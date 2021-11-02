Bookshelves

Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
53°
WATCH NOW
KLBK News at 6
Sign Up
Lubbock
53°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Video Stream
KLBK News & Video Stream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Politics from The Hill
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Latest
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
One dead in Dawson County crash, Thursday, DPS said
Top Stories
TTU’s Maedgen Theatre reopens Friday
Lubbock man admits to sexually abusing child, gets …
Video
United hosts Big Squeeze Lemonade Day event
Maintenance and repairs begins on West Loop 289 and …
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KLBK KidCast
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update (4/28/23)
Video
Top Stories
Chilly and damp Friday. More storms next week?
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update (4/27/23)
Video
Dry Thursday, more showers arrive Friday
Video
Wind and hail damage reports from Tuesday storm, …
Video
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update (4/26/23)
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – INDY
LIV Golf
Contests
KLBK Something To Smile About
KAMC Wake Up To Something Good
Basketball Challenge
KAMC and Carpet Tech Celebrating Teachers Sweepstakes
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Destination Texas
Dining for Charities
Election Results
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
KLBK celebrates 70 years, first TV station in Lubbock
Lone Star NYE
Miracles Christmas Parade
Newsletters
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2023
Search EverythingLubbock
Stuff A Silverado 2022
Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
What’s Cooking
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Bookshelves
Best narrow bookcase
Top Bookshelves Headlines
Best bookcase
The 8 best Wayfair bookcases
Best corner bookcase
Best metal bookend
News Highlights
Man who spit at police gets 70 years in prison
Famous Masters Girl found in Lubbock
11 arrested in West Lubbock ‘human trafficking operation’
Castro Co. estimates 18k cattle killed in dairy farm …