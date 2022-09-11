Tips for making the perfect sweet and spicy wine-based beverage

When the seasons change and there’s a chill in the air, it’s the perfect time to indulge in mulled wine. This classic beverage isn’t difficult to make, but it’s best made slowly with consistent heat to bring out the flavors of the ingredients. While you can make mulled wine in a saucepan on your stovetop, you’ll get excellent results when you prepare it in a slow cooker.

In this article: All-Clad Programmable Slow Cooker, 2018 Concept Album Mixtape Red Blend Merlot and Monterey Bay Spice Company Mulling Spices.

What is mulled wine?

Mulled wine is a wine-based drink that’s usually made with merlot, zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon or other variety of red wine. Recipes vary around the world, but those that are popular in the United States include fruit such as oranges and cranberries and mulling spices such as cloves, cinnamon and anise. Maple syrup, honey or sugar adds sweetness and a bit of liquor (such as brandy) produces bold notes. The ingredients are cooked together to create an earthy flavor that’s both sweet and spicy.

Steps to making mulled wine in a slow cooker

One of the main reasons for making mulled wine in a slow cooker is that the small appliance cooks slowly. It gives the flavors time to meld together without the risk of overheating or burning. A slow cooker is also simple to use and easy to clean. Mulled wine recipes vary, but here’s a look at some classic ingredients and basic steps to creating this flavorful alcoholic beverage.

Gather the ingredients

Depending on the amount of mulled wine you want to make, you’ll need one or two bottles of red wine. A full batch calls for two bottles of wine and ½ cup each of brandy and maple syrup (or other sweetener). Orange peels or slices, raisins, cherries, berries and cranberries are popular fruits to include in the recipe. Finally, spice it up with cloves, anise pods and cinnamon sticks. Allspice or pre-mixed mulling spices can be used as alternatives to individual spices.

Prepare the ingredients

Using a kitchen knife, slice oranges to add to the mixture. Measure the brandy, sweetener and spices. Mix the ingredients in the slow cooker.

Cook the mulled wine

Once you’ve placed the ingredients for mulled wine in your slow cooker, choose the low heat setting and cover it with the lid. Cook it for an hour. When the mulled wine is ready to serve, use a large ladle to pour it into heat-resistant mugs. Although optional, you can garnish it with cinnamon sticks, anise stars and pieces of fruit. Enjoy!

Best products for making mulled wine in a slow cooker

All-Clad Programmable Slow Cooker

With a 6.5-quart capacity, this All-Clad slow cooker is perfect for making a large batch of mulled wine. The sleek design features a digital control panel with cook times of four to 20 hours and a convenient keep-warm function. The ceramic liner is removable and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

2018 Concept Album Mixtape Red Blend

A red wine such as a Napa Valley merlot offers rich fruity and berry notes and deep purple color that makes the perfect mulled wine. What’s more, you don’t have to invest in an expensive bottle to make this classic wine recipe.

Monterey Bay Spice Company Mulling Spices

Cloves, cinnamon, allspice and dried orange peel — this blend takes the guesswork out of making mulled wine by including several key ingredients. It comes in a choice of one- or two-pound packs.

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Spoons

You’ll be able to measure the perfect portion of spices to make mulled wine with a set of measuring spoons. KitchenAid’s Classic set includes five nesting spoons that are made of durable, BPA-free plastic.

McCormick Organic Cinnamon Sticks

Placing cinnamon sticks in mulled wine adds a burst of spicy flavor and gives it the perfect finishing touch. This jar includes eight ounces of sticks that are certified organic and produced by a top brand in herbs and spices.

Happy Belly Whole Cloves

These whole cloves are fresh and aromatic with bold flavor that will spice up your favorite recipes.

India Tree Star Anise

Many people enjoy adding star anise to their mulled wine. It’s an appealing garnish that gives the beverage a burst of flavor.

Butternut Mountain Farm 100% Pure Vermont Maple Syrup

A dark hue and nice flavor make this maple syrup ideal for making mulled wine. It’s also pure and derived from Vermont maple trees.

Nature Nate’s 100% Pure Raw and Unfiltered Honey

Nature Nate’s honey has a delicious flavor that pairs perfectly with the other ingredients used to make mulled wine. In addition to the taste, you’ll also love that it’s pure, unfiltered and tested for optimal quality.

Hennessy V.S Cognac

This top-selling brandy will give your favorite mulled wine recipe a flavor that’s warm and bold. Its combination of fruity and nutty flavors pairs nicely with the fruits and spices you’ll use when you prepare your next batch.

Rosle 4.1-ounce Stainless Steel Ladle with Pouring Rim

With a large bowl, pouring rim and long, sturdy handle, this ladle makes it easy to serve mulled wine and other tasty recipes. It’s constructed of 18/10 stainless steel that’s designed to last through years of use.

Anchor Hocking 16-ounce Cafe Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 6

Don’t forget the mugs to serve your slow cooker mulled wine. This set of six glass mugs sport an attractive minimalist design with a stylish curved shape that will complement beverages.

