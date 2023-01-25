Enema kits can have many pieces to keep track of. As such, some of the best kits include storage bags.

Which enema kit is best?

There are a variety of reasons why you may need an enema, from simple constipation to preparation for surgery. Because of the equally varied types of enema kits, it’s difficult to know which one is the proper fit for your need, not to mention complicating factors such as the length of the hose and what tips are included.

The best enema kit is the Aussie Health Co. Enema Kit. It’s excellent for those needing regular enemas, thanks to its ease of use, plus it comes with a drawstring storage bag.

What to know before you buy an enema kit

Enema kit types

There are five types of enema kits:

Bag kits use a large, typically silicone bag that’s filled with solution and hung. They’re easy to fold up and store, but they can be hard to clean.

kits use a large, typically silicone bag that’s filled with solution and hung. They’re easy to fold up and store, but they can be hard to clean. Bucket kits are essentially bag kits but with a bucket instead. The bucket is often able to hold more solution than the average bag and is easier to clean, but they don’t travel well and can be harder to hang.

kits are essentially bag kits but with a bucket instead. The bucket is often able to hold more solution than the average bag and is easier to clean, but they don’t travel well and can be harder to hang. Bulb kits use a small handheld bulb to shoot your solution in. They’re easy to clean and the most portable, but the small size means the effects are similarly minor.

kits use a small handheld bulb to shoot your solution in. They’re easy to clean and the most portable, but the small size means the effects are similarly minor. Shower kits attach directly to your showerhead and use the water and the pressure from it to work. They aren’t recommended, however, as it’s easy to use too much pressure and harm yourself. It’s also difficult to monitor your water usage.

kits attach directly to your showerhead and use the water and the pressure from it to work. They aren’t recommended, however, as it’s easy to use too much pressure and harm yourself. It’s also difficult to monitor your water usage. Disposable kits are one-use squeeze bottles that function similarly to a bulb and that are pre-filled with solution. They’re great for traveling or for keeping on hand when necessity strikes.

Capacity

The higher the capacity of your enema kit, the deeper your cleaning will be:

Bag and bucket kits measure capacity in quarts and are typically found in 1- to 4-quart sizes.

kits measure capacity in quarts and are typically found in 1- to 4-quart sizes. Bulb and disposable kits measure capacity in ounces and are typically found in 4.5- to 12-ounce sizes.

Hose length

If you’re using a bag, bucket or shower enema kit, then you need a long hose to ensure you can hang it high enough to be effective. Most tubes are around 6 feet long, which is suitable for the average person. Double-check the hose length before purchase and know that a little too long is better than a little too short.

What to look for in a quality enema kit

Tips

The best bag, bucket and shower enema kits come with a variety of tips to increase the chances that one will be comfortable for you. The best usually have at least three types of tips while others may only have one. You can also buy tips later, but if you buy tips from a different manufacturer you may find the tips won’t fit in the tube.

Flow control

The best bag and bucket enema kits have a two-stage flow control system. The first is a clamp with adjustable tightness so you can control how much solution gets through and how fast it travels. The second is a check valve that prevents solution from traveling back up.

How much you can expect to spend on an enema kit

They can cost as little as $2.50 to as much as $40-plus. Disposable kits rarely cost more than $10 per enema. Reusable kits typically cost $10-$30 with only the most fully featured costing more.

Enema kit FAQ

Is giving myself an enema safe?

A. As with all things medical, it’s perfectly safe if you do it correctly. This means carefully following all the included instructions and asking your doctor questions if you’re still unsure. You should also only use them when strictly necessary as overuse can cause dehydration and foster dependency.

Do enemas hurt?

A. No, and if it does then you should stop immediately and contact your doctor. That said, they can be uncomfortable, especially for those new to them.

How do I clean my reusable enema kit?

A. It’s a multistep process that must be repeated after each use to ensure the next use will be sanitary and safe:

First , deconstruct your kit completely and thoroughly wash each piece with hot soapy water.

, deconstruct your kit completely and thoroughly wash each piece with hot soapy water. Second , reconstruct your kit and fill it with hydrogen peroxide, letting some fill the tube if it has one. Let it sit for three hours before dumping and rinsing.

, reconstruct your kit and fill it with hydrogen peroxide, letting some fill the tube if it has one. Let it sit for three hours before dumping and rinsing. Third, remove the tip and let it sit overnight or for eight hours in a mixture of hot (but not boiling) water and hydrogen peroxide. During the same period, hang the rest of your kit to dry.

What’s the best enema kit to buy?

Top enema kit

Aussie Health Co. Enema Kit

What you need to know: This kit is packed with tip options to ensure you have a comfortable experience.

What you’ll love: It includes three types of tips: A hard traditional tip, a long flared colonic irrigation nozzle and three soft disposable tips, replacements of which are available from the manufacturer. The tube has a check flow valve and an adjustable clamp.

What you should consider: You can’t tell how much solution is left inside the stainless steel bucket. Some consumers had issues with air bubbles clogging the flow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top enema kit for the money

Fleet Laxative Saline Enema for Adult Constipation

What you need to know: This is among the easiest and cheapest disposable kits.

What you’ll love: The tip is lubricated for more comfortable insertion and it takes just a few minutes to work. It comes in 4.5-ounce sizes in packs of two, four, 12, 24 and 48 or 7.8-ounce sizes in packs of six or 24.

What you should consider: A few customers received it with the shipping label on the box; a lack of privacy that some may find uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mikacare Enema Bag Kit

What you need to know: This is another excellent reusable kit and it comes in several sizes.

What you’ll love: It has six tips: three soft tips, two hard tips and a long flared tip. There’s a large stainless steel hook so you can hang it anywhere and a drawstring storage bag. It comes in 2-, 3-, and 4-quart sizes.

What you should consider: A few purchasers found the clamp hard to use. Others disliked that the bag doesn’t seal. Some kits didn’t include instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

