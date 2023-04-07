If you’re looking for a seat with a relaxed vibe, a bean bag chair is the obvious choice. These chairs are great for dens, kids’ rooms and extra seating in living rooms. They can look like giant sacks or be structured more like armchairs.

Large ones can be pricey, so it’s worth making sure you are getting good value and the chair of your choice is worth buying. All of these are comfortable bean bag chairs that are great for relaxing at home.

In this article: Ultimate Sack Bean Bag Chair, CordaRoy’s Corduroy Convertible Bean Bag Chair and Moon Pod Bean Bag Chair.

Types of bean bag chairs

Perhaps the first thing to decide is what type of chair you want. These are some of the most common options.

Kids bean bag chairs: Smaller in size than average bean bag chairs, these ones are made to fit kids. Bean bag chairs for kids are great for children to sit on in their bedrooms while they read or play. Additionally, they can be used as extra seating in the living room when the grown-ups are taking up all the couch space.

Sack bean bag chairs: Shaped like big round or oval sacks, these don't have much support until you sink into them and create a niche for yourself.

Structured bean bag chairs: These chairs have been tailored with arms and backs for support. If you don't find standard bean bag chairs comfortable, you may prefer these, but they lose some of the versatility of unstructured alternatives.

Bean bag chair fillings

Although bean bags were initially filled with dried beans, they’re not all that comfortable to sit on. Now, most are filled with either polystyrene beads or memory foam shreds.

Polystyrene beads: These small beans are moderately soft but hold their shape. If you’re looking for something with a traditional bean bag chair feel, choose one with polystyrene beads.

Memory foam shreds: In recent years, bags filled with shredded memory foam have become more common. It's more supportive than polystyrene beads, and it lasts longer. It has a softer and squishier feel than polystyrene, which some people like and some don't.

What to look for in a bean bag chair

Before buying a bean bag chair, here’s what else you might want to consider.

Size: Bean bags range from compact, child-sized versions to ones that exceed 7 feet in length or diameter and are large enough to accommodate several adults.

Exterior fabric: Some chairs feature extra-durable outer material, such as corduroy, or extra-soft fabric, such as chenille.

Removable cover: Your bean bag should have a removable and machine-washable cover, especially if you have pets or kids that use it. However, some people may be happy to spot-clean their chairs.

Comfort: Some chairs are more comfortable than others. Some people find those filled with memory foam more comfortable, but it's subjective. Generally speaking, cheap chairs are unlikely to be supportive and comfy.

Handles: Your chair may have one or more handles to make it easier to move around your home.

Best bean bag chairs

Ultimate Sack Bean Bag Chair

You can choose from sizes ranging from a petite kids version or compact 3-foot offering up to a giant 6-foot sack. It is filled with shredded memory foam for comfort and support and comes in 25 colors, including navy, gray and hunter green.

Sold by Amazon

CordaRoy’s Corduroy Convertible Bean Bag Chair

Unzip this bean bag chair, and it turns into a handy guest bed with full, queen and king options available. It’s multifunctional and fantastic for anyone who might want a spare bed for kids’ sleepovers or occasional guests but has no place to store one.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair

Available in chair and lounger styles between 3 feet and 7 feet wide, you have plenty of options with this bean bag. It is filled with shredded memory foam and comes in six hues, including red, black and navy.

Sold by Amazon

Posh Creations Structured Comfy Seat for Kids

Thanks to its compact design, this structured bean bag chair is perfect for children. It has a handle, making it easy to transport from the bedroom for reading to the playroom or living room to watch movies with the rest of the household.

Sold by Amazon

Big Joe Fuf XL Foam Bean Bag Chair

This giant bean bag chair comes in 61-inch and 71-inch lounger versions that are great for reclining or multiple people to use. It also comes in a more compact 38-inch model. It’s strong and filled with comfortable shredded foam, and it has easy-grab handles for transportation.

Sold by Amazon

Big Joe Hug Beanbag Chair

With its structured design, this is an excellent option for anyone who likes the idea of a bean bag chair but needs more support. It is soft to the touch and comes in fawn, dark cocoa plush, caribou and black plush colors.

Sold by Amazon

Chill Sack 5-foot Bean Bag Chair

Measuring 5 feet in diameter, this chair is big enough for some serious lounging and relaxing, but it’s not so huge that it overwhelms your space. The cover is removable and machine-washable and comes in more than 30 color and fabric options, including navy microsuede and charcoal faux fur.

Sold by Amazon

Chill Sack 7-foot Bean Bag Chair

If a small option won’t pass muster, this 7-foot bean bag chair might be what you need. It’s perfect for stretching out or fitting several people. The cover is made from a micro suede material, while the inside is stuffed with shredded foam.

Sold by Amazon

Moon Pod Bean Bag Chair

The next-generation bean bag chair has a curved design. It’s packed with high-friction micro-beads that mold to your body, so you will feel like you’re floating, not sinking in. It’s supportive and highly comfortable, mimicking the feeling of flotation therapy without having to get wet or leave the house.

Sold by Amazon

Lumaland Luxurious Bean Bag Chair

You can choose from sizes between 3 and 7 feet with this bean bag chair, so there’s an option to suit most buyers. The microsuede cover is machine-washable and comes in eight colors, including black, dark gray and purple.

Sold by Amazon

