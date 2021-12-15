Find something for anyone still on your holiday shopping list with this roundup of trending deals

If you are a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone. In some recent surveys, more than 75% of those questioned waited until a few weeks or days before Christmas to begin their holiday shopping.

With just a few days left for gifts to arrive in time for the holidays, it’s easy to stress if you aren’t finished with your shopping. However, there’s no need to panic, because epic deals are still available that retailers say will arrive in time for Christmas gift-giving.

To help you with your last-minute shopping, BestReviews has put together a roundup of popular products at amazing prices. Whether you are looking for a treadmill for a fitness buff, a Keurig machine for the coffee lover in your life or a cozy pet bed for your four-legged friend, keep reading to find these deals and much more.

Best deals to shop today

HP Chromebook 11a: $90 off at HP

Powered by the user-friendly Chrome operating system, a Chromebook is an outstanding device for work and play. This affordable model by HP is speedy, easy to set up and gets long battery life. Its lightweight design makes it easy to stash in a bag and go.

XTerra Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill: $500 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Cold, wintery weather doesn’t have to stop the fitness enthusiast on your list from keeping fit, because XTerra’s TRX3500 Folding Treadmill makes it possible to stay active indoors. Speeds up to 12 miles per hour provide workouts for all fitness levels. A large screen and Bluetooth connectivity are ideal for gaining motivation via popular fitness apps.

VTech Stroll & Discover Activity Walker: 25% off at Buy Buy Baby

With lots of moving parts, colorful components and fun songs and sounds, little ones can’t get enough of the Stroll & Discover Activity Walker. It plays more than 100 sounds and even lights up. More than just fun, it also promotes hand-and-eye coordination.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch: 40% off at Amazon

This Legend of Zelda game is full of surprises and challenges along with awesome graphics that will keep any avid gamer enthralled for hours. It’s the ideal stocking stuffer for the Nintendo Switch fan on your holiday shopping list.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $60 off at Kohl’s

This single-serve coffee maker by Keurig delivers MultiStream technology that brings out the robust flavor in every brew. Three temperature settings and three brew strength options make it possible to customize any coffee beverage, while a 78-ounce reservoir brews up to nine cups with each fill.

Husky Mechanics Tool Set: 50% off at Home Depot

For the automobile enthusiast who loves to work on their own vehicle, this tool kit is an essential gift. It’s well-stocked with 270 useful pieces, including 14 wrenches, three ratchets, 148 sockets and 105 additional accessories. What’s more, it comes with a tough storage chest to keep the items organized, plus a lifetime warranty.

K&H Pet Products Thermo-Pet Cuddle Cushion Pet Bed: 39% off at Chewy

This cozy pet bed is made for nap time, thanks to its soft cushion and built-in heater. What’s more, it can be used without the heater so it’s versatile for year-round napping.

Carter’s Baby Girl’s Quilted Heart Pram: $32.40 off at Kohl’s

Baby will be warm and snuggly in this cozy pram made of a quilted material with a soft fleece lining. The cute heart pattern makes it as cute as it is practical for an adorable look on outings in cold weather.

Funko Pop “Star Wars”: “The Mandalorian”: 27% off at Amazon

The “Star Wars” fan in your life will love this Funko character that depicts Din Djarin, better known as Mando, from “The Mandalorian.” It comes packaged in a display box for the collector who likes to showcase their prized “Star Wars” items.

Chi Silver Glitz 1-Inch Digital Ceramic Flat Iron: $40 off at Ulta Beauty

The Silver Glitz Flat Iron creates sleek styles without damaging tresses because it’s powered by ceramic and tourmaline technology that locks in moisture while reducing frizz. It heats up quickly and has variable temperature settings, which makes it easy to create beautiful styles.

Columbia Boy’s Rugged Ridge III Sherpa Half-Zip Pullover: $15.01 off at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Columbia’s Ridge III Pullover for boys is stylish and warm, thanks to Sherpa material that looks good and keeps kids warm. The kangaroo pocket offers ample space for quick hand warmups. Choose from three color options and five sizes.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch: 43% off at Amazon

Don’t let the sleek design fool you — the Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch is packed with possibilities. It tracks numerous fitness and health metrics, has built-in GPS and offers more than 20 apps for taking fitness goals to the next level. Long battery life keeps up with active lifestyles.

Smartykat Hot Pursuit Electronic Concealed Motion Cat Toy: 62% off at Chewy

Your inquisitive feline will spend hours pouncing on this concealed toy that will bring out their playful side. Variable speed control lets you set the pace to keep your cat intrigued.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: 25% off at Amazon

Did you know that there’s a new Kindle made especially for kids? The kid-friendly device offers access to thousands of titles kids love. It also includes a protective cover and an exceptionally long battery life for young reading enthusiasts on the go.

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor: $30 off at Kohl’s

This food processor may be compact, but it still impresses with its ability to perform meal-prep tasks with ease, thanks to its powerful motor and three versatile speed settings. Cleanup is a snap, too, as the one-click system is almost effortless to disassemble and clean.

Hoover PowerScrub Elite Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner: 35% off at Home Depot

Whether you want to give the gift of clean or treat yourself to a machine that will come in handy for holiday carpet cleaning, the Hoover PowerScrub is a great choice. Not only does it deliver powerful suction for removing stubborn messes, but it also boasts HeatForce technology that helps dry your carpet after steam cleanings.

