Which HP printer is best?

When searching for the best HP printer, it can be daunting to make a final choice and feel confident in the model you end up with. Luckily, going with a trusted brand like HP is a great way to ensure the best experience possible, as long as you identify what you need in a printer before you make your selection.

No matter what, this HP Printer 1202w Neverstop Black and White All-in-One Wireless Laser Printer offers a great office pick for those mostly working with documents, though you can still find a wide range of other models available today.

What to know before you buy an HP printer

What you need in an HP printer

At the end of the day, the best HP printers should take care of everything the buyer needs to print. However, this can depend largely on what the buyer’s needs are, so it’s important to consider exactly what needs you do have. If you’re working in a home office and need printing, scanning and making copies all in one, you may end up with a different model than if you’re buying for the whole office on the company’s bill.

HP color printers vs. HP black-and-white printers

Probably the most important thing to know before buying is that many printer models focus only on black-and-white printing, while a wide range of others can also print in color. Those working in an office or working with lots of text and non-imagery-based documents may benefit from a black and white printer, while those wanting to print pictures may want to pay a little more to go with a comparable color printer.

HP inkjet printers vs. HP laser printers

HP largely has two types of printers in this day and age: inkjet and laser printers. While HP inkjet printers tend to be less pricey, they’re also slower at printing than laser printers and they feature a larger set of ongoing ink and maintenance fees. Alternatively, HP laser printers are much faster at printing and are especially great for printing lots of pages at once, despite costing more.

What to look for in a quality HP printer

Print quality

At the end of the day, the purpose of a printer is to get the print quality you need, and most of today’s printer models are years ahead of old printers in print quality. Depending on what kind of things you want to print (i.e. photos, documents, etc.), the necessary print quality of given pages may also vary. While those printing high-resolution images will want to spend extra on getting perfect print and color quality options, others can get away with a cheap printer for use at home.

All-in-one printing

Most of today’s best printers feature all-in-one functionality, meaning that, beyond just being printers, they can also scan, make copies, and often even fax for the user. These printers are fairly standard containing one or multiple of these extra options, though it’s worth finding an all-in-one printer for the extra functionality.

Wireless features

Wireless printers are another commonly-sought after item for many users, since they often use Wi-Fi for features like simple printing remotely from multiple devices, apps and Bluetooth connectivity.

How much you can expect to spend on an HP printer

There are a wide range of HP printer prices out there, depending on what specific features you’re looking for. In most cases, users can find cheap HP printers ranging from $75-$200, with other models costing between $200-$300 and some high-end HP printers costing even more.

HP printer FAQ

Can HP printers fax?

A. Ultimately, what a given model can do depends on that particular printer, but many HP printers can fax. Some all-in-one printers can also scan for digital copies or make photocopies while also printing normally.

Do HP printers need Wi-Fi?

A. While some HP printers include wireless functionality, most also include ways to print that don’t need to use Wi-Fi. Still, many find wireless HP printers extremely useful when used with Wi-Fi, since they can be used with a range of modern devices and make printing even more seamless.

What’s the best HP printer to buy?

Top HP printer

HP Printer MFP 1202 Neverstop Black and White Laser Printer with LCD Display

What you need to know: This wireless HP printer includes 5,000 pages of toner and a beautiful LCD display, along with HP smart app use for mobile printing and level monitoring.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a reliable wireless printer, this model from HP offers two-sided document feeding, a nice, simple glass, and 5,000 pages of toner included with the purchase.

What you should consider: This printer is best for document printing, especially because it only prints in black and white.

Where to buy: Sold by HP and Amazon

Top HP printer for the money

HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e Wireless Color All-in-One with Six Months Free Ink with HP+

What you need to know: For those looking for an affordable, yet premium at-home or office printer, the HP OfficeJet Pro offers all-in-one wireless color printing and scanning.

What you’ll love: HP’s modern OfficeJet Pro is a great wireless printer, scanner and copier for the home or the office. This bundle also includes six months free of HP’s Instant Ink with the purchase of HP Plus.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like having to use HP’s Instant Ink or HP Plus on an ongoing basis.

Where to buy: Sold by HP and Amazon

Worth checking out

HP Printer MFP M234dwe LaserJet Laser Printer with Six Months Free Toner with HP+

What you need to know: Another great HP Plus Deal for those who also want two-sided printing, this model from HP offers everything an office needs for black and white printing.

What you’ll love: This particular model is perfect for offices that utilize a lot of black and white documents. Featuring swift, two-sided printing with inkjet laser toner, it also includes access to the HP smart app. In addition, you can buy this printer with or without the Instant Ink deal.

What you should consider: This model only prints in black and white, which wasn’t enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by HP and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.