drawstrings. Hoodies are lightweight or thick and styled for warm or cool weather. Many have a large front pocket for tucking your hands into or holding belongings.

Most hoodies are unisex, fitting loosely on men, women and all in between. However, there are slim-fit hoodies that are tighter and more form-fitting.

Terminology

Understanding basic “Harry Potter” terminology assists the search for a perfect hoodie. These are common terms on hoodies that are confusing to those uneducated about the wizarding world.

A muggle is a person born from wizarding parents (or parent) that has no magical powers.

is a person born from wizarding parents (or parent) that has no magical powers. Quidditch is a wizard sport that involves flying on broomsticks.

is a wizard sport that involves flying on broomsticks. A seeker is a player position on a Quidditch team and is often the star team member.

is a player position on a Quidditch team and is often the star team member. Hogwarts is the school attended by characters in the “Harry Potter” universe and divides into four houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

is the school attended by characters in the “Harry Potter” universe and divides into four houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Herbology and transfiguration are classes offered at Hogwarts and involve fantastical plant study and shapeshifting, respectively.

and are classes offered at Hogwarts and involve fantastical plant study and shapeshifting, respectively. The Deathly Hallows refers to three magical objects that are major plot devices in the final book and movies.

“Harry Potter” houses

Part of the “Harry Potter” universe’s appeal is the house system at Hogwarts. Students are separated into four dormitories based on their most prominent personality traits. Most “Harry Potter” hoodies are styled after one of the four houses, allowing you to choose a hoodie that best represents your interests.

Gryffindor is the house of Harry Potter himself, making this the most popular choice among fans. This house represents bravery, courage and determination, and its crest features red and gold colors with a lion motif.

is the house of Harry Potter himself, making this the most popular choice among fans. This house represents bravery, courage and determination, and its crest features red and gold colors with a lion motif. Hufflepuff is often mistaken as a house of mediocrity but represents patience, dedication and loyalty. Merchandise styled after this house is yellow and black with a badger image.

is often mistaken as a house of mediocrity but represents patience, dedication and loyalty. Merchandise styled after this house is yellow and black with a badger image. Ravenclaw is represented by blue and bronze colors and its namesake, a raven. This house has a positive reputation, like Gryffindor, and values wit, learning and wisdom.

is represented by blue and bronze colors and its namesake, a raven. This house has a positive reputation, like Gryffindor, and values wit, learning and wisdom. Slytherin is the villainous house associated with the antagonists from the books and movies. This is the second most popular choice among “Harry Potter” fans, and its crest has green and silver colors with a snake motif. This house doesn’t only represent evil in the “Harry Potter” universe, for it values admirable characteristics: pride, ambition, and cleverness.

What to look for in a quality ‘Harry Potter’ hoodie

Cozy material

The overwhelming majority of hoodies are made of polyester and cotton blends. Poly-cotton blends are preferential to 100% cotton or 100% polyester due to several advantageous factors:

They are highly durable and are less likely to rip or shrink in the wash.

durable and are less likely to rip or shrink in the wash. Polyester is stifling on its own, and the material is not very breathable or lightweight; in contrast, cotton is very breathable and lightweight. Combining the two fabrics creates a soft garment that is warm and allows your skin to breathe.

These blends are cheaper for both the manufacturer and consumer.

Licensing

The brilliant J.K. Rowling wrote the “Harry Potter” books, and Warner Bros. Entertainment produced the movies. Officially licensed hoodies are labeled and have tags identifying them as Harry Potter or Warner Bros. merchandise. The same rules apply to other products: blankets, shirts, toys and posters.

Ensure the merchandise is licensed to support the creators behind your favorite book or movie series. Unlicensed products do not give any proceeds to the author or film studio.

Cinematic accuracy

The last thing any “Harry Potter” fan wants is to accidentally purchase merchandise that is not accurate to the movie or book. Licensed merchandise is less likely to have this issue and is more reliable than knock-off or imitation wares.

If this hoodie is a gift for someone and you have no clue about any details in the Hogwarts universe, a quick Google search may provide answers.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Harry Potter’ hoodie

Harry Potter hoodies cost $40-$50.

Harry Potter hoodie FAQ

Is non-licensed “Harry Potter” merchandise legal?

A. It is illegal for retailers to sell unofficial “Harry Potter” merchandise. However, consumers are not responsible if they purchase non-licensed items.

Why is Gryffindor and Slytherin merchandise the most popular?

A. Gryffindor and Slytherin are the dominant houses in the “Harry Potter” books and movies. Most of the main characters hail from one of these two houses, and they are the most familiar choices.

What’s the best ‘Harry Potter’ hoodie to buy?

Top ‘Harry Potter’ hoodie

Harry Potter Gryffindor Quidditch Team Seeker Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This unisex hoodie is a polyester-cotton blend and is styled like a team sports hoodie for one of the Harry Potter houses.

What you’ll love: This hoodie is officially licensed as a Harry Potter product and comes in heather gray with red lettering. It reads, “Gryffindor Team Seeker Quidditch Hogwarts” which references the sport from the “Harry Potter” movies. It is 78% cotton and 22% polyester, and it is durable and cozy.

What you should consider: It is cold-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon (there are also Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin versions available)

Top ‘Harry Potter’ hoodie for the money

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Graphic Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This cotton and polyester hoodie is a licensed Harry Potter product.

What you’ll love: This black hoodie is machine-washable and fits sizes small to extra-extra-extra-large. It has a large graphic of the Deathly Hallows on the front with the name labeled underneath.

What you should consider: It has no pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Harry Potter Men’s House Varsity Zip Up Hoodie

What you need to know: This officially licensed hoodie is a cotton-polyester blend and comes in Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff house styles.

What you’ll love: This 60% cotton and 40% polyester hoodie has an image of Hogwarts house crests on one side and a giant letter on the other side. The tag inside identifies it as official Harry Potter merchandise. The hoodie has a full zipper going up the front and a drawstring hoodie.

What you should consider: There is no Gryffindor version available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

