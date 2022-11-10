When buying a drone, it’s a good idea to keep some spare parts on hand, as you’re bound to crash it eventually.

DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone review

Those who are serious about flying drones want a device with top-of-the-line photo and video capabilities. However, many drones donâ€™t have what it takes to capture crisp images, and those that do can have steep learning curves.

DJI claims the Mini 3 Pro can capture 4K video and 48mp photos. According to DJI, this drone has intuitive controls and tri-directional obstacle detection, making it easy to fly. We tested the Mini 3 Pro to see if it matches DJIâ€™s claims.

Testing the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone

We strive to investigate every claim the brand or manufacturer makes about the product. For this article, our tester set the drone up and spent time flying it, testing the limits of its battery life. They have experience with numerous DJI products, including the Mavic Pro, Phantom and Spark.

What is the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone?

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a compact, lightweight drone with a straightforward design. It includes a controller with a touchscreen, so you donâ€™t need to waste your phone battery to fly it. Thanks to its small size, itâ€™s very portable and doesnâ€™t require registration in most states.

This drone includes a built-in camera with several photo and video features, such as time-lapse and vertical shooting.

DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone price and where to buy

You can purchase the DJI Mini 3 Pro from Amazon for $670-$900, depending on whether you want a remote control and which controller you want. Youâ€™ll spend around $720 for a device with a standard remote control and about $900 if you want the touchscreen controller.

How to use the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone

Even though the setup was a breeze, it took us around an hour before we could fly the drone. It only takes ten steps to start, but many require syncing, updating and downloading programs, so we spent a lot of time waiting around.

Youâ€™ll need one of the two compatible controllers to fly this drone. The cheapest compatible controller is the DJI RC-N1; it doesnâ€™t feature a touchscreen, but you can mount your smartphone to the controller to see where youâ€™re flying. We tested the DJI RC, a high-end remote control with a built-in touchscreen. We could make the drone take off and land easily with the DJI RC controller just by swiping the screen.

Overall, the controls felt intuitive. We noticed a slight learning curve but understood the basics after just a few flights. We had to do a Google search for certain features, such as toggling between photo and video.

Like other DJI drones, the Mini 3 Pro has built-in geo-restrictions that disable flights around airports, prisons and other locations where flying is prohibited or unsafe. In some cases, you wonâ€™t be able to fly, and in others, youâ€™ll simply receive a warning explaining the potential risks. You can bypass geo-restrictions if you have a verified DJI account. Still, itâ€™s important to note that you should only disable restrictions if you have permission to fly in prohibited areas.

DJI Mini Pro 3 benefits

We loved the remote control. It was relatively easy to use and felt great in our hands. Not having to use your phone is an excellent benefit since you donâ€™t have to drain its battery while flying.

The Mini Pro 3â€™s compact size is convenient, especially since you donâ€™t have to register it in most states. Although the geo-restrictions may sound annoying, they are pretty helpful, as you wonâ€™t have to worry about using your drone in a no-fly zone.

We consistently got around 30 minutes of flying on a single charge, and you can enhance the unitâ€™s battery with an intelligent flight battery from DJI. Still, this add-on increases the droneâ€™s weight, which will require you to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The photos and videos looked great. Youâ€™ll undoubtedly be impressed with the quality, even if you only fly drones as a hobby. On the other hand, it may not be good enough if you need it for professional photography.

DJI Mini 3 Pro drawbacks

It isnâ€™t as flashy as other drones. If youâ€™re looking for something with aesthetic appeal, this may not be the drone for you.

The setup was straightforward but took a long time, and many of the steps felt tedious. Youâ€™ll have to charge the drone and remote separately, and thereâ€™s no option to fly it with just your phone.

The durability of the props and propellers leaves a lot to be desired. If you land on uneven ground, the drone may roll and damage your propellers. The obstacle detection feature is nice, but it didnâ€™t recognize small branches and leaves in many cases. Although we didnâ€™t damage our drone when bumping into leaves, this is certainly a possibility.

Should you get the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone?

We recommend the DJI Mini 3 to any drone hobbyist looking for a unit thatâ€™s easy to use and transport. Youâ€™ll love the image and video quality, and the fact you donâ€™t have to worry about FAA restrictions in most areas is a huge plus.

Consider other products

DJI Mavic 3

This is one of the best drones on the market if you donâ€™t mind using a larger unit and spending a little more. It captures 5.1K footage and reaches speeds of 42 miles per hour. You can fly it for around 45 minutes on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Holy Stone HS720E GPS Drone with 4K

This drone lets you switch between 4K video with 30 frames per second or 1080p with 60 frames per second. You can create a flight path and let it fly without controlling it. Itâ€™s intuitive and stable.

Sold by Amazon

DJI FPV Combo Drone Quadcopter

This unit lets you observe your flight in first-person with an interesting set of goggles. The motion controller lets you control the drone with hand movements rather than a traditional remote control. It captures 4K video and can be controlled from around six miles away.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.