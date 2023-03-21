Everything you need to start feeding your baby solid foods

The big day has arrived for you and your little one. Introducing solid foods is a big step toward growth and independence as your child expands their daily menu and begins eating many of the same foods you consume.

The transition to solid food takes time, patience and the right resources to keep food cut up for nearly toothless mouths and trays and floors cleaned up from inevitable spills. You’ll also need bibs and utensils to help your child learn to sit at a table and eventually feed themselves. As you get stocked up, you’ll be ready for the adventure and fun of watching your child enjoy many new foods.

In this article: Nuk Smoothie and Baby Food Maker, Graco TableFit High Chair and Sperric Silicone Baby Spoons.

How do you know when your child is ready for solid food

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several things to look for in your child that indicate it’s time to start solid foods.

The child can sit up by themselves or with support and keep their head and neck steady.

and keep their head and neck steady. They lift objects to their mouth regularly.

When food is presented, they open their mouths.

They reach for food or small objects.

How do you start the solid food process?

Introducing solid food to your child is a gradual process, with a lot of trial and error along the way.

Start by feeding your child with a spoon. This helps reinforce how you want them to eat as they grow older. Pick one meal, usually breakfast, to begin with. If your child cries or resists, simply try again at the next meal. You can also start with breast milk or formula, then follow with a small quantity of food. Keep introducing the same food even if first your child resists it. It can take 10 to 20 times before they begin to like a particular food. Stay consistent with the same food for three days before trying a different food. You can also use different forms of food that have been mashed, pureed or blended. Always check with your health care provider if you have questions about particular foods or if your child seems extra fussy about eating solid foods.

Which foods are best to begin with

There is no magic formula for which foods to start with, but baby cereal made from barley, rice or oats is usually a good starter. It can be mixed with milk or formula for a thicker consistency if needed.

Fruits and vegetables also can be introduced in mashed or pureed form. Vegetables can come first, but there is no evidence this will make your child like vegetables when they are older. Like most people, babies often have a sweet tooth, and fruit will be a favorite with many.

Baby cereal, bananas, avocados, sweet potatoes, apples, pears, squash and green beans are all popular menu choices in the beginning.

Best products to start feeding your baby solid foods

Nuk Smoothie and Baby Food Maker

This one-touch 250-watt blender is designed for easy baby food blending. It has a 12-ounce sippy cup attachment, six stackable cups, a blender bowl and a recipe book. It is dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Graco TableFit High Chair

This high chair is designed to place your baby right at the table. It has a one-hand removable tray and adjustable harness and footrest. There are eight position heights and three incline levels. The seat pad is machine-washable and wipeable.

Sold by Amazon

Sperric Silicone Baby Spoons

These ergonomically designed silicone spoons are easy to grasp and feel soft. They are gentle on tender gums and protect the baby’s teeth. This four-pack is made from BPA-free silicone that is easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Burt’s Bees Baby Bibs

These large bibs are 8 by 7.5 inches of organic cotton. They are durable and stretchy with a terry towel backing for easy cleanup. They do not need snaps or Velcro to stay in place with confidence.

Sold by Amazon

Henckels Forged Premio 5.5-Inch Boning Knife

For deboning meat, this knife is made from German stainless steel and boasts a satin-finished blade for precision cutting. It has a triple-rivet curved design and forged bolster for a solid blade-to-handle feel.

Sold by Amazon

Muzoct 4-Piece Fruit Pitter Device

These stainless steel fruit pitters are durable and easy to use. The serrated edge is designed to remove fruit cores without leaking juice. They come in four sizes for apples, cherries, pears and dates, but also can be used on other fruit.

Sold by Amazon

Little Growers Baby Splat Mat

This tri-laminate mat is extra thick to protect floors against spills. The 51-inch-square mat is waterproof and wipes clean, with a silicone bottom layer that holds it in place. It is free of lead and bisphenol A.

Sold by Amazon

Victoria Manual Grain Grinder

This adjustable grain grinder has a high hopper and is made from anti-erosion white iron for long-term performance. It grinds corn, grains, beans, nuts, seeds, spices and cooked meats.

Sold by Amazon

