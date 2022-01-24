Do Fancii mirrors actually make a difference in your beauty routine?

Because LED lighting brings out the natural appearance of hues, it serves as a guide for blending all types of makeup for a flawless finish.

Bad lighting can be deceptive when applying makeup. It can make skin appear lighter or darker than it truly is, or overemphasize blemishes, dry spots and fine lines. The finished result is often makeup that appears washed out or harsh, cakes or doesn’t effectively conceal imperfection. That’s where a Fancii mirror helps.

With LED lighting resembling natural sunlight, Fancii mirrors illuminate skin beautifully and make colors appear true, taking the guesswork from applying makeup. Factor in useful features and various design options, and it’s no wonder that mirrors by Fancii are fan-favorites among beauty enthusiasts.

Fancii mirror features

The purpose of a makeup mirror is to make applying cosmetics and performing other grooming tasks easy, and Fancii mirrors offer features that fulfill this promise. The LED light they emit is the top-selling point. Bright yet soft, it produces a natural glow and doesn’t distort imperfections or skin and makeup colors, making it effortless to blend makeup for natural-looking results. Some mirrors also have a dimmer function for perfect light intensity in any setting.

Depending on the model, a Fancii mirror is powered by either replaceable or rechargeable batteries. Many models also work with a backup USB power cable. Some Fancii mirrors have automatic shutoff that saves battery power and energy.

Fancii mirrors are also structured for ease of use. Many models have an adjustable base or moveable or rotating components so that you can place the mirror in different positions for a precise viewing angle. Many options are designed for placement on a flat surface, but some models are to be mounted.

Fancii mirror designs

Fancii mirrors fall into three different categories: vanity, compact and magnifying. Below is a closer look at the features offered by models in each group.

Vanity

Fancii’s vanity mirrors are arguably the most popular. They are large and have strong bases designed for stability when placed on a vanity, table or counter. Vanity mirrors are featured-packed and ideal for daily beauty routines.

Compact

Compact models are smaller in size and made for easy transport. Mirrors in this category have stands or suction cups for mounting them on larger mirrors. The smallest models resemble a makeup compact and have dual mirrors.

Magnifying

Some Fancii mirrors have magnification that comes in handy when performing intricate tasks or for consumers with visual impairments. Vanity or compact mirrors may be magnified, or have dual sides or detachable sections with a magnification of 5x, 7x, 10x or 15x.

Top products

Fancii Vera LED Lighted Makeup Mirror

Not only is this model cordless with long battery life per charge, but it features a sleek design that looks great on vanity. It boasts dimmable light settings and a tilting top.

Fancii Zora Trifold LED Lighted Makeup Mirror

With a versatile trifold design and 58 dimmable LED lights, the Zora makeup mirror provides a comprehensive view of the face and delivers just the right amount of light. It includes 5x and 7x magnification for accomplishing grooming tasks that are difficult to see.

Fancii Modern LED Lighted Makeup Mirror

This model is the best option for anyone who needs serious magnification, as it has a separate 15x magnification mirror that detaches from the main mirror when not in use. It is also rotating and dimmable.

Fancii Compact LED Lighted Travel Mirror

One of Fancii’s most portable models offers dimmable lights, dual magnification and rechargeable operation. It’s a great choice for anyone who needs a travel-friendly option.

Fancii Square LED Lighted Makeup Mirror

Anyone who simply needs magnification from a lighted mirror will appreciate the 10x magnification delivered by this model. The compact design makes it easy to stash in a bag and go.

Fancii Dual-Sided LED Lighted Makeup Mirror

We love this mirror’s touch sensor that dims the light with ease. It also features rechargeable lights and a rotating mirror with 1x and 10x magnification.

