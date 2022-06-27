Which cork board is best?

Cork boards are most known for being an office space or classroom staple, but they are a practical way to decorate and organize even at home. Cherished among creators, teachers and professionals, cork boards are perfect for all sorts of things from tactile mind-maps to collaged mood boards. While at first glance it may seem that there’s no difference between cork boards, there can actually be a huge difference in quality depending on the brand.

Our top pick, the VIZ-PRO Cork Notice Board, is a professional looking board that’s built to last.

What to know before you buy a cork board

Type of cork board and extra features

There aren’t so many takes on the traditional cork board, but there are a few different types of cork boards that you could consider depending on your needs.

Aside from the classic cork board, the other most common type of cork board is one that is half cork board and half whiteboard, for example, the Mead Quartet Combination Magnetic Whiteboard and Cork Board Combo. These combination cork boards are great for those that are prioritizing communication and memos over aesthetic or decoration.

Size and shape

Before buying your cork board, take a moment to consider how it will fit into your space. Whether you are purchasing your cork board for use at home or in the office, this is the most important thing to assess.

Cork boards can come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from small to large and from square to circle. Before buying, grab a tape measure to double check that it will be able to hang in your space.

Cork board installation

Some cork boards are easier to hang than others, and some even come with a hanging kit. If you are worried about damaging your wall space, be sure to look for a cook board that can hang using command strips or a different type of mounting system.

What to look for in a quality cork board

Quality cork and cork depth

The cork matting is the main draw of having a cork board, so you will want to make sure that the cork is of a good enough quality and thick enough to actually serve its purpose. Most people use push pins with their cork board to hang pictures or notes, but if the cork is too thin, the push pins won’t go all the way into the board.

Framed vs. frameless cork boards

One of the biggest differences between different cork board models is their frame. A lot of classic cork boards will come with a bulky metal frame, which gives the board a very professional look overall.

If you are planning on using the cork board for an art project or a collage, you may want to get a cork board that does not come with a frame. A lot of people like to decorate their cork boards by covering it in the fabric of their choice, and a frame could impede that process.

Special designs

Some cork boards come with special designs. These boards, while not as professional as their more classic counterparts, are great for use at home. For example, the Wall Pops Catalina Printed Cork Board comes with a cute print that would look great displayed in a home office space.

How much you can expect to spend on a cork board

Cork boards range in price from about $10-$30.

Cork board FAQ

How long can I expect my cork board to last?

A. This will largely depend on the quality of the board and the amount that it is used. In general, cork boards that are made out of natural corks will last longer thanks to their self-healing nature.

Should I worry about damaging my wall with push pins?

A. If your cork board is on the thinner side and lacks a back panel, yes. Consider attaching a piece of cardboard on the wall behind the cork board to shield your wall from push pins.

What’s the best cork board to buy?

Top cork board

VIZ-PRO Cork Notice Board

What you need to know: This professional looking cork board is a classic and is great for use either at home or in the office.

What you’ll love: This cork board is the best option for those who need to buy multiple cork boards at the same time. It comes in a variety of sizes and there are convenient two-pack or three-pack options available.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the cork is too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cork board for the money

Mead Quartet Combination Magnetic Whiteboard and Cork Board Combo

What you need to know: This combo board is inexpensive and great for use either at home or in the office. It is also a great option for families who are looking to manage chores and schedules.

What you’ll love: Since the whiteboard half of the board is magnetic, there are even more ways to decorate the board.

What you should consider: Some users have said that the board is hard to mount.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Navy Penguin Cork Board Set

What you need to know: Thanks to its compact size and durable design, this cork board is perfect for nearly every space.

What you’ll love: This cork board comes with a few push pins, as well as built-in hooks for a seamless mounting process.

What you should consider: The board has a cardboard base that may wear out over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

