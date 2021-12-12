Best gifts for every mother-in-law

Buying the best gifts for a mother-in-law doesn’t have to be stressful as long as a few key points are kept front of mind. The best gifts are versatile and personalized according to the recipient’s tastes.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gift is best for a mother-in-law?

A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law.

One gift in particular that stands out is the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser. It has a versatile design that complements any decor, and it’s just the thing to add a bit of coziness and serenity to her space.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations for your in-laws this holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

Things to know before buying a mother-in-law gift

Keep the recipient’s personality in mind while shopping. For example, if a person is keen on flowers, it’s best not to order a bouquet of fresh flowers for their home.

It’s also helpful to know if there are any special needs a person might have before selecting a gift. If the mother-in-law works out regularly, a pair of compression workout leggings might be a suitable gift. If she has a home office and has been complaining of the uncomfortable office chair she is stuck with, perhaps a new one is in order.

Make sure to keep in mind any hobbies, preferences and passions the recipient has when considering different products. Take into account the person’s home and where a new gift might fit into the decor or space available.

Best gifts for a sentimental mother-in-law

Mother-in-law personalized bracelet

This beautiful adjustable bracelet is the perfect size and thickness for any mother-in-law to wear every day. The number of charms can be customized, as can the type of metal used. You can add custom initials and there are several charms to choose from. Sold by Etsy

8-inch by 10-inch photo frame with poem

This 8-inch by 10-inch hardwood frame has room for a 5-inch by 7-inch photo and includes a heartfelt poem written in a beautiful hand at the top of the frame. It includes the glass, frame, cream-colored mat, verse and backer. Sold by Amazon

Customizable personalized family cameo portrait

This modern take on the classic Victorian cameo can be personalized with up to 18 faces and is made with acid-free matboard, plexiglass, wire and BonanzaWood®. This decorative gift also includes a customized banner with the family name and date it was established. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Heirloom custom video book

This little book only has to be opened to play home videos or a photo slideshow. No set-up or internet connection is required, and the video or slideshow will play for up to one hour before the book needs to be recharged with the included USB cable. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best gifts for a mother-in-law who loves to relax

365 Days of Art book

This little journal book helps readers get in touch with their emotions and nurture their creative side through art. The book includes an activity for every day of the year and is full of mindful exercises like painting with bright primary colors, drawing whatever is in front of them and more.

The watercolor illustrations and supportive quotes spark reflection through drawing and writing. Sold by Amazon

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

This essential oil diffuser is in a class all its own. It doubles as an attractive decor piece and uses ultrasound to diffuse scented oils across 500 square feet of space. Choose from three different colors to personalize this gift. Sold by Amazon

Terrarium Candle

These hand-poured candles in glass surrounds smell just as beautiful as they look. The soy wax is scented with premium fragrance oils, and one candle features three cacti while the other contains a delicate poppy. Scents include pine and vanilla for the cacti, with jasmine and white tea for the poppy. Sold separately by Uncommon Goods

Best gifts for a mother-in-law who loves to cook

Black Harvest indoor hydroponic herb garden by AeroGarden

This is a thoughtful gift that comes with everything a mother-in-law needs to get started growing fresh herbs. Included are parsley, thyme, dill, mint and two kinds of basil. It also comes with a bottle of patented plant food and a control panel that gives reminders to add plant food and water. Sold by Amazon

Bloody Mary condiment set

For every mother-in-law who loves Bloody Marys (and other drinks), the perfect condiment collection is here. Premium garnishes and pickled condiments are included so the special woman who receives this gift can make drinks right at home. The collection includes carrots, cucumbers, dilly beans and asparagus, all pickled within hours of picking to preserve flavor. Sold by Amazon

Handmade stoneware poppy honey pot

Red flowers and buzzy bees decorate this handmade ceramic honey pot that is dishwasher- and microwave-safe. It includes the honey dripper and should be hand-washed to preserve the original hand-painted artistry on each pot. Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best gifts for a mother-in-law who loves to get glamorous

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist purse spray trio

This three-piece set offers purse-size spray bottles of the lovely scent Cashmere Mist by Donna Karan. Key notes are lily of the valley, sandalwood and jasmine. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Freida & Joe Fresh Cucumber Melon spa gift set

One of the very best spa gift sets available online, this Freida & Joe Fresh Cucumber Melon Spa gift set will inspire every recipient to relax after a long day. This gift set is absolutely beautiful and includes shower gel, bubble bath, a scented aromatherapy candle, potpourri in an organizer bag, a back scrubber loofah, wooden massage comb and a reflexology wood stick. Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Four Seasons Tree of Renewal necklace

Set on silver chains that are 18” long, these handmade tree pendants each represent one of the four seasons. The necklaces are made from recycled glass and silver, and each pendant features a different assortment of “leaves.” Sold individually by Uncommon Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sarah Harris writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.