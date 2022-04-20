Which gold shower curtain rod is best?

As an ornamental flourish that dates back millenniums, gold is a staple of interior design. The luxurious and refined metal is one of the most versatile accents you can find, capable of dressing up contemporary and vintage decors alike.

Prized for its clean and warm aesthetic, gold makes a great shower-curtain rod color. Which you choose comes down to the kind of bathtub or shower stall you have. For most bathtubs, the best gold shower curtain rod is the Moen Curved Shower Rod In Brushed Gold.

What to know before you buy a gold shower curtain rod

Fixed vs. adjustable

Shower curtain rods come in two size categories: fixed and adjustable. Fixed curtain rods have a set length. These fixtures are permanent, and their brackets make them the most sturdy.

Adjustable or telescoping curtain rods use two nesting tubes that slide in and out of one another so you can change the length. These are good for nonstandard bathtubs, but aren’t as sturdy as fixed rods.

Straight vs. curved

The majority of shower curtain rods are straight, designed to create an efficient waterproofing barrier from points A-B. But for those who need a little more elbow room, a curved rod has a convex shape that extends out into your bathroom. This opens up precious shower space while keeping the curtain inside the tub at the bottom to prevent spillage.

Bracket vs. tension

Shower-curtain rods can be secured by screws or tension. Bracketed rods affix to your bathroom walls with screws. These are your sturdiest option, but they’re permanent and could mean drilling through tile.

If you don’t want to damage your walls, tension rods provide an unobtrusive alternative. These have a spring between their telescoping tubes that creates pressure at either end of the rod so that it locks into place between two walls. If you hang too much weight on these, however, they can fall.

Curtain rods for freestanding tubs

Freestanding bathtubs can be tricky to hang curtains around. From claw foot to basin tubs, the solution to installing a curtain rod without walls is the ceiling fixture. These come in a few shapes, such as hoop, D-shaped, U-shaped and L-shaped. Which you choose depends on the type of tub you have and where it’s situated in your bathroom.

Styling gold curtain rods

Gold is an elegant accent. In modern decor, combining black and white with this finish is a classic aesthetic. Gold can also pair beautifully with cool colors such as cobalt and emerald. If working with opposites isn’t your thing, you can play up gold’s warmth by setting it against neutral backgrounds with hints of the red-yellow end of the spectrum in them, like the understated taupe and mauve or the sumptuous cream and beige.

What to look for in a quality gold shower curtain rod

Material

The gold tint of a curtain rod is actually a finish that’s applied to the underlying material. This is typically some kind of metal, such as iron, stainless steel, aluminum and brass. The finish waterproofs and rustproofs the rod.

While they’re more difficult to find with gold finishes, there are also wooden and plastic curtain rods. These are less sturdy and durable than metal, but provide a lightweight alternative well-suited to vinyl curtains or fragile walls.

Size

The standard fixed shower curtain rod is 41, 60 or 72 inches. Telescoping rods are an adjustable alternative sold in a length range. In either case, you want to measure your tub or shower stall to verify what length or length range you need. Keep in mind that with adjustable rods, the longer you extend them, the less sturdy they become.

Weight capacity

Metal most durable material you can get, but the weight your rod can hold also depends on the mounting style. Ceiling and wall brackets that screw in using anchors or studs are the strongest. These allow you to pull the curtain back and forth without worrying about pulling it down. You can also drape a wet towel over the top.

Tension rods are weaker, especially when you max out the length. You want to avoid draping heavy towels on these. And be careful with heavy curtain materials such as cotton.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold shower curtain rod

The cost of a gold shower-curtain rod depends on the shape and material. Expect to pay between $20-$70 for wall-mount rods, and $70-$150 for ceiling-mount rods.

Gold shower curtain rod FAQ

Will tension rods damage my walls?

A. Most tension rods have silicone or rubber padding at the ends that help prevent slippage. These also disperse the pressure of the spring-loaded tube so you don’t risk denting your drywall or marking up the tile.

Do curtain rods come with hooks?

A. Some do, but for the most part, you have to purchase hooks separately to hang your curtain. If you don’t want to worry about matching the material or the extra cost, opt for a large-grommet shower curtain. But hooks also offer a fun opportunity to add some decorative flair to your bathroom.

What’s the best gold shower curtain rod to buy?

Top gold shower curtain rod

Moen Curved Shower Rod In Brushed Gold

What you need to know: With its curved design, this adjustable curtain rod maximizes the space in your shower.

What you’ll love: Though it’s permanent, this curtain rod can be adjusted between 60-70 inches prior to installation. The brushed-gold finish adds a touch of texture to this warm accent and is applied over stainless steel. The rod comes with instructions and hardware for easy installation.

What you should consider: Hooks need to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gold shower curtain rod for the money

Briofox Industrial Shower Curtain Rod Sunglow Gold

What you need to know: This gold tension rod classes up your decor on a budget and won’t damage your walls.

What you’ll love: With its nonslip rubber plates, this curtain eliminates the need to drill through tile. Its rustproof and waterproof coating is applied over an iron rod that can hold up to 30 pounds. This rod also has a large length range of 43-72 inches.

What you should consider: Because it is made from iron, this curtain rod is only rustproof as long as the coating is intact.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Alley Rustproof Aluminum Hoop Shower Rod In Gold

What you need to know: Made for freestanding tubs, this hoop curtain rod provides the full wraparound length for extra-wide curtains and freestanding tubs.

What you’ll love: This hoop uses a sturdy three-point mounting system so you don’t have to worry about everything crashing down. Made from lightweight aluminum, the metal is rustproof through and through. The hoop measures 58.3 inches around and has an adjustable ceiling height of 24-30 inches. This fixture comes with mounting hardware.

What you should consider: The hoop can’t be used for truly freestanding tubs positioned far away from a wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.