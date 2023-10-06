Joybird chairs are at unheard-of prices

Anyone who spends time on Instagram or TikTok knows about Joybird, the company behind the social-media famous, stunningly beautiful furniture beloved by influencers (and anyone who has great taste, to be honest). The only downside is that you have to pay for style. Joybird pieces are not the most affordable around. But right now, a few of the brand’s coveted chairs are at absolutely unheard-of prices.

Ahead of next week’s October Prime Day sale, Joybird’s Collins Chair and Soto Chair are both available on Amazon for nearly $500 off — an absolute steal for anyone who’s been eyeing Joybird’s popular pieces and wants to level up their home decor.

2 Joybird chairs are almost $500 off

Joybird Collins Chair

The Collins Chair has a premium wood frame in a modern midcentury style, with either velvet or linen upholstery in multiple color options, from neutral to trendy.

Joybird Soto Chair

The Soto Chair is riskier in its design, with angular arms that make a true statement. It also has a premium wood frame and multiple upholstery options to choose from.

But if Joybird isn’t your jam, that’s OK — Amazon is already rolling out early deals for October Prime Day, Oct. 10-11.

The best furniture deals on Amazon ahead of October Prime Day

Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal Fabric and Walnut Wood Finish

This chair seamlessly blends midcentury modern and more contemporary design, making it a versatile addition to any home aesthetic. Its mixed walnut wood and charcoal fabric keep it neutral enough to go with any color palate. Get it now for just $90.99, a 62% savings off the regular price of $237.

Signature Design by Ashley Berringer 17.5-Inch Rustic Traditional Dining Bench

If you love clean lines and a traditional look, this wooden bench will fit right into your home. It’s simple, with replicated wood grain and thick legs for sturdy seating. Depending on your existing aesthetic, it can look modern, traditional or rustic. It’s on sale now for just $100, 24% off its normal price of $131.99.

Nourison Somerset Rustic Latte Area Rug

This hallway runner is both fashionable and versatile, with a neutral-colored pattern and floral detailing. Its polyester and acrylic blend makes it easy to clean and maintain, so it’s perfect for high-traffic areas. Get it now for just $61.57, 25% off its usual price of $81.98.

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

TEMPUR-Adapt (Supreme) 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Does your mattress need a little something extra? This topper adds 3 inches of memory foam for extra comfort so you can wake up feeling refreshed every morning. The queen size is currently just $226.21, 46% off its list price of $419.

Cozy Castle 4-Drawer Dresser

This mid-century dresser offers a ton of storage, with four drawers and open shelving stacked on top. Its two-toned design offers a modern style. Get it now for just $139.99, 18% off its usual price of $169.99.

AWQM 46-Inch Small Modern Loveseat Couch

This faux leather loveseat is perfect for small spaces, with a modern silhouette and space to seat two comfortably. And for only $159.99, it makes decorating your small space affordable, too.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.