The best iPhone cases

We’ve all dropped our iPhone before and had the dreaded feeling of wondering if it’s been smashed to pieces. You want to protect your iPhone by investing in a protective case to keep it safe from daily wear and tear.

Which iPhone case is the best?

An iPhone can be a valuable and crucial part of your day-to-day life, and it’s something that you want to look after. Your iPhone is a costly investment, and you’ll want to look after it as best you can. An iPhone case is often a new iPhone owner’s first purchase after buying a new phone. It’s a way to keep it safe from daily wear and tear and prevent cracks and damage from drops or other mishaps.

You’ll want to find an iPhone case that works best for your lifestyle and your needs — whether you’re a runner who needs a shock absorption case or a teenager who wants to support their football team.

What to know before you buy an iPhone case

iPhone cases are not a one-size-fits-all product. There are different styles of iPhone cases to choose from, each of which offers a different level of protection.

Rugged style tops the list

The most protective iPhone case is the rugged style, ideal for anyone who has an active lifestyle or is prone to clumsiness. It has a thicker and more durable material that provides shock absorption. Rugged cases can protect your phone from a higher fall and give you a better grip on your phone to prevent accidents. The main issue with this type of iPhone case is that it adds extra bulk to your iPhone case.

Shell

If protection isn’t your top priority, look out for a shell case. They are a thin and lightweight option that doesn’t add too much weight to your phone. It will still keep your phone protected from minor bumps and falls, but it won’t protect against more severe accidents.

Features to look for in an iPhone case

Material

The main feature to consider when looking for an iPhone case is the material. Rubber, plastic, metal, and silicone are the most common materials for iPhone cases.

Screen protector

Most iPhone cases focus on protecting the exterior of your iPhone — but don’t overlook your screen. Screen protectors can come in both plastic and thin glass. Glass can provide years of protection and costs more. Plastic will help avoid scratches and nicks but is far from shatterproof. You can often find iPhone cases that come with a screen protector that is thin enough that you hardly notice it.

Color and design

What attracts many people to an iPhone case is its color and design. While protection is in the front of your mind, you want to find an iPhone case that matches your style. Your iPhone is something you carry with you every day, so ensure the case is something you don’t mind looking at for an extended period.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPhone case

An iPhone case can vary in price from $10-$500 if you want a case from a designer brand. Most budget-friendly options fall under $20, but they rarely have added features like a no-grip texture or edging to prevent scratching on your screen. You can expect to buy a high-quality iPhone case for less than $50. Models over this price point will include added features like a battery pack or carry a luxury brand name, like Gucci or Louis Vuitton.

Best iPhone case FAQ

What other features can make an iPhone case more helpful?

A. You can find an iPhone case that includes slots for credit cards and cash, or even a slot for your key. If you’re always using your iPhone to stream shows, you might want an iPhone case that has a kickstand for a hands-free option. A magnetic car mount is another good idea if you want to use your phone while driving.

What material offers the most eco-friendly option for an iPhone case?

A. Eco-friendly individuals should look for an environmentally friendly material. Bamboo is an alternative, while recycled plastic and biodegradable plastic cases are other iPhone case options to consider.

What is the best iPhone case to buy?

Top iPhone case

Spigen Rugged Armor iPhone X Case

What you need to know: This smart-looking iPhone case is shock-absorbent and uses air cushion technology to keep your iPhone protected.

What you’ll love: This iPhone case doesn’t impact the wireless charging capabilities of your iPhone. It has a raised lip around the screen to protect from scratching and has a carbon fiber texture for added grip.

What you should consider: There is little reinforcement in the corners, which will not protect your phone from a drop from a height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone case for the money

ESR Slim Clear Soft TPU Case for iPhone

What you need to know: It is an extremely thin and transparent iPhone case that means you’re not adding any bulk or extra weight to your iPhone.

What you’ll love: It has a sharp-looking design, with the clear color allowing you to show off the back of your iPhone. The raised edges protect your screen from scratches. It’s one of the most affordable iPhone cases and does not hinder the wireless charging process.

What you should consider: The material is not the most durable, meaning that it won’t protect your phone if it’s dropped from a height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Speck Products Presidio Grip Case

What you need to know: The design and texture of the case are made to give you a firmer grip on your phone to prevent you from dropping it.

What you’ll love: The raised edge of the screen protects it from scratches, while the corners are reinforced to protect against drops. The textured ridges allow for a no-slip grip on the case for a steady hold.

What you should consider: The grooves inside the case may cause scratches for specificiPhone models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.