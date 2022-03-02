Which ASUS portable monitors are best?

If you’re looking for a secondary screen that’s also easy to move around, ASUS has a good line of portable monitors. Like any portable computer monitor, ASUS’ devices come with their own features and specs. Some monitors, like the ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor, are made for gamers with a high refresh rate and crisp images.

In general, portable monitors make a great addition to any digital setup, because they allow the user to organize multiple programs and display them simultaneously. When it comes to choosing the right portable monitor for you, ASUS has some great offerings.

What to know before you buy an ASUS portable monitor

Size and space considerations

Most portable monitors are smaller than traditional standing monitors. This is beneficial if you have limited desk space or require something you can easily move around. Many portable monitors are around the same size as a laptop screen, which is between 12 and 17 inches measured diagonally. Some are even smaller than that. Regardless of size, nearly all portable monitors have the Full HD resolution, so bigger isn’t always better.

But size does matter when it comes to what you choose to do with the device. For things like work, video editing or gaming, a larger monitor may be better, since it will let you see everything on the screen easily. On the other hand, if the device is meant for a kid or a small desk, a small to medium-sized monitor is ideal. Plus, smaller portable monitors are often sturdier than larger ones.

Connectivity

There are several ways to connect a laptop or other device to a portable monitor. One of the easiest ways is through an HDMI cord. Another option is to use a DisplayPort, which connects the PC directly to the monitor’s screen. With either an HDMI cord or a DisplayPort, make sure it’s compatible with the monitor.

The new standard of connecting monitors to computers is through a USB-C connection. USB-C cords and ports are smaller than the traditional USBs most people are used to. They are, however, capable of transferring a lot of power and data, which makes them great for connecting any machine to a portable display.

Some PCs and laptops don’t have a USB-C port, so you won’t be able to connect them to a portable monitor this way. If nothing else works, check the manufacturer’s manual for another connection option.

Touchscreen

Many newer portable monitors offer a touchscreen feature. This added feature is convenient for those who wish to use their secondary display for things like digital art, surfing the web or typing directly on the screen.

Touchscreen functionality also works great for those who work in a team or need to present content that lives on a mobile device, like a smartphone or laptop. The touchscreen feature also allows for quick, easy changes on group projects.

The downside is that some touchscreen monitors have a lower refresh rate or diminished specs. That said, the convenience of this feature may be worth the disadvantages, especially when used for business or school.

What to look for in a quality ASUS portable monitor

Resolution

The resolution of a screen refers to how clear the images, text and other content is when displayed. Monitors and computer screens use millions of pixels, organized both vertically and horizontally, to display things. One of the most common resolutions is 1920 x 1080 or 1080p. This means the screen has 1920 pixels horizontally and 1080 pixels vertically.

It’s entirely possible to have a 10-inch screen and a 24-inch screen, each with 1080p resolution. The main difference is that the images on the 24-inch screen will be larger than those on the smaller monitor. This may result in the larger image appearing slightly blurrier, since the distance between each pixel is larger.

In general, the higher the resolution, the crisper the image and the higher the price point. Most portable monitors by ASUS range from 720p to 1080p. Some have a 1440p resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), which is a step above 1080p. While the difference may be small for most users, professional gamers or visual artists may need a monitor with 1080p or 4k UHD resolution.

Color and panels

When it comes to the monitor’s colors and panels, there are a few things to consider. There are three main types of panels: IPS (in-plane switching), TN (twisted nematic) and VA (vertical alignment). ASUS mainly offers IPS panels.

IPS is best for those who work heavily with visuals, like photographers or graphic designers. These monitors offer the most accurate colors and best viewing angles. This allows the user to see all the intricacies and details of the various colors, down to the exact differences in shades. Some IPS monitors have a lower refresh rate though, which makes them less ideal for gamers.

TN monitors offer the fastest response times and low input lag, but they may have limitations in terms of colors. VA panels, on the other hand, offer better contrast within the picture, as well as image depth. They also have the longest response times, so they’re not ideal for gaming.

Refresh rate

A monitor’s refresh rate refers to how quickly the screen can display things that are in motion. The higher the refresh rate (or Hz), the more you can see in a given moment. This is important if you play fast-paced games or watch movies with fast action scenes.

The average refresh rate for most ASUS portable monitors is around 60Hz. This means the monitor can display up to 60 frames per second. Many monitors can reach 144Hz or 240Hz though. If you plan to play more intense or graphic-heavy computer games, they will still cap out at the monitor’s maximum refresh rate, which may limit the experience.

For those who plan to use their portable monitor for casual gaming, digital media or as a secondary display, a refresh rate of 60Hz should be enough.

Accessories

Some accessories to consider are:

Asus portable monitor adjustable stand

Swivel stand for easy display

Portable monitor cover

How much you can expect to spend on an ASUS portable monitor

Most ASUS portable monitors cost between $300-$500, depending on the features and the quality of the screen. Other brands of portable monitors may be less expensive, but ASUS is known for its high-quality devices. Plus, most ASUS monitors are tailored for an optimal gaming experience.

ASUS portable monitor FAQ

Can ASUS portable monitors connect through Bluetooth?

A. Some portable monitors can connect through Bluetooth or wirelessly. This is not advised, however, because wireless connections often result in lower data transfers. With an HDMI cord or USB-C connection, the monitor can transfer more data.

Can a portable monitor connect to a smartphone?

A. As long as the phone and monitor have compatible ports and a cord to connect them, it’s possible to connect them.

What’s the best ASUS portable monitor to buy?

Top ASUS portable monitor

ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: Designed for avid gamers, this 1080p IPS portable monitor has a high refresh rate and a crisp image.

What you’ll love: With a 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync, this monitor allows for a crystal-clear gaming experience with virtually no lag.

What you should consider: Compared to a 240Hz TN monitor, this model is marginally slower. Some people note that the tripod mount is a little flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ASUS portable monitor for the money

ASUS ZenScreen

What you need to know: This 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen monitor is perfect for content creators or those who want a secondary screen for digital art creation.

What you’ll love: With a USB-C connection and a 60Hz refresh rate, this portable monitor maximizes productivity and entertainment for the average user.

What you should consider: Other portable monitors may offer a better contrast and brightness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASUS ProArt Display Portable Touchscreen Monitor

What you need to know: This 14-inch touchscreen monitor offers a powerful, color-correct feature and serves as a great secondary screen for visual artists.

What you’ll love: The monitor features high color fidelity, 100% standard RGB colors and is factory-calibrated for those who need an accurate display.

What you should consider: It requires multiple connections to run for audio and visuals at the same time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

