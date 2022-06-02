Which cheap LG monitor is best?

Everyone with a computer wants a good monitor, but the newest, fanciest stuff can get expensive. The truth is that you do not necessarily need a pricey monitor for your computer.

If you want the best relatively cheap LG monitor available, the top choice is the LG 27UL500-W 27-inch UHD IPS Monitor. With Radeon Freesync tech built-in, streaming videos or playing games will not cause any potential stuttering and screen tearing.

What to know before you buy a cheap LG monitor

Do you need the monitor right now?

If you need to grab an affordable monitor for your desktop set up right away, there are lots of cheaper options. However, if you could wait for a while and save up your money, it could be worth investing in a higher-quality monitor. If your computer monitor is something you plan on using for multiple hours every day, it might be worth it to get the best, even if it is more expensive.

Space

If your desk is crowded, you may not want a very big monitor. The good news is that monitors with compact profiles will generally be cheaper. Measure the space you have for a screen and consider the range of sizes that would work best for you before you pick out an affordable LG monitor. Monitors between 22-30 inches will probably be the cheapest.

Resolution

A beautiful 4K monitor is nice to have, but it could be unnecessary. If you do not watch films in 4K on your computer and you do not play games in 4K either, avoiding 4K resolution displays will just save you more money. Full HD 1080p monitors can still produce great visuals. If you want a high-resolution monitor for gaming, do not worry because there are affordable options available.

What to look for in a quality cheap LG monitor

Size and shape

The dimensions of your screen are generally going to be a big factor in determining the cost. You should consider if you would like a curved monitor and how much space you have. Monitors come with desk stands, but depending on your setup it may be helpful to wall-mount the screen. Unfortunately, for curved monitors to achieve the goal of proper immersion, they should be at least around 34 inches wide. Consider your budget and the size that would fit best in your space.

Gaming quality of life features

If you like to play video games, the best monitors will include built-in solutions to problems like screen tearing and visual stutters that could disrupt your gaming experience. Fast-paced, action-oriented games can look good, even on cheap monitors, as long as the monitor can lock the refresh rate to your computer’s graphics card frame rate. Some users also like LG’s pixel-perfect crosshair feature that can add an exact crosshair marker in the center of your vision when playing an FPS game.

Connectivity

Your monitor should be able to conveniently connect any devices to your PC setup. Not all monitors have the same ports available, so check before you buy. The best options have HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB and more. Depending on what devices you need to connect, the ports required for your desktop will vary.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap LG monitor

Many LG monitors with premium features or 4K resolution will be over $400, varying depending on the size. High-quality monitors at modest sizes can still be found for under $300 and basic models can be obtained for less than $200.

Cheap LG monitor FAQ

What kinds of computers work with LG monitors?

A. PCs and Macs can be compatible with LG monitors. Naturally, desktops will need a monitor, but laptop users may also like increasing the size of their virtual workspace by plugging in an additional monitor. If you use a Mac, check that the LG monitor you plan to buy has a Thunderbolt 3 port before you buy. LG monitors are generally not designed to work exclusively with any particular kind of hardware.

When can you find LG monitors for bargain prices?

A. Affordable LG monitors can be found even cheaper if you keep an eye out for events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday sales. Shopping closer to holidays will make it easier to find high-end technology for less. If you keep an eye out for monitors to go on sale, you may be able to pick up an incredible piece of equipment for cheap.

What’s the best cheap LG monitor to buy?

Top cheap LG monitor

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch UHD IPS Monitor

What you need to know: This affordable 4K UHD is a good fit for smaller spaces and offers a high-quality experience for users on a budget.

What you’ll love: The 27-inch display produces clear 4K visuals. The Radeon FreeSync eliminates screen tearing for smooth gaming. It has multiple visual settings for using different types of applications.

What you should consider: This monitor is not as bright as some of the more expensive models available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap LG monitor for the money

LG 24ML600M-B Monitor 24-inch FHD IPS Display

What you need to know: This very affordable Full HD monitor is not very large, but works hard to give the best gaming experiences possible at this kind of price point.

What you’ll love: It has both HDMI and VGA D-sub ports. The built-in Radeon FreeSync helps to cut down on any screen tearing or stuttering. The 24-inch screen displays clear HD visuals at 1080p resolution.

What you should consider: It only has a refresh rate of 75 Hz and the resolution is less than 4K, but it is hard to beat the low price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LG 24MP88HV-S 24-Inch IPS Monitor

What you need to know: This affordable infinity display Full HD monitor includes useful features for various types of users.

What you’ll love: The screen can be put in reader mode for a better viewing angle. Its 24-inch display is surrounded by a very thin 2.5-millimeter bezel that does not get in the way of watching videos or playing games at all. It is designed for business and personal use but would work fine as a cheap gaming monitor too.

What you should consider: The refresh rate is only 75 Hz and its maximum resolution is 1080p Full HD, if those are important factors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

