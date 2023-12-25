We put the NuFace Trinity+ to the test

In-office skin care treatments can be quite expensive, so if you’re looking for ways to improve your skin at home, you may have heard of the NuFace Trinity+. This at-home facial toning device is said to use targeted microcurrents to help contour and lift the muscles and skin on your face.

To find out whether this device is worth the hype, we sent it to the BestReviews Testing Lab, where our tester regularly used the product over a period of weeks. Although they were impressed with the immediate results of using the product to visibly de-puff and tighten their face in the mornings, they were not yet able to see any long-term results after using the product for several weeks.

The ultimate gift guide for beauty and product lovers

What is the BestReviews Testing Lab?

The BestReviews Testing Lab wades through all the marketing hype to see how well products perform in real-world situations. It consists of regular consumers, as well as category experts, searching for the best products that can enhance their lives. We consider items the same way shoppers do, focusing on factors like how easy they are to use, how effective they are and other features that distinguish them from similar products.

What our tester thought of the NuFace Trinity+

Our tester used the NuFace Trinity+ on their face and neck over a period of weeks. They found the product simple to set up and use. Although they were impressed by the immediate de-puffing and lifting results, they didn’t notice any long-term results. They found the NuFace gel primer dried very quickly, making it difficult to use with the toning device.

Setup and user experience

Our tester felt setting up the product was “super easy.” It only required attaching the cord to the dock and plugging it in. They enjoyed that the wand was simple to turn on and set since it only had two buttons: one for power on/off and one for the three intensity levels.

The tester found the device easy to hold and maneuver, despite a bit of heaviness. They glided the product over their cheeks and neck. They especially liked how the product felt while being used on their cheekbones and jawline. They only used the lowest of the three intensity levels because they felt a bit of discomfort when using the higher intensity levels.

When not in use, they kept the device plugged in and charging, so they never experienced any battery loss issues.

NuFace Hydrating Aquagel and NuFace Firming and Brightening Silk Creme

The NuFace Hydrating Aquagel is designed to prep the skin before using the NuFace Trinity+ device. It is a hyaluronic-acid-infused activator gel that conducts microcurrents from your device to the facial muscles while leaving skin hydrated.

Our tester found that the gel dried very quickly on the face, so it wasn’t ideal to apply it all over their face before using the device. Instead, they had to apply the gel in sections and only use the device on that particular section before moving on to the next section.

After using the Trinity+ device, our tester found their skin felt tight, so they followed with the Silk Creme. Although they liked the texture, they followed the product with their regular moisturizer for extra hydration.

Results

According to our tester, results could be seen immediately after use. They noticed their skin looked tighter. They felt this product was able to de-puff their face when used in the morning.

However, even after a few weeks of use, the tester saw no long-term results. The tester felt the product might need to be used consistently for a longer period to see long-term or lasting results.

Best NuFace Trinity+ products

NuFACE Trinity+ Starter Kit

This four-piece set is perfect for beginners who want to start using a facial-toning device. It includes the NuFace Trinity+ device, the Hydrating Aquagel, the Brightening Silk Creme and an applicator brush to apply the creams to the face and neck.

NuFACE Effective Lip & Eye Attachment

To better target fine lines around your lips and eyes, use this microcurrent attachment. It’s designed to help lift eyebrows and nasolabial folds and tighten skin around your eyes, mouth and forehead.

NuFACE Wrinkle Reducer Attachment

This LED red-light-therapy-device attachment uses a combination of red, amber and infrared lights to help reduce the look of fine lines and full-face wrinkles. It also works to promote circulation around the eyes, mouth and forehead.

NuFACE Trinity+ Complete

If you enjoy a more extensive skin care routine, consider this six-piece bundle. It includes everything from the Starter Kit, plus two additional attachments for the device. The targeted microcurrent attachment is great for small areas, such as smile lines and eye wrinkles, while the LED red-light attachment works to target wrinkles.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.