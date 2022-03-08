Shark cordless vacuum review

Handheld vacuums (also called dustbusters) are convenient to use when you don’t want to go through the hassle of pulling out a bulky, full-size vacuum that might be overkill for a small mess. Still, not all handheld vacuums are powerful enough to tackle household messes, large or small.

One of the most prevalent issues in handheld vacuums is a lack of suction power. Some also feel a bit unwieldy, either due to their weight, poor ergonomic design or the overall size preventing you from cleaning in tight spaces. Many also lack accessories, such as crevice tools and dust brushes.

Shark claims to have solved all those issues with their Shark WV201 WANDVAC, so we decided to put it to the test. This impressively compact handheld vacuum offers many benefits and surpassed most of our expectations during testing, though it wasn’t completely without its faults. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum

After getting the Shark WANDVAC we unboxed it, put together the stand, which comes in two parts, and plugged in the device. It took a little over two hours before the LED indicator showed that it was charged fully. Over the next two weeks, we used it for various jobs around the house to understand its capabilities. We paid close attention to its battery life and performance on both small and large debris. We also analyzed how easy it was to use in small spaces and attach and remove its various accessories.

What is the Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum?

The Shark WV201 is a modern, cordless handheld vacuum that solves many issues found in older dustbusters. It is impressively compact and lightweight, and it features a brushless, high-speed motor with a streamlined airflow that provides higher suction power than other models on the market. It also comes with a couple of useful accessories to increase its functionality.

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum price and where to buy

The Shark WANDVAC costs $130, and you can purchase it from Amazon and Kohl’s.

How to use the Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum?

The Shark WANDVAC is used much like any other cordless handheld vacuum. It includes a space-saving upright charging dock which you can leave plugged in at all times. You simply place the vacuum on it to charge and can then quickly remove it when it’s time to clean up a mess without dealing with any cables.

To initiate suction, you just press the button on the handle. When you finish cleaning, or whenever the dust bin is full, you press another button near the handle that pops it open for convenient emptying without getting your hands dirty. You get two attachments with the Shark WV201 – a crevice tool and a multi-surface pet tool, both of which are easy to attach and remove without any fumbling around. The latter is surprisingly effective at removing pet hair on upholstery and bedding.

Key features and benefits of the Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum

According to Shark, the key features of the WANDVAC include the following:

Highly compact form

Lightweight build

Powerful suction with fade-free battery power

One-touch dustbin emptying

Washable filter

LED charging status and battery life indicator

Included crevice tool and multi-surface pet hair tool

There are several features and benefits of the WANDVAC that set it apart from other handheld vacuums. The most notable is its compact form and mere 1.4-pound weight. Together, these make it very easy to maneuver and use for extended periods without any hand fatigue. The suction is more powerful than you would expect, and it does a good job of picking up debris on bare floors and low-pile carpet.

Another standout feature is the one-touch emptying of the dust bin. This eliminates the need to get your hands dirty like other handheld vacuums. The Shark WV201 also features a removable and washable filter, so you don’t have to worry about losing suction power over time due to a clogged filter or spending money to replace them constantly.

This small cordless Shark vacuum comes with two accessories, a long and thin crevice tool for getting deep into small spaces and a multisurface pet tool designed for removing hair from upholstery. You’ll likely get plenty of use out of both of them.

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum drawbacks

Despite all its benefits and being one of the best Shark handheld vacuums, the WV201 is not without its drawbacks. The poor battery life is chief among them. It only lasts for about 10 minutes or so per charge. Most people will only be using it for small messes, so this generally shouldn’t present much of an issue, but it can be bothersome if you plan on using the vacuum for a longer cleaning session throughout your home.

The dust bin is very small too and fills up quickly. While this is necessary for the vacuum to maintain its compact form factor, you may have to empty it mid-way through a job if cleaning up a lot of debris.

Should you get the Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum?

If you only use a handheld vacuum for short periods to clean up small messes but still want something with powerful suction, the Shark WV201 WANDVAC is an ideal choice. Likewise, if you find most other handheld vacuums to be a bit too bulky or unwieldy, the WANDVAC will be right up your alley. That said, those who need a longer runtime or who want the ability to clean up bigger messes may be better off looking at corded models or a full-size cordless vacuum.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews.

