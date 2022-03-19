Best Coleman camping chair

Which Coleman camping chair is best?

If you plan on spending any significant period of time camping or relaxing outdoors, a camping chair will certainly provide the comfort of home, even in rugged conditions.

Coleman camping chairs have been an industry favorite due to their durable build, affordable price and wide array of convenient features. If you’re searching for a camping chair that will help keep your drink chilled and refreshing, the Coleman Camping Chair With Built-in 4-Can Cooler is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Coleman camping chair

Why use a camping chair?

If you’re on the fence about whether or not a Coleman camping chair would be a good investment, consider some of the main benefits. The reason most people choose to bring along a camping chair is for the extra comfort they provide. Without a soft and supportive camping chair, you’ll likely be relegated to sitting on the ground, tree stump, rock or a picnic bench if you’re lucky.

Coleman camping chairs also help keep you warm on chilly nights in the woods, allowing for extra space and insulation between you and the cold air and ground. Coleman camp chairs are not strictly limited to camping, as they can be used at a number of sporting events, concerts, picnics, tailgating parties or even for extra seating in your backyard or patio.

Chair style

There are a number of different camping chair options, from classic four-legged camp chairs to rockers, deck chairs, stadium seats and even two-person options. Before choosing the model that’s best for you, consider how the chair will most likely be used, the type of terrain and who will be using it.

What to look for in a quality Coleman camping chair

Weight

Coleman camping chairs are designed to be lightweight and easy to transport from your vehicle to your campsite, concert or park. Some Coleman camping chairs will be lighter than others, making them better for hauling longer distances or for hiking trips.

Coleman chairs will also sport an overall weight limit that states the maximum recommended capacity. This can range from about 150 pounds up to 600 pounds.

Size

Similar to the chair’s weight, the size and height can also play a factor in your decision. The best Coleman camping chair will be the one that best suits your body type and preferred seating position. Certain Coleman chairs will be designed to sit lower to the ground, making them ideal for sitting around a campfire or watching a concert. Others will provide more lift and are better for sitting around a table or having a picnic with friends.

Comfort

If you are looking for maximum comfort, choose a Coleman camping chair with a wide seat and sufficient cushioning, especially if you intend on sitting for extended periods. Heavier chairs are more likely to include extra padding for increased comfort.

Design

Coleman camping chairs are available in a number of colors and patterns so you can choose your favorite, buy a matching set for your household or choose a model that stands out from the crowd.

Extra features

One of the best aspects of Coleman camping chairs is the extra features included on many of the models. Some of these include:

Multiple cup holders

Storage pockets

A built-in cooler

Padded seats

How much you can expect to spend on a Coleman camping chair

The least expensive Coleman camp chairs cost around $25, while the most expensive options cost approximately $90.

Coleman camping chair FAQ

Can you use a Coleman camping chair at the beach?

A. You can use your Coleman camping chair at the beach, although some models may be better suited for sand than others. The Coleman deck chair styles will likely provide more stability, but most camp chairs can double as your go-to beach chair.

How should you clean a camping chair?

A. Since you’ll be using your chair outdoors, it’s bound to get a little dirty. To clean your camping chair, you can first wipe away dirt with a soft brush and then gently scrub with warm water and a mild detergent before letting it air dry.

What’s the best Coleman camping chair to buy?

Top Coleman camping chair

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler

What you need to know: A reliable option, it has plenty of built-in features you’ll appreciate.

What you’ll love: The armrest cooler can hold up to four drinks at once so you don’t have to get up every time you want a beverage. It also features a sturdy design and comes complete with a side pocket for easy storage.

What you should consider: A few users have stated there may be issues with longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Coleman camping chair for the money

Coleman Broadband Mesh Quad Camping Chair

What you need to know: This is an affordable and highly portable option for campers.

What you’ll love: Great for warmer weather, the mesh nylon back allows for ventilation, while the cup holder will keep your cold drink secure and within arms reach. The wide seat and 250-pound capacity will suit a variety of users.

What you should consider: It may not be as comfortable as the more cushioned options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Coleman Camp Chair With Side Table

What you need to know: A lightweight option, you can use it for multiple occasions.

What you’ll love: The folding side table provides a place to store your drink and other essentials. Users also enjoy the padded armrest, cushioned back and aluminum legs that provide stability on dirt, grass, sand and more.

What you should consider: This model is pricier than many other Coleman camp chairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

