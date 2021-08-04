The best ceiling fans with lights

If you have a smart home, it’s possible to get a ceiling fan that works with a virtual assistant, such as Alexa, Google Home Assistant or Siri.

Which ceiling fan with lights is best?

A ceiling fan is not only an elegant design choice for nearly any room. It can also help improve your home’s energy efficiency. If you’d like to make your ceiling fan even more functional, you can choose one with lights.

A quality ceiling fan is one that’s designed for the size and type of room where it’s installed. For instance, our top pick, the Westinghouse Lighting Brentford 52-Inch Ceiling Fan, is an indoor/outdoor ceiling fan perfect for larger spaces with low lighting needs. To learn more about ceiling fans with lights, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing ceiling fans with lights

Size

A ceiling fan’s purpose is to circulate air — it doesn’t cool it, it simply moves it around. In order to have the most efficient movement of air, match the size of the fan to the size of the room:

Rooms up to 75 square feet are best served by a fan 29 to 36 inches.

Rooms 75 to 144 square feet are best served by a fan 36 to 42 inches.

Rooms 144 to 225 square feet are best served by a fan that’s 46 inches.

Rooms 225 to 400 square feet are best served by a fan 50 to 54 inches.

Mounting height

The height of the ceiling fan is another factor in how efficiently it moves air. With a ceiling of average height, you want a flush mount ceiling fan. However, if you have a higher ceiling, you need to purchase a model with a downrod, which allows the fan to be installed so it hangs lower than the ceiling. For a 12-foot ceiling, you need a two-foot downrod; for a 14-foot ceiling, you need a three-foot downrod; for a 16-foot ceiling, you need a four-foot downrod; and for an 18-foot ceiling, you need a five-foot downrod.

Rating

Ceiling fans are rated for the type of environment they’re placed in. A dry-rated ceiling fan can only be used indoors in dry locations. A damp-rated ceiling fan can be mounted indoors or in covered outdoor areas where there may be moisture but no direct exposure to water. A wet-rated ceiling fan can be fully exposed to the elements.

Ceiling fans with lights features

Lights

There are a number of different types of bulbs a ceiling fan may have. Some may have small sockets and feature a more narrow design (candelabra), some may accept standard-size light bulbs, and others may have the light built directly into the unit. When choosing a ceiling fan with lights, make sure the shape and style of the bulbs meet your aesthetic needs. Also, it’s important to choose a ceiling fan with lights that are bright enough to illuminate the room — ceiling fans often aren’t designed to be the only light in a room, so they typically aren’t very bright.

Style

Ceiling fans are available in a huge array of styles. You can find anything from rustic rattan to industrial-looking stainless steel. Take your time and peruse the many options to find one that’s perfect for your needs.

Ceiling fans with lights price

You can find a quality ceiling fan with lights to fit your needs for between $100-$300. Budget models may cost as little as $50, while a top-tier designer ceiling fan could easily cost over $1,000.

Ceiling fans with lights FAQ

Q. Does a ceiling fan with more blades move more air?

A. Not necessarily. The greater the number of blades, the quieter a fan tends to run, but the less air it moves. If moving air is your primary concern, the pitch or angle of the blades is far more important than how many there are.

Q. If the intended bulbs aren’t bright enough, can I use higher-watt bulbs?

A. Light fixtures have a maximum wattage rating. If you install a bulb that’s higher than that rating, you overheat the wires, which could cause a fire. Never place a 100-watt bulb in a 40-watt socket, for example.

Ceiling fans with lights we recommend

Best of the best

Westinghouse Lighting Brentford 52-Inch Ceiling Fan

Our take: A large, elegantly designed ceiling fan best for spaces up to 400 square feet.

What we like: This 52-inch, aged walnut fan features variable speeds and can be used indoors or outdoors. It comes with three 40-watt incandescent candelabra bulbs and a lifetime warranty on the motor.

What we dislike: The design of this fan limits its maximum brightness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Prominence Home Alvina 42-Inch Ceiling Fan

Our take: A low-profile, indoor, flush mount ceiling fan for small to midsize rooms.

What we like: This highly affordable model has a three-speed motor. It also has two convenient pull chains that offer quick on/off functioning of the light and the fan.

What we dislike: With the size of the globe, some users were expecting a brighter light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Westinghouse Lighting Quince 24-Inch Ceiling Fan

Our take: A stylish 24-inch indoor, gunmetal ceiling fan suitable for smaller rooms.

What we like: The affordable price, compact six-blade design, and integrated light fixture make this a highly desirable fan. The reverse switch allows this model to be run in both summer and winter.

What we dislike: Not a flaw, but this fan is only 24 inches, so it’s best for smaller spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

