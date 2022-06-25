Some cooks use Camp Chef pizza ovens for baked goods recipes like homemade cinnamon rolls and cast iron brownies.

Which Camp Chef pizza ovens are best?

If you’re looking for a way to enhance your next outdoor gathering, look no further than a Camp Chef pizza oven. These unique portable cooking devices give you the ability to make delicious restaurant-worthy pizzas all from the comfort of your own backyard, neighborhood BBQ or tailgating party.

Camp Chef models their ovens after the famous wood-fired pizza ovens in Italy. Their most popular pizza oven is the Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven, which features two propane burners with enough space and heat to cook two pizzas at the same time.

What to know before you buy a Camp Chef pizza oven

Heat source

Some pizza ovens use electric heat to cook their pizzas. With electric heat, your pizza will cook just like a standard kitchen oven. While that may be sufficient, it’s nothing like a traditional wood-fired pizza. Camp Chef opts for propane heat and special burners which can reach ultra-high temperatures up to 700 degrees to mimic the high heat of wood-fired ovens.

Portability

Another unique feature of a Camp Chef pizza oven is its portability. They’ve designed their pizza ovens to be used outdoors, and even on camping trips. Their single-burner oven only weighs 21 pounds, making it quite easy to transport. However, the higher-end Italia oven weighs over 45 pounds, making it less suited for travel. Each pizza oven works in tandem with a cooking system and propane tank that will also require transportation.

Cooking system

When thinking about portability, consider the cooking system — the pizza oven alone isn’t what provides the heat. Camp Chef designs their own cooking systems which act as a stand to keep the ovens off the ground for a comfortable cooking experience. These systems are sold separately. The stands feature durable materials, removable legs and powerful burners. They offer 16-inch (two-burner) and 14-inch (one-burner) systems that match with their various accessories like flattop griddles, BBQ grill boxes and of course, pizza ovens.

What to look for in a quality Camp Chef Pizza oven

Stainless steel

Much like standard BBQ grills, Camp Chef designs their pizza ovens with stainless steel to protect them from the elements. Stainless steel is perfect for outdoor grills because it contains chromium. This invisible element adds a layer of protection that prevents corrosion. Camp Chef makes its accessories using the same steel materials. If you want to pick up a rocker pizza cutter or a large pizza spatula, they’ll withstand the elements.

Micro-adjust valves

Pizza-making is a delicate art. This is especially true for wood-fired pizza ovens, where the heat is carefully regulated using a chimney. Normally, propane ovens don’t allow for the micro heat adjustments needed to mimic a wood-fired oven. Luckily, Camp Chef has designed special micro-adjust temperature valves which let you carefully regulate your oven’s heat. There’s also a built-in temperature gauge for added convenience.

Pizza stone

Pizza stones are ceramic surfaces that are used to mimic traditional wood-fired pizza ovens. The ceramic material absorbs heat during the pre-heating phase so when you toss your pizza in the oven, the crust begins to cook immediately. This results in a faster cook time and crispier crust. Camp Chef uses cordierite ceramic pizza stones as the base for their pizza ovens. This means they’re less vulnerable to cracking and leave your pizza crust crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

How much you can expect to spend on a Camp Chef pizza oven

Camp Chef pizza ovens cost anywhere from $135-$400. The cooking system is not included and costs $130 for the single-burner system and $150 for the double-burner system.

Camp Chef pizza oven FAQ

How do I know which cooking system to buy with my pizza oven?

A. Camp Chef makes it easy to know which cooking system you should purchase. The single-burner pizza oven goes with the single-burner cooking system, while the double-burner pizza oven matches with the double-burner cooking system. If you’re looking to mix and match, you can buy a double-burner cooking system and use one side for the single-burner pizza oven and the other for an additional accessory such as the flattop griddle.

How long will my Camp Chef pizza oven last?

A. Stainless steel materials are designed to last many years. If properly taken care of and cleaned after each use, a Camp Chef pizza oven can last anywhere from 5-10 years.

What’s the best Camp Chef pizza oven to buy?

Top Camp Chef pizza oven

Camp Chef Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven (Two-Burner)

What you need to know: Camp Chef’s two-burner pizza oven is ideal for larger groups because it allows you to cook two pizzas simultaneously.

What you’ll love: The added space means two pizzas will comfortably sit side by side without absorbing more heat than the other. This oven also comes with an Italia Pizza Oven Cooking Guide with delicious pizza recipes.

What you should consider: This oven requires a more expensive double-burner cooking system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Camp Chef pizza oven for the money

Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven

What you need to know: The Italia series is the closest you can get to traditional Italian wood-fired pizza from a portable oven.

What you’ll love: This oven features all the bells and whistles including micro-adjust flame controls, double-walled construction to maintain heat and cordierite ceramic stone for a crispy crust.

What you should consider: This is by far Camp Chef’s most expensive pizza oven.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Camp Chef Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven (One-Burner)

What you need to know: The one-burner pizza oven is the most portable, easiest to maintain and least expensive oven from Camp Chef.

What you’ll love: Aside from the convenience of having just a single burner, this one features the same benefits as Camp Chef’s other pizza ovens, including the domed ceiling and ceramic stone base.

What you should consider: This oven will have trouble reaching temperatures any higher than 600 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.