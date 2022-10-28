Everything you need to make an apple pie

What equipment do you need to make an apple pie?

With its tart-sweet filling and flaky, golden-brown crust, apple pie is one of the most popular desserts in the United States. In fact, 12% of people said apple is their first choice of pie.

And itâ€™s no wonder: apple pie is a simple classic that is sweet enough to count as dessert, but not too heavy after a large meal. Itâ€™s delicious hot or cold, with or without ice cream â€” even topped with a slice of sharp cheddar (don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it). Not only that, itâ€™s easy to make at home with just a few pieces of equipment.

Tools for a great apple pie

A great apple pie starts with the perfect apple â€” Pink Lady and Granny Smith are two favorites â€” but a few kitchen tools also set you up for success at the start.

Here’s what youâ€™ll need to create your apple pie:

A rolling pin for thin and flaky crust

Tools for processing the apples into peeled slices

A pie pan

Large mixing bowl

Long-handled spoon

Spices and other ingredients

Whatâ€™s the perfect apple pie recipe?

There are many different recipes available, but the best keep it as simple as possible so that the distinctive apple flavor can shine through. Once youâ€™ve baked your first pie, tweaking the recipe to suit your taste is easy.

How to bake the perfect apple pie

Start with your favorite pie crust recipe. Itâ€™s also fine to use a roll-and-bake-crust if the pastry is not part of your baking skill set.

recipe. Itâ€™s also fine to use a roll-and-bake-crust if the pastry is not part of your baking skill set. Roll out the crust , usually no more than one-eighth-inch thick.

, usually no more than one-eighth-inch thick. Line your pie pan with the crust.

pie pan with the crust. If you want to ensure a deliciously crisp , perfectly baked crust, par-bake it by placing parchment paper over the crust, filling it with baking beans and baking at 375 degrees until golden brown.

, perfectly baked crust, par-bake it by placing parchment paper over the crust, filling it with baking beans and baking at 375 degrees until golden brown. While your crust is baking , prepare your apples. Use an apple peeler, then core and slice the number of apples recommended for your recipe (usually around 4 pounds, or 6-7 cups, for a deep-dish pie).

, prepare your apples. Use an apple peeler, then core and slice the number of apples recommended for your recipe (usually around 4 pounds, or 6-7 cups, for a deep-dish pie). Toss apples in sugar , spices, lemon juice and flour until thoroughly coated.

, spices, lemon juice and flour until thoroughly coated. Remove the baking beans from the crust and add the spiced apples. If using a top crust, roll it out and top the pie, making sure to crimp the edges tightly to seal.

from the crust and add the spiced apples. If using a top crust, roll it out and top the pie, making sure to crimp the edges tightly to seal. Score the top of the pie to allow steam to escape.

to allow steam to escape. You can also brush an egg wash on top of the pie and sprinkle it with turbinado sugar.

on top of the pie and sprinkle it with turbinado sugar. Bake until the crust is deep golden brown and there is bubbling from the holes scored in the top.

and there is bubbling from the holes scored in the top. Allow the pie to cool for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Everything you need to make an apple pie

Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin

This rolling pin comes with silicone rings that help you roll a precise thickness every time. Itâ€™s wood and durable and the perfect size for rolling out a crust.

Sold by Amazon

Savorliving Apple Corer

Slice and core in one fell swoop with this stainless steel apple corer. It can handle larger apples and is great for dealing with large amounts of fruit. The blades are incredibly sharp and durable.

Sold by Amazon

Bovado USA 4-Quart Glass Bowl

Itâ€™s made of borosilicate glass and is freezer- and microwave-safe. The rim makes it easier to hold while mixing and keeps everything contained. The 4-quart capacity is perfect for mixing ingredients for deep-dish pies.

Sold by Amazon

McCormick Apple Pie Spice

Eliminate the guesswork and use this perfectly blended mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Itâ€™s also great in oatmeal and as a flavoring for waffles and pancakes.

Sold by Amazon

Earlywood Long-Handled Wooden Spoon

This long-handled spoon has a deep bowl that is perfect for mixing and scooping spiced apples into a waiting crust. Itâ€™s made of ethically sourced hardwoods and lovingly crafted in the USA with a lifetime guarantee.

Sold by Amazon

PrepWorks By Progressive Thin Apple Slicer

Slice 16 wafer-thin pieces of apples in seconds with this dishwasher-safe tool. The handles are easy to grip and give good leverage. It comes with a safety cover and is dishwasher-safe. It works especially well for small to medium apples.

Sold by Amazon

Pyrex Easy-Grab Glass Pie Plate

Pyrex is a trusted, reliable kitchen brand, and these glass pie plates don’t disappoint. The wide-lipped pie plates have scalloped edges for decorative crusts. The edges are wide for easy handling in and out of the oven, and this set of two plates are microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Progressive International Collapsible Party Carrier

Bring a pie to the party with this collapsible carrying case. It holds either one deep dish or two standard depth pies at a time. Itâ€™s dishwasher-safe and easy to store.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.