Which Batman backpacks are best?

Batman is the ultimate masked vigilante. He fights crime in the dead of night to keep the people of Gotham safe. He relies on his well-honed skills and state-of-the-art technology to be the best superhero the world could ask for. For this task, he needs the right equipment with him as he flies around the city. If you’re hoping to play the role of the Caped Crusader in your own life, you’ll need a Batman backpack to carry your own stuff.

The best backpack is the Batman Better Built Backpack, which has a utilitarian look and feel with plenty of pockets to carry your belongings. It also has a discrete bat logo posted on the backside that blends in with the pack itself.

What to know before you buy a Batman backpack

Batman’s backstory

Batman may have one of the most well known backstories of any superhero in history. As the story goes, one night after a show, a young Bruce Wayne and his parents were accosted by a criminal in an alley. While he only wanted their jewelry, one thing led to another and the criminal shot and killed both adults right in front of Bruce. This traumatizing event caused Bruce to vow revenge on the criminal underworld of his home city of Gotham. As he grew up, he created the bat persona and trained himself in combat.

Batman’s logo

Batman’s logo is among the most iconic in comic book history. The specifics of the logo have changed slightly over the years, but the basics have stayed the same. It consists of a black bat with its wings spread wide. The first logo in 1939 showed the bat wings without a visible head. In the 1960s, they added the well-known yellow circle. Nowadays, the logo features a simple black outline with angular lines to make the bat look fiercer.

Batman movies

Batman has been become even more popular as heâ€™s appeared in films over the years. The very first Batman movie came just a few years after the first comic book was published in 1939. The character’s film franchise really kicked off in 1989 when Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher began their series of films. Then, in 2005, director Christopher Nolan began directing a trilogy of Batman movies starring Christian Bale. Batman has also appeared in other films in the DC Comics Extended Universe, such as “Justice League.”

What to look for in a quality Batman backpack

Utility belt pockets

One storage area that you may not expect to find on most backpacks are utility belt pockets. These are small zippered or velcro pockets that are attached to the waist area of the backpack. These storage sections give you discrete and convenient areas to house small belongings. This one part of the backpack alone will make you feel as close to Batman as possible. In fact, Batman is known for his utility belt, which keeps his many weapons close.

Light up backpacks

Believe it or not, there are some backpacks that have built-in lights. These are ideal for small children that you may need to keep an eye on in the evening. Batman backpacks with lights will either have the bat logo on the bag or even the Batman mask. They will light up using a battery pack on the inside, which keeps it safe from the outside elements. Most light up bags will have also have a glow-in-the-dark image or logo.

Adjustable straps

Never underestimate the benefit of adjustable straps on a backpack. Keeping the bag snug to your back will keep you comfortable. Many high-quality Batman backpacks will have adjustable shoulder straps. There are also exterior straps on certain backpacks that let you attach items to your bag, like water bottles and umbrellas.

How much you can expect to spend on Batman backpack

Batman backpacks cost between $20â€“$65.

Batman backpack FAQ

Is there a Justice League backpack with Batman?

A. Yes! You can find several Justice League backpacks that include Batman. He can be seen alongside Superman, Green Lantern, The Flash and Aquaman.

Are Batman backpacks durable?

A. Some Batman backpacks are designed to be more durable than others. Those made with thicker polyester material can withstand wear and tear and carry heavier items.

What’s the best Batman backpack to buy?

Top Batman backpack

Batman Better Built Backpack

What you need to know: This Batman backpack from Bioworld is practical and even better looking.

What you’ll love: There are several pockets both on the exterior and interior, including straps on the outside that can hold a skateboard. There’s a rubber Batman logo on the backside so all your peers will know you’re a fan of the Dark Knight. Even the zippers have the bat logo on them.

What you should consider: This backpack is mostly black with some slight grey highlights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Batman backpack for the money

Batman School Backpack with Cape

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a convenient, affordable and creative Batman school backpack, this is the product for you.

What you’ll love: This bag features the old school bat logo with the yellow outline. It also has the addition of a cape on the backside to make you feel like Batman himself.

What you should consider: This bag is designed for small school children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Batman Brute Force Boys Full Size Backpack

What you need to know: This dynamic graphic backpack is great for kids who want to stand out at school and show off their Batman swag.

What you’ll love: Amazon lists this as a boys’ backpack but this is bound to be loved by any Batman fan. There is a big main pocket and a smaller exterior pocket to pack school or travel essentials. A mesh side pocket is perfect for water bottles. The backpack is 17 inches tall, 12 inches wide and 5 inches deep, which is just large enough for notebooks and even laptops or tablets. Reflective material on the straps will help your little one stand out when getting off the bus from school or after practice when the sun sets earlier.

What you should consider: This might be too flashy for older fans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

