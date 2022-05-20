Which Home Depot Memorial Day sale deals are best?

Home Depot is known for selling quality products for DIYers and homeowners. During the Memorial Day weekend, many of their appliances, tools and patio furniture are on sale. If you’re looking to make the most of Home Depot’s Memorial Day, it’s good to compare their top deals.

What to consider before shopping for Memorial Day deals

What are the best things to buy during a Memorial Day sale?

Kitchen appliances: If you’re buying a new home or looking to replace your refrigerator, oven or dishwasher, this is an ideal time to find deals on newer models.

Kitchen appliances

What to look for in a quality kitchen appliance

Fingerprint resistant: Traditional stainless steel appliances tend to showcase smudges. Many newer models include a fingerprint-resistant finish to keep them looking new.

Traditional stainless steel appliances tend to showcase smudges. Many newer models include a fingerprint-resistant finish to keep them looking new. Modern features: Many kitchen appliances now offer Wi-Fi compatibility, touchscreens and other features that make them stand out.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day kitchen appliance deals

GE Profile Smart Four-Door Refrigerator With Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel

What you need to know: This model has a door-in-door feature with a rotating bin that lets you easily access food.

What you’ll love: It’s over $1,000 off during the Memorial Day weekend. It features a backlight that helps you see everything in the fridge. The water filter is simple to replace, and the temperature can be easily changed. It also has smart home capabilities.

What you should consider: There seem to be some quality control issues with the ice maker.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Frigidaire 24-Inch Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

What you need to know: A third-level rack and quiet operation are two highlights of this dishwasher from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: It’s 25% off for Memorial Day. The EvenDry fan-assisted drying system dries your dishes after washing to help prevent spots. Additionally, the cleaning arm rotates in two directions to clean dishes more thoroughly.

What you should consider: The finish isn’t fingerprint-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Samsung 30-Inch Over-the-Range Microwave

What you need to know: This large-capacity microwave is available in five fingerprint-resistant colors.

What you’ll love: At 25% off for Memorial Day, this microwave offers excellent value. It has a spacious 1.9-cubic-foot blue interior that conceals food splatters and is easy to clean.

What you should consider: Some people had issues with the door alignment.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Washers and dryers

What to look for in a quality washer and dryer

Energy efficiency: Water and electricity costs add up over time. You’ll get the most bang for your buck by choosing an energy-efficient washer and dryer.

Water and electricity costs add up over time. You’ll get the most bang for your buck by choosing an energy-efficient washer and dryer. Capacity: Capacity is an essential consideration when choosing a washer and dryer. Large-capacity models take up more space but reduce the number of loads you’ll have to do each week.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day washer and dryer deals

LG 27-Inch Black Steel WashTower Laundry Center

What you need to know: A stackable front-load washer and dryer are included in this set.

What you’ll love: It’s $700 off for Memorial Day. It’s available in black steel and white finishes. Additionally, the dryer is available in gas or electric.

What you should consider: Many people felt the washer cleaned their clothes better than other models. Some people said it would only dry their clothes on the highest setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Maytag 240-Volt Smart-Capable Electric Dryer

What you need to know: With many smart home capabilities, this model is compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistants.

What you’ll love: It’s 24% off for Memorial Day. The moisture-sensing feature accurately dries your clothes, and many reviewers loved the wrinkle-control feature.

What you should consider: It can take a while to dry clothes.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

GE 2.8 Portable Washer with Stainless Steel Basket

What you need to know: This portable unit has a large capacity compared to other portable washers.

What you’ll love: It’s $100 off for Memorial Day. It has one-touch controls with an LED display. It is also easy to set up and cleans clothes adequately and conveniently.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have an agitator.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Power tools

What to look for in quality power tools

Battery life: If you opt for a cordless tool, its battery must last long enough to get the job done. Some power tools make up for their short battery life by including two batteries with the purchase.

If you opt for a cordless tool, its battery must last long enough to get the job done. Some power tools make up for their short battery life by including two batteries with the purchase. Consider buying a set: Home Depot has numerous power tool sets ideal for people just starting their collection. Make sure to buy a set that includes a drill, circular saw and other essentials you’ll use often.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day power tool deals

Dewalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2-Inch Drill And Driver

What you need to know: In addition to the drill, this set comes with two 20-volt batteries, a charger and a tool bag.

What you’ll love: It’s $60 off for Memorial Day. Featuring a two-speed brushless motor, this model is lightweight but powerful.

What you should consider: The numbers on the torque adjuster can rub off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit

What you need to know: This combo kit includes a drill, jigsaw and LED light.

What you’ll love: It’s 57% off for Memorial Day. These tools from a reliable brand are lightweight and easy to work with.

What you should consider: It only includes one battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Dewalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit

What you need to know: If you are stocking your workshop, this incredible combo kit includes 10 tools and a tool bag.

What you’ll love: It’s 37% off for Memorial Day. It includes an angle grinder, circular saw, blower, radio, LED worklight and more. The batteries are built to last.

What you should consider: The bag isn’t as durable as the tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Lawn and garden tools

What to look for in quality lawn and garden tools

Power: It’s essential to consider how powerful you need your tool to be. Gas lawn tools typically have the most power, but they’re heavier than other types. Corded lawn tools are lighter than gas models but more powerful than cordless tools.

It’s essential to consider how powerful you need your tool to be. Gas lawn tools typically have the most power, but they’re heavier than other types. Corded lawn tools are lighter than gas models but more powerful than cordless tools. Maneuverability: Cordless tools are typically the easiest to use, although numerous gas tools are also designed for maneuverability.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day lawn and garden deals

Honda 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower

What you need to know: This model features twin blades and a bag to collect clippings.

What you’ll love: It’s $80 off for Memorial Day. It has a seven-position cutting height. It’s relatively quiet and easy to use.

What you should consider: Some people felt it left stripes in their yard.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi 48-Volt Brushless Electric Riding Zero Turn Mower

What you need to know: This zero-turn mower is fully electric and simple to maintain.

What you’ll love: It’s $349 off for Memorial Day. The twin steel blades do a great job cutting lawns. It also has a three-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: The battery may not be adequate for cutting larger lawns without recharging.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower

What you need to know: At up to 4 pounds lighter than competitive models, this blower is lightweight and easy to use.

What you’ll love: It’s 43% off for Memorial Day. It has a variable speed trigger, high/low-speed settings and a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: Most people were surprised at how powerful it is. Some people had trouble with the included battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

