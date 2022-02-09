Which neem powders are best?

Neem is an herb used in Ayurveda — an ancient form of healing most commonly used in India. It’s derived from a tropical tree known scientifically as Azadirachta indica and is typically used in powder or cream form as an alternative medicine. It treats a variety of ailments and helps to detoxify your body.

If you’re looking for a neem powder, consider Organic Neem Leaf Powder by Proud Planet. It’s certified organic and is made with pure neem leaves that are ground into a powder.

What to know before you buy a neem powder

Benefits of neem powder

Neem is also known by other names such as Persian Lilac, Pride of China, Holy Tree and Arishta. It’s most common in Indian medicine and healing.

While there hasn’t been exhaustive scientific study into neem powder, there are many claimed medicinal benefits. The powder has been used for centuries in Eastern medicine to benefit oral health, liver health, indigestion, ulcers, constipation and general coughs. It’s used for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Neem powder fights the free radicals that cause disease, flushes out toxins and can also be used as a natural insecticide.

It can be used externally to help promote healthy skin, clear dandruff, ward off bugs such as lice and aid in healthy nail growth.

How do you use neem powder?

Neem is most commonly used as a powder. It can also be applied externally to the skin via creams, oils or pastes. As a powder, it’s often administered through capsules or dissolved into hot water or other liquids. It can also be used as a mouthwash to combat gingivitis. Gingivitis can lead to more serious health issues, according to Mayo Clinic.

Side effects of neem powder

The long-term safety of neem powder requires more research. In small quantities, it’s generally considered safe when used as a powder or external cream. Neem oil can be used externally but should not be ingested, as it may lead to mild poisoning and symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.

If you have diabetes, neem powder may cause blood sugar to drop to an unhealthy level. It may also interact negatively with lithium. Consult your doctor to make sure neem powder is safe for you to use.

What to look for in a quality neem powder

Form

Neem is most commonly packaged as a powder. As a powder, it has a variety of applications. It can simply be applied to skin as a powder or mixed with water to create a thicker consistency lotion. It can also be consumed in capsule form, steeped with tea or blended into your favorite shake or smoothie. Neem powder is known to have an extremely bitter taste, which may make capsules a better option for some consumers.

Powdered neem has the widest variety of uses. It can be ingested or used topically as a balm or lotion.

Ingredients

Neem powder is generally not made with other ingredients. If you’re looking for a neem powder to use as a skin product, it may contain sand or other roots for added benefits and texture.

Vegetarian-friendly

If you’re vegetarian or vegan, check the ingredients to see if the neem powder capsules are gelatin-free. Capsules are commonly made with gelatin, an animal by-product. If you’re ingesting neem powder not in capsule form, you don’t need to worry about gelatin being used.

How much you can expect to spend on neem powder

Neem powder ranges in price from $7-$18, depending on quantity of product.

Neem powder FAQ

How do you apply neem powder to skin?

A. You can mix neem powder with lotion or water to create a lotion-like consistency. This can be used as a face mask or as a simple dry scrub on the scalp and skin.

Is neem powder an insecticide?

A. Neem powder is known to be an insecticide for lice in the scalp. It may also mix with other powders to help kill fleas and other insects around your house. However, these claims have not been scientifically verified and should be approached with caution.

Is neem powder safe to consume?

A. In small quantities, neem powder is generally considered safe to consume as a powder in capsules, blended into a shake or steeped into hot water as a tea. However, allergic reactions have been known to occur, so consult your doctor before ingesting neem powder.

What’s the best neem powder to buy?

Top neem powder

ProudPlanet Organic Neem Leaf Powder

What you need to know: This certified organic powder comes in 8 ounces and can be used in smoothies, teas, shakes or externally as a skin product.

What you’ll love: It’s made from high-quality, pure neem leaves that are ground into a fine powder.

What you should consider: The paper packaging may tear easily and prove difficult to reseal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top neem powder for the money

Jiva Organics Neem Leaf Powder

What you need to know: This cost-effective powder comes in a 1.5-pound bag and is certified organic and fair trade.

What you’ll love: Jiva Organics uses quality ingredients and herbs that are sustainably sourced and third-party tested for quality and safety.

What you should consider: This powder comes in a bulk size, which may be too much for individual use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Organic Veda Neem Leaf Capsules

What you need to know: This high-potency veggie capsule delivers 1,000 milligrams of neem leaf powder per serving.

What you’ll love: It’s lab-tested for quality, safety and efficacy. It’s free of gluten and genetically modified organisms.

What you should consider: There was a complaint about the taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lilliana Winkworth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.