Which large abstract wall art is best?

Abstract wall art is an excellent way to add an extra flair to any room. Many abstract patterns are filled with vibrant colors that blend well together or monochromatic designs that look great in any home. For example, the White Stained Glass Art print by East Urban Home is a mostly-white print that won’t clash with your decor, no matter what color your room is. When shopping for abstract wall art, it’s essential to consider its size and whether or not you want a heavy canvas print or a light paper print.

What to consider before you buy large abstract wall art

Print material

Canvas abstract wall art tends to look just like the original painting. Many buyers love the authentic look and feel of canvas prints. One thing to consider is the weight of the piece, especially when buying large abstract wall art. Still, it’s an excellent option if you don’t mind the added weight, and your walls can easily support canvas prints.

Thanks to their rustic feel, metal prints are becoming a popular home decor option. Much like canvas, metal prints can be heavy and pricey. Still, if you’re looking for unique print material, you can’t go wrong with metal.

Paper prints are usually significantly cheaper than canvas and metal. The only drawback to paper abstract wall art is that they’re harder to keep in good condition. On the other hand, paper is an ideal print material for those who don’t want to put holes in their wall, as you can use command strips instead of nails. If you want to keep your paper wall art in excellent condition, it’s a good idea to invest in a frame.

Abstract art styles

Abstract expressionism: This art style is characterized by abstracted forms that express the artist’s ideas and emotions. Abstract expressionism is often considered to be rebellious, idiosyncratic and spontaneous.



This art style is characterized by abstracted forms that express the artist’s ideas and emotions. Abstract expressionism is often considered to be rebellious, idiosyncratic and spontaneous. Action painting: The action painting style often involves paint that’s smeared, splashed or thrown onto the canvas. The paint-splattered canvases that Jackson Pollock is best known for are fantastic examples of the action painting style.



The action painting style often involves paint that’s smeared, splashed or thrown onto the canvas. The paint-splattered canvases that Jackson Pollock is best known for are fantastic examples of the action painting style. Cubism: As the name implies, cubism is a style of art that focuses on square and cube-shaped objects. Pablo Picasso is likely the most well-known cubism artist.



As the name implies, cubism is a style of art that focuses on square and cube-shaped objects. Pablo Picasso is likely the most well-known cubism artist. Geometric abstraction: Geometric abstraction artists use simple geometric forms to create elaborate paintings.

Colors

When buying abstract wall art, it’s essential to consider how the colors in the print will look in your room. Colorful wall art tends to look best if the colors match the decor in the room or if you’re hanging the image in a monochromatic room. Monochromatic wall art generally looks good in nearly any space, regardless of the room’s color.

What to look for in a quality abstract wall art

Unique design

Many people may feel that all abstract art looks the same. Although this isn’t necessarily true, buying a unique design is a great way to make your room stand out.

Size

Even when shopping for large abstract wall art, it’s good to consider how large is too large. You can use a piece of cardboard or a tape measurer to decide which size will look best in your room. Still, if you get a huge canvas print, you’ll have to account for the added weight.

Frame

If you decide to buy a paper art print, you may want to consider framing it to make it look nice. Still, frames may not be ideal if you want to avoid putting holes in your wall. If you buy framed wall art, it’s a good idea to place it somewhere in your room that won’t create a glare.

How much you can expect to spend on large abstract wall art

Paper wall art prints tend to cost between $10-$25. Large canvas prints usually cost around $100-$200.

Large abstract wall art FAQ

What is the difference between a print and a poster?

A. Wall art prints are usually printed on thicker, higher-quality paper than posters.

How do you hang canvas prints?

A. Many canvas prints include wall hooks that can be used to hang them. If you buy one that doesn’t have wall hooks, you can string a wire hanger from one side to the other using steel-eye screws.

What is the best large abstract wall art to buy?

Top large abstract wall art

White Stained Glass Art

What you need to know: This unique white print is sure to look gorgeous in any room.

What you’ll love: This piece can be hung vertically or horizontally. Buyers were impressed with how great this piece looked in person. This print can be purchased in six different sizes.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt the canvas looked faded.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top large abstract wall art for money

Modern Abstract Wall Art Prints

What you need to know: These affordable abstract prints can be hung together as one extensive collection or hung separately in different rooms.

What you’ll love: These prints mix color with black-and-white space for a unique aesthetic. The Modern Abstract Wall Art Prints set is printed with UV-resistant ink. The color scheme will look great in nearly any room and with most picture frames. This art is printed on sturdy paper.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t come with any picture frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ring Around

What you need to know: This sizeable abstract wall art is printed in calming shades of blue and white.

What you’ll love: This print can be purchased in four different sizes. The wrapped canvas used for this piece is incredibly sturdy. This piece includes a miniature level to help you hang the print.

What you should consider: Although it’s rare, some buyers have received pieces with printing flaws.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

