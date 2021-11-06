Best baseball gifts

Abner Doubleday is credited with inventing the game of baseball during the summer of 1839 in Cooperstown, New York. Cooperstown is now home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Which baseball gift is best?

Baseball is America’s pastime. It has a long, storied history and an exciting, thrilling present. Its fans are loyal and enthusiastic from Opening Day to the World Series. They often have large collections of memorabilia. Finding the perfect gift for the baseball fan in your life is easy and fun with so many things from which to choose. Rather than choose the usual cap or jersey, you can pick from a wide variety of baseball-themed gifts that are sure to surprise even the biggest baseball fanatics. You can find gifts that honor the history of the game or items that make life a little easier for baseball fans. Whether you root for the Yankees or the Mets, the Cubs or the White Sox, you will find a gift that hits a home run.

Baseball gifts under $25

Home Run Personalized Baseball Travel Mug

This baseball-themed mug features a no-spill lid with a push-back tab to keep your beverage hot or cold. The base is contoured to fit inside any car’s cup holder, making it perfectly portable. You can personalize this mug with the name of your favorite baseball fan. Fill it with a cool beverage to sip at a game on a hot summer night.

Sold By Bed Bath & Beyond

MLB Stadium Illustration Playing Cards

This set takes the meaning of baseball cards to a whole different place. These sturdy playing cards are beautifully illustrated, with all of the 30 Major League Baseball stadiums included. Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and invite your friends over for a game of cards. They’ll know you’re not bluffing when you say that you love baseball!

Sold by Uncommon Goods

A year of baseball trivia calendar

Fans of the game will love building their baseball knowledge base with this page-a-day calendar. Filled with baseball oddities, this calendar will impress even the biggest baseball fans. Challenge all of your friends to a game of baseball trivia with all of the facts and statistics you’ll learn throughout the year.

Sold by Amazon

Baseball gifts from $25-$50

MLB park traveler’s map

Baseball fans dream of traveling across the country to visit every ballpark in America. Keep track of your travels with this unique map. Made from sturdy coverstock paper, this map makes a great addition to any wall. Add a sticker to the map for every stadium you’ve visited. This is one gift that is sure to knock it out of the park.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Ballpark snack tin

This snack tin brings home the sights, the sounds and the smells of the ballpark. This tin of ballpark snacks brings back memories of watching baseballs soar over fences. As you watch the game, indulge on beer-steeped peanuts, caramel popcorn, and honey- and sea-salt-infused sunflower seeds. With its beautiful artwork, the tin also makes the perfect keepsake.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Baseball picture frame

Celebrate your team of baseball fans with this 4-inch x 6-inch picture frame. Choose the perfect photo, and display it in this frame on a tabletop with its easel back design. You can personalize it with any message below the photo opening. You can commemorate a Little League milestone or remember your favorite day at a professional stadium.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Baseball gifts from $50-$100

2021 Topps Baseball Complete Factory Set

You’ll feel so nostalgic when you open these baseball cards. You’ll remember the excitement of finding your favorite player’s card. The set includes 660 high-quality baseball cards, including Series 1 and 2, plus five rookie image variation cards. The set is factory sealed and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Sold by Amazon

New York Times custom baseball book

Retrace the history of your team’s favorite Major League Baseball team with these reprinted articles from the archives of The New York Times. You can relive both your team’s early years and glory days. Each book is a collection of full-size facsimiles in a library binding that you can emboss with the recipient’s name. This beautiful, personalized book completes any library.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Home plate baseball display case wall shelf

Keep your baseball memories on display with this handmade home-plate-shaped shelf. Made of poplar or select pine, this shelf holds up to 13 baseballs and has two keyhole mounting brackets on the back. Whether you choose to display winning game balls from Little League games or autographed baseballs from the Big Leagues, this shelf is sure to impress. Choose from a wide array of colors to match your favorite team or your room.

Sold by Etsy

Baseball gifts from $100-$250

MLB game-used baseball beanie

Fans love this cozy handmade beanie, knit from the wool yarn found inside of authenticated MLB game-used baseballs. Lined with alpaca, the hat comes with a story card and a hologram number with the exact game in which the ball was used. Baseball history buffs will enjoy reading about the game. All 30 MLB teams are available, so choose your favorite to wear to a chilly fall game.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Ballpark seat pen

Write with a piece of baseball history with these retractable rollerball wooden pens made from the salvaged seats of historic baseball stadiums. Each pen is engraved with the stadium name and the years the seat was in use. The top of each pen has a computer cut slender disc that features the seat’s original paint. Fans of the game’s history will cherish this special item. Each pen comes in an individual box with a certificate of authenticity.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Personalized leather baseball glove wallet

Take home a piece of baseball history with this bifold wallet that has two inside pockets made from vintage baseball glove leather. Baseball fans will be impressed by this nostalgic and functional item. This wallet is high quality and sure to make a great conversation piece. You can store up to 10 cards and cash. Personalize it with initials or a name.

Sold by Etsy

