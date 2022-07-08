Apple hosts an annual event in September to showcase new iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices.

The Worldwide Developers Conference took place a month ago, and Apple had many announcements. Still, the main thing on everyone’s mind is what’s next? Many tech news blogs are speculating on what Apple will announce this September and whether we’ll see a new iPad with an M2 chip.

If you’re saving money for the next Apple iPad, it may be worth understanding what we can expect it to feature and whether there is a budget alternative.

What to consider before buying Apple’s new iPad

What did Apple announce at WWDC?

iOS 16: Apple officially announced an updated operating system that will release this fall. iOS 16 will feature numerous updates centered around personalization, communication and performance.

Apple officially announced an updated operating system that will release this fall. iOS 16 will feature numerous updates centered around personalization, communication and performance. Lock screen updates: The new OS will add new customization options and enhanced widget support.

The new OS will add new customization options and enhanced widget support. Messages updates: You’ll now be able to un-send iPhone messages and mark threads as unread. Additionally, you’ll be able to watch movies in sync with your friends from the iMessage app.

You’ll now be able to un-send iPhone messages and mark threads as unread. Additionally, you’ll be able to watch movies in sync with your friends from the iMessage app. Live text translations: iOS 16 will let you translate text using your camera. For example, if you see a street sign or restaurant menu written in a different language, your iPhone can translate it to English.

iOS 16 will let you translate text using your camera. For example, if you see a street sign or restaurant menu written in a different language, your iPhone can translate it to English. Apple Pay Later: You’ll now be able to split an Apple Pay payment over four separate transactions.

You’ll now be able to split an Apple Pay payment over four separate transactions. iPad screentime limits: Kids can request more screentime from their parents via message.

Kids can request more screentime from their parents via message. iPad Stage Manager : iPad OS will have a new “Stage Manager” feature that lets you run multiple apps as overlapping windows.

: iPad OS will have a new “Stage Manager” feature that lets you run multiple apps as overlapping windows. Apple Watch updates: The Apple Watch is getting four new watch faces, new banner notifications and enhanced features for discovering podcasts.

The Apple Watch is getting four new watch faces, new banner notifications and enhanced features for discovering podcasts. M2 Chip: Apple’s M1 chip is known for lightning-fast performance and enhanced battery life. At WWDC, Apple announced a new M2 chip that promises to be even faster.

What do we expect to see from the newest iPad?

European Union officials recently announced that all mobile devices sold in the EU will have to transition to USB-C as early as 2024. United States senators are now pushing for the same legislation in the US. Apple is expected to move away from its lightning chargers and embrace the switch, so we expect the next-generation iPads to feature a USB-C charger.

Apple’s 9th generation iPad featured an A13 bionic chip. The A13 was a huge leap forward for Apple, with 40% less power consumption and 20% faster graphics performance than the A12. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 featured an A14 chip with 30% faster graphics performance than the A12. We can expect some of the newest iPads to feature the A14.

Some of Apple’s iPads feature the M1 chip instead of the A13 bionic chip. The M1 is faster, features more memory and is generally more expensive than the A13. With the announcement of the new M2 chip, we can likely expect some of the newest iPads to feature the M2. Still, some reports suggest we won’t see iPads with M2 chips until 2023.

Should you wait to buy the new iPad?

The new iPad is sure to have enhanced multitasking capabilities, making it ideal for those who use it for work. Still, numerous budget-friendly models are ideal for multitasking. Additionally, many older iPads will get similar upgrades when the new iPadOS features are released.

If you’re a massive fan of Apple products and don’t mind spending more to get the latest tech, it may be worth waiting for the new iPad. On the other hand, if you’re just looking for a tablet ideal for working, streaming or gaming, you may be better off buying another model.

Apple iPad FAQ

What is the best iPad currently?

A. The iPad Pro 5th Generation is one of the best models currently available. It features an M1 processor and a high-contrast display ideal for streaming, gaming and digital art. The camera is top-notch, and the battery lasts around 10 hours on a single charge. Still, this is one of the more expensive models.

What are the disadvantages of an iPad?

A. Apple’s iPads are relatively expensive compared to other tablets. In many cases, you may pay anywhere from $200-$1,000 more for an iPad. Additionally, iPads aren’t as good at multitasking as a laptop. Still, the upcoming Stage Manager feature could resolve this issue.

How is iPadOS different from iOS?

A. iOS is the operating system used for iPhones, whereas iPadOS is used for iPads. Generally, they have many of the same features, although iPadOS has more features centered around multitasking.

Best budget alternatives to the new iPad

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

This entry-level model features the A13 bionic chip. It’s more affordable than most iPads. The high-quality front-facing camera is ideal for video chats. It’s compatible with the 1st-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

This features a 10.5-inch screen and 32 gigabytes of storage, although the operating system takes up a good chunk of this space. You can purchase this option with 64 GB or 128 GB of storage space if you need more storage. Many were impressed with the speakers’ audio quality.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus

This is the best Lenovo tablet for watching TV and listening to music. The charging dock doubles as a Dolby Atmos smart speaker, making it an ideal smart-home hub. It’s lightweight and features Alexa voice controls.

Windows 10 Fusion5

This features a 10.1-inch screen and weighs roughly one pound. It features 64 GB of storage and has front-and-rear-facing cameras. Many were impressed with its speed and multitasking capabilities.

Wacom One

If you’re planning to buy the new iPad for digital art, you can save a ton of money by opting for a Wacom One. Although it doesn’t feature a screen, it links to your PC to use its display. It’s ergonomic, scratch-resistant and accurately follows your motions.

