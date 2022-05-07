Which Logitech gaming keyboard is best?

Having the fastest reactions on the battlefield isn’t only about how quickly your fingers can move. A large part of the input during serious gaming sessions comes from the type of keyboard that you use.

It also needs to look good when you are going for a high score. This is why the Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is the perfect addition to your gaming arsenal. With aircraft-grade materials and mechanical switches, you’ll be the top-ranked player in no time.

What to know before you buy a Logitech gaming keyboard

Mechanical or membrane keys?

If you are new to gaming keyboards, you might struggle with the choice between mechanical or membrane keyboards. The traditional membrane key switches are what everybody knows, but the mechanical switches have a different feeling and sound and they can be changed. There are several varieties available that can influence the key travel time and the loudness of presses.

Do you need a full keyboard?

When it comes to gaming, you might not need all the keys that are available to you. Although it is great to have, consider whether you need a full keyboard with macro switches and a numeric keypad. You’ll find that very few games make use of all the keys, and if you can program complex combinations to a single key, it will be much better.

Set a budget and plan accordingly

Buying new computer accessories can quickly become an expensive hobby. Logitech gaming keyboards are available in several price ranges, so set yourself a budget. Consider how much you can afford to spend, and look for something within that range. Remember that the most expensive keyboard isn’t necessarily the best.

What to look for in a quality Logitech gaming keyboard

Programmable macro keys

Many video games have complex control schemes, and being able to program some actions to a single key can save you vital seconds. A good quality Logitech gaming keyboard will have the ability to program several keys to macro functions. This will reduce the number of keys you need to press for in-game action.

RGB lighting

There is no fun in being the best player if you can’t celebrate with elaborate lighting. That is why most keyboards and computer accessories have RGB lighting built in. A good quality Logitech keyboard will also have RGB capabilities, and in many instances, you will be able to change the effects to suit the game or your mood.

USB charging for wireless keyboards

You don’t want to get caught with a drained keyboard mid-way through a shooting match. Some wireless keyboards make use of batteries, and while that is fine, it isn’t very dependable. A quality Logitech gaming keyboard will be charged through a USB cable. You can often charge and play on the keyboard at the same time, making sure that there isn’t a break in the action. Just be aware that some wireless keyboards don’t have USB-passthrough, meaning you can’t charge other devices while you are playing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Logitech gaming keyboard

Logitech gaming keyboards are available in several price ranges. Entry-level gaming keyboards can retail for $30-$90. Top-tier gaming keyboards can retail for as much as $200-$300.

Logitech gaming keyboard FAQ

Can you use a Logitech gaming keyboard on a Mac?

A. Gaming keyboards are generally made for Windows-based computers. But with that said, Logitech’s gaming keyboard can also work with Apple’s Mac computers. Just keep in mind that some of the keys will be different.

Can you replace the key switches on a Logitech gaming keyboard?

A. You can change or replace the key switches on a Logitech gaming keyboard if the device is a mechanical keyboard. Membrane keyboards are often hard to change, and it’s usually done professionally.

What’s the best Logitech gaming keyboard to buy?

Top Logitech gaming keyboard

Logitech G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This is a gaming workhorse with lightning-speed reactions.

What you’ll love: This wireless keyboard has been designed for ultra-fast gaming. It allows for up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge and can be recharged through a USB connection. It features a wide array of RGB lighting and has dedicated multimedia controls. There is an indicator that shows when only 15% battery power is remaining and features GL Linear mechanical switches.

What you should consider: The keyboard doesn’t have a USB-passthrough port, so you won’t be able to charge other devices at the same time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Logitech gaming keyboard for the money

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This affordable gaming keyboard gets the job done.

What you’ll love: With RGB lighting for the keys, this wired gaming keyboard is part of Logitech’s Prodigy Series for advanced gaming-grade performance. It has dedicated multimedia controls, 12 function keys and custom command keys. The keys make use of spill-resistant Mech-Dome switch membranes.

What you should consider: It ships with a wrist rest, but it can’t be removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This is a solid, no-frills keyboard that’s perfect for gaming.

What you’ll love: A bit more subdued than flashier models, this keyboard was made with input from esports athletes. It uses Romer G switches that have been certified for 70 million key presses. It is smaller than other gaming keyboards, but that allows for more space and mouse movement on a desk.

What you should consider: It isn’t a full keyboard, as it lacks a numeric keypad. It also doesn’t have any multimedia controls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

