What does a beauty expert recommend from Amazon’s Beauty Haul event?

Between traveling, dinner parties and shopping for presents, the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year. And when you’re thinking about everyone else, it’s easy to forget about self-care. However, Amazon is offering the biggest reason to treat yourself, and we asked our beauty expert, Oscar Molinar, for advice on what’s worth buying from Amazon’s Beauty Haul event. Molinar is a professional makeup artist, skin care expert and hair stylist with decades of experience. So, whether you’re stocking up your beauty cabinet or picking up stocking stuffers, here’s what our beauty expert recommended from Amazon’s Beauty Haul.

In this article: Elizabeth Arden Anti-Aging Ceramide Capsules Serum, Drakkar Noir by Guy Laroche and BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Roller

What is the Amazon Beauty Haul event?

From Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, Amazon is hosting its second annual Amazon Beauty Haul event. It’s similar to Prime Day in that you’ll see some of the lowest prices of the year, but it’s exclusively for beauty products. Amazon’s official categories for the event include Allure Best of Beauty winner, Men’s Grooming, Winter Self-Care and Holiday Looks.

What to expect from Amazon’s Beauty Haul

According to beauty expert Molinar, “Amazon’s Beauty Haul is the best sale of the year on beauty! You can find sets, limited editions and products created by cosmetic companies specifically for this event. Prices are the lowest of the year, and it’s the best time to get all things beauty.” A few of the top products from the sale so far include the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Revlon Face Roller and CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron.

Beauty expert advice on navigating the Amazon Beauty Haul

Molinar recommended taking advantage of the discount during the Amazon Beauty Haul. “This is the time to stock up and get the best deals on anything and everything in beauty,” he said. Our beauty expert had his calendar marked and was counting down the days to stock up on his beauty faves, including men’s cologne, hot rollers and whitening strips.

Best products from Amazon’s Beauty Haul

OSEA Atmosphere Protection Cream

Help your skin face the day with this hydrating atmosphere protection cream. In addition to providing barrier protection from environmental pollutants, it’s also moisturizing and lightweight. Plus, it’s formulated without parabens, phthalates, petroleum, sulfates and synthetic fragrances. Sold by Amazon

Jones Road What the Foundation

Renowned makeup artist and founder of her namesake brand is also the founder of Jones Road, and she brings her expertise to this product. Marketed as a “tinted moisture balm meets traditional foundation,” this product melts seamlessly into the skin. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients, such as jojoba oil and sodium hyaluronate. Sold by Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-aging Daily Serum 2.0

The Prevage 2.0 takes the beloved original skin-restoring serum and adds four times the antioxidant power, thanks to its powerhouse ingredient, idebenone. It’s designed to protect against environmental aggressors, give the skin a radiant glow and improve the appearance of dark spots. Sold by Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Anti-aging Ceramide Capsules Serum

To maintain its freshness and potency, this serum comes in biodegradable capsules made of vegetable and mineral-based ingredients. The fragrance-free ceramide serum is formulated with triple the amount of skin nourishing power to enhance skin’s barrier repair function, increase moisture and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Sold by Amazon

BabylissPro Nano Titanium Hot Roller

This professional hot roller set comes with 12 velvet-flocked, 1.5-inch jumbo rollers, 12 color-coded metal clips and 12 butterfly clips to go from straight to curly in the blink of an eye. The nano titanium is a gentle heat source that eliminates hot spots and leaves hair looking shiny, frizz-free and healthy. Sold by Amazon

Christian Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara

From full glam makeup to natural, no look is complete without mascara. This mascara is designed to give eyelashes unprecedented volume and curl for up to 24 hours with a brush that’s effortless to use. Plus, the brown color is ideal for casual wear. Sold by Amazon

Christian Dior Capture Totale Firming and Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream

This eye cream was born from Dior’s research on mother cells and its floral expertise. It’s designed to instantly revitalize the eye area for a more smooth and more firm look that is long-lasting. Plus, the cream continues to open up and illuminate the eye area with continued use. Sold by Amazon

Drakkar Noir by Guy Laroche

The worldwide fragrance has been beloved for over 30 years and continues to be a fan favorite. The long-lasting scent is designed to outlast the competition with an aromatic payoff from day to night. It’s formulated with a blend of citrus top notes, spicy juniper and coriander heart notes and a powerful pine, patchouli and balsam finish. Sold by Amazon

Jimmy Choo Eau De Parfum Roll

This perfume effortlessly blends warm and sensual notes for a full-bodied scent. It features top notes of sweet Italian orange and pear nectar, heart notes of tiger orchid with toffee and patchouli as base notes. For maximum effect, spray on the pulse points, including the wrists and behind the ears. Sold by Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector Ultimate Essentials

Olaplex is widely regarded as one of the top bond repair hair products on the market. This essentials kit comes with the most popular products, which include everything needed to repair damaged hair and maintain the bonds within the hair. Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush claims to break up and remove 300% more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush. It’s designed with a pressure sensor that stops the pulsation if it’s brushed too hard. The timer in the handle ensures you’re brushing for the dentist-recommended two minutes. Sold by Amazon

Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects Plus

White strips are the most popular at-home methods to achieve a brighter smile, and these are designed to remove over 25 years of set-in stains. This set comes with 24 regular treatments and four one-hour express treatments. Sold by Amazon

