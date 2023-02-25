Everything you need to know about replacing your gas oven

As people learn about the health risks associated with gas stoves, many are turning to electric options, such as convection ovens. There are several reasons to switch, from financial incentives to faster cooking times and a more straightforward cleanup process. However, there are also some things to consider before switching. To learn more about convection ovens, we interviewed our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez.

In this article: Chicago Metallic Nonstick Toaster Oven Bakeware Set, Linda’s Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers and Gorilla Grip Silicone Oven Mitts.

Convection oven health benefits

Numerous studies have confirmed a connection between gas stoves and breathing problems. These stoves release nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, which can lead to respiratory illnesses. “Switching from gas to an electric stove is wise for anyone concerned about their health. It is better for the environment and your wallet and is also much more convenient,” Vasquez said.

Government programs and financial incentives

The government has programs encouraging consumers to switch from gas to electric ovens. Some offer rebates on new convection ovens, and others on electrician fees related to switching. Additionally, many retailers offer discounts and incentives to encourage customers to purchase convection ovens.

Per Vazquez, “Now is the best time to upgrade from a gas oven to a convection oven. Financial incentives from the government, discounts from retailers, and faster cooking times make it an easy decision.”

Convenience and cooking times

Convection ovens cook food faster than traditional gas ovens. They also tend to be more convenient, less temperamental and safer overall. You can’t leave a burner on in a convection oven, which reduces the risk of accidents.

There are differences in how they cook, but you won’t notice a difference in your food’s flavor. Additionally, convection ovens have a flat surface that’s easy to wipe down, making them easier to clean than gas stoves.

Considerations before making the switch

Before switching from gas to a convection oven, you must ensure your kitchen has a power outlet that can support the new oven. Most convection ovens require a 30- or 50-amp outlet. If your kitchen doesn’t have the appropriate outlet, you’ll need to hire an electrician to install one.

You must cap off the gas line as well. Hiring a plumber or gas specialist is best to ensure the job is done correctly and safely. Finally, convection ovens require specific steel pots and pans, so you may need to purchase new cookware if you can’t use your current pots and pans with a convection oven. According to Vazquez, “A good, quick test is seeing if a magnet will stick to the bottom of your pots and pans; if it will, you can use the pan with a convection oven.”

Convection oven products our expert recommends

Chicago Metallic Nonstick Toaster Oven Bakeware Set

This set comes with a baking pan, a cooling rack, a cake pan and a 6-cup muffin pan. It’s all made from a convection-safe carbon-steel material. They have nonstick surfaces and are easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

MeeGoo Oven Liners

These are made from BPA-free materials and are the perfect size to keep your oven clean. They are thin but durable. You can buy up to six liners in a set.

Sold by Amazon

Linda’s Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers

These are available in three colors and sizes. They are made with a heat-resistant material and blend in seamlessly with your counters. Many reviewers said they were easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

NlusKitchen Cooking Aprons

This set comes with two soft cooking aprons. They are available in 14 color combinations. Many reviewers said they were impressed with the high-quality materials.

Sold by Amazon

Gorilla Grip Silicone Oven Mitts

These mitts are available in two sizes and 11 colors. They’re made with durable, slip-resistant materials. The thick cotton lining keeps your hands safe from high heat. They are comfortable and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

This includes everything you need to begin cooking with your new convection oven. They’re made with high-quality nonstick materials. Each piece is dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire AirFryTray Oven Insert

This easy-to-use insert gives your food the same crispy texture as an air fryer. It’s easy to use and clean.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Oster Convection Oven

This oven features a straightforward digital control panel and two racks. It has multiple cook settings, including bake, toast, pizza, air fryer and turbo convection. The stainless steel design fits in with most kitchen decor.

Sold by Amazon

“The Complete Convection Oven Cookbook”

This comprehensive book has over 70 recipes. It includes cooking tips for convection ovens. It’s available as a paperback or Kindle book. It has recipes for dinners, breads and desserts.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.