Recliners are a staple in many family rooms and dens. The plush comfort surrounds you after a long day and lets your body unwind.

Not everyone has time to visit a furniture store to try out the different styles, though. With advancements in web-based commerce and shipping, you can pick out your preferred style, color and material online, and find an affordable recliner at your door.

In this article: Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Electric Power Lift Recliner, Christopher Knight Macedonia Mid-Century Tufted Recliner and DaVinci Hayden Recliner and Swivel Glider.

What is the best recliner for you?

There are five types of recliners to choose from.

Two-position recliners are the most common. They are either upright or in a full incline position. The reclining mechanism is simple to use.

are the most common. They are either upright or in a full incline position. The reclining mechanism is simple to use. Rockers are basic recliners that rock up and down in the upright position for anyone who likes the relaxing feeling.

are basic recliners that rock up and down in the upright position for anyone who likes the relaxing feeling. Push-back recliners work when your back pushes against the chair to force the incline position. They work faster than chairs with a handle or motorized button, but may be difficult for people with back conditions.

work when your back pushes against the chair to force the incline position. They work faster than chairs with a handle or motorized button, but may be difficult for people with back conditions. Gliders are recliners that slide back and forth. The motion is popular with parents of newborns, since it often helps babies fall asleep.

are recliners that slide back and forth. The motion is popular with parents of newborns, since it often helps babies fall asleep. Power-lift recliners have a sturdy frame lifted by a motor. They are ideal for people who have difficulty getting out of a chair independently. They’re expensive compared to other recliners and very heavy to move around.

How much room do you have for your recliner?

Recliners come in three primary sizes.

Small recliners are 39 inches wide or smaller.

recliners are 39 inches wide or smaller. Standard recliners are 40 inches wide and the most common size found online.

recliners are 40 inches wide and the most common size found online. Oversized recliners are 50 inches wide or wider. Many have extra padding in the headrests and armrests. You should measure the height and depth, since they can take up more room than they appear in online sales photos.

What recliner accessories are important to you?

There are many options to consider with your recliner purchase.

Drink holders are popular, and are usually deep enough to prevent spills. They are more common in oversized recliners that have extra room.

are popular, and are usually deep enough to prevent spills. They are more common in oversized recliners that have extra room. Built-in power sources for your electronic devices and smartphones come on some recliners. Light sources are also available when a lamp isn’t nearby.

for your electronic devices and smartphones come on some recliners. Light sources are also available when a lamp isn’t nearby. Lumbar and neck support cushions are built into some recliners to help their ergonomics.

Do you want heat and massage in your recliner?

Some recliners incorporate heat and massage into the seat. The massage component is usually a vibration in different locations of the seat with different pressure points. The heating component is similar to what you find in cars: a section of the seat warms up, usually at the waist level. The warmth is not overly hot, but enough to take off the chill.

Therapeutic massage chairs are expensive and have different designs and purposes. These are recliners that vibrate but don’t massage.

Assembly may be required

Since recliners are large pieces of furniture, shipping them can be challenging. Some sellers use third-party delivery services that have large trucks and equipment to unload your new chair safely. Others use traditional delivery services and may separate the chair’s top and base for more compact shipping. These recliners will require some assembly, so check with the manufacturer beforehand to be prepared.

Best recliners you can buy online

Signature Design by Ashley Yandel Electric Power-Lift Recliner

This great-looking chair features two colors of faux leather and well-cushioned armrests and back. It has an affordable price for the benefits of lift technology, which is remote-controlled.

Sold by Amazon

Christopher Knight Macedonia Mid-Century Tufted Recliner

The simple design makes it an easy fit in most rooms and offices. It has tightly woven polyester and button-tufted stitching. It comes in a variety of colors with sturdy beech wood legs.

Sold by Amazon

DaVinci Hayden Recliner and Swivel Glider

With environmentally friendly upholstery free of toxic chemicals, this gliding recliner glider is recommended for new parents. It has a 360-degree swivel base and a backward-gliding frame.

Sold by Amazon

Mack and Milo Abingdon Swivel Reclining Glider

This glider has customizable reclining positions with a swivel base and gliding motion. The spring core seat is foam-filled with a padded leg rest. It comes in five colors with a one-year warranty.

Sold by Wayfair

Winston Porter Recliner with Heat and Massage

This large rocking chair has overstuffed padding and lumbar support. The chair has a swivel base and can adjust up to 160 degrees. It has five vibration modes and a heating function at the waist level.

Sold by Wayfair

Bosmiller Massage Recliner Chair

This recliner has eight massage points with waist-level heating, along with padded headrests and armrests. The manual mechanism reclines 150 degrees and holds up to 300 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Christopher Knight Gliding Recliner

This glider recliner is made with polyester fabric and a wood frame and includes two cup holders for drinks, eyeglasses, remotes and more. It’s available in chocolate brown or steel.

Sold by Amazon

Acme Rosia Recliner

This affordable, stylish recliner has smooth upholstery from top to bottom with an outside handle for reclining. It comes in velvet or microfiber with four finishing options.

Sold by Amazon

Breathabo Recliner Chair

This comfortable recliner reclines to 170 degrees and has a built-in ottoman. The steel mechanism has been rigorously tested. It’s made with faux suede and comes in two colors.

Sold by Home Depot

Comhoma Leather Recliner Chair

This recliner rocks and swivels, and it has heat and massage built in, as well as lumbar support and extra padding. It includes drink holders and reclines to 150 degrees.

Sold by Amazon

